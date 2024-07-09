Intersecting with Eternity

Intersecting with Eternity

 

A mini-anthology of literary works, past and present, that are part of the unbroken stream of human awareness and poetic self-reflection. This is a reader’s companion to The Tower of Reading. See Introducing The Tower of Reading.

— Geremie R. Barmé
Editor, China Heritage
10 February 2024

The First Day of the First Month of
The Jiachen Year of the Dragon

甲辰龍年正月初一

Contents

Published

Forthcoming

  • Perfect Happiness 至樂, Zhuangzi 莊子
  • The Bones of Zhuangzi 骷髏賦, Zhang Heng 張衡
  • The Orchid Pavilion 蘭亭集序, Wang Xizhi 王羲之
  • Tower of the Yellow Crane 黃鶴樓, Cui Hao 崔顥
  • On the Red Cliffs 赤壁, Su Dongpo 蘇東坡
  • Out of Range 彀外, Zhao Hang 趙珩
  • Impressionism in an Unimpressionable Age 亂世寫大意, Lao Shu 老樹
  • Presented to a Gentleman in Retirement 贈衛八處士, Zhou Yunpeng 周雲蓬
  • A Cat’s Yawn 轉世, Wang Lixiong 王力雄

 