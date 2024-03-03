Mourning Alexei Navalny, Shedding Tears for China — Xu Zhangrun

The prison-murder of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Anatolyevich Navalny, 4 June 1976-16 February 2024, reverberated in the Chinese world. Some recalled the death in incarceration of Liu Xiaobo in July 2017, others asked why there was no opposition figure with either the fame or the popularity of the Russian dissident in China. For China Heritage, the answer lies in the systemic suppression, defamation, indifference, craven opportunism, incarceration, persecution, murder, torture, exile and mass forgetfulness that we have recorded and commented on in various ways for over four decades. As Li Yuan of The New York Times observed, China has thousands of Navalnys, hidden from the public. However, unlike the Russian Federation, China’s People’s Republic has never allowed any form of political opposition or abandoned a harsh ‘people’s democratic dictatorship’.

***

Xu Zhangrun, an undaunted opponent of Xi Jinping’s rule living under suffocating surveillance in the western suburbs of Beijing, commemorated Navalny with a poem, translated below. We conclude with some lines from Anna Akhmatova’s poem Requiem which appeared during the obsequies for Navalny in Moscow on 1 March 2024.

See also Xu Zhangrun, An Ice-Shroud for Lost Souls Cast on a Torrent of Blood 魂如縞素血如江.

— Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritge

2 March 2024

Moved by the martyrdom of Alexei Navalny, I composed the following poem. I shed tears for China as I commemorate this hero of neighboring Russia. 昨日因納瓦爾尼之殉難，感賦一闋，名為祭悼鄰邦英烈，同時也在為華夏一哭爾！ — Xu Zhangrun 許章潤

2 March 2024

***

This Blood-thirsty Earth

這塊土地嗜血

Xu Zhangrun

許章潤

translated by Geremie R. Barmé

Those who sacrifice for this world still travel a path of blood and tears

Pin-pricks of starlight and proffered dawn alone can pierce night’s iron curtain

In its swift passage time flies ever upwards, suffusing the nine realms of heaven

While the depths of the earth remain as icy as an indifferent humanity

這個世界依然需要血淚的殉道

突破黑夜鐵幕的惟有星火拂曉

九重之天，每一層都有歲月飛揚

地球的深處怎會如人間一般薄涼

The cups arranged at the banquet of this plague brim into the void

Of course, the arms of the murderers twitch in arthritic pain

Because the condemned refuse to plead for clemency

Frozen blood, frigid defenses — earth’s vastness is too small

瘟疫當前時盛宴的杯盞滿溢虛空

劊子手風濕的臂膀當然也會疼痛

可待宰的囚徒從不為自己的罪行求饒

血結成冰，關河霜冷，只嫌大地太小

Heaven’s flowers blossom yet in gaping wounded hearts

Injuries that never heal, ancient immeasurable vistas

‘Whoever was tortured, stays tortured’

Corpses make up the distant undulating landscape 人心的傷口裡盛開著天國的花朵

永難癒合，如同太古之初江天寥廓

誰遭受過酷刑，就一直在經受酷刑

這個國度，屍骨堆積起千山萬壑 Brute laughter can barely disguise their vainglorious unease

The coming calamity marches forth, cheered on like a victory parade

In this deepening autumn of reason collapse is no abstraction

How much more blood will this thirsty land demand

掩飾恐懼發出的冷笑不過是虛矯

噩耗起步時總是模仿凱旋的腔調

理性深秋時節潰敗的不只是形而上

嗜血的這塊土地啊，還要多少顱腦

21st Day of the First Month of the Year of the Dragon

1 March 2024, the day of Alexey Navalny’s funeral.

‘Whoever was tortured, stays tortured’ is a quotation from Jean Améry

甲辰正月廿一，二零二四年三月一日，納瓦爾尼葬禮之日。

“誰遭受過酷刑，就一直在經受酷刑”語出讓·埃默里。

***

Requiem Unmoved by the glamour of alien skies,

By asylum in faraway cities, I

Chose to remain with my people: where

Catastrophe led them, I was there. — Anna Akhmatova, 1961 trans. Stephen Capus

***