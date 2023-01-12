The Other China

The Other China is not the China of stentorian slogans, cutting barbs, sarcastic put-downs. It is not the China of clichéd patriotism and exaggerated public performance; nor is it the China of crude stereotypes and bottomless grievance. It is a China of humanity and decency, of quiet dignity and unflappable perseverance. It is a China that finds expression in myriad ways in a country dominated by a political party that would bend all to its will; it is a China that survived the depredations of the Mao era (1949-1978) and increasingly flourished during the decades of reform from 1978 to 2008.

The Other China is not limited to the People’s Republic of China, for it is part of a global culture unique to itself but also with universal aspirations and appeal.

***

‘Work the fields on clear days, read at home when it rains. With each passing day you’ll learn something you didn’t know.‘ Calligraphy by Liu Chan 劉蟾
‘The shining moon flees to heaven’s horizon as the tide surges at the doorstep’ — after Matsuo Bashō 松尾芭蕉 and in the hand of Liu Chan 劉蟾