Intersecting with Eternity
A mini-anthology of literary works, past and present, that are part of the unbroken stream of human awareness and poetic self-reflection. This is a reader’s companion to The Tower of Reading. See Introducing The Tower of Reading.
— Geremie R. Barmé
Editor, China Heritage
10 February 2024
The First Day of the First Month of
The Jiachen Year of the Dragon
甲辰龍年正月初一
Contents
Published
- A Solitary Pursuit — ‘… then begins a journey in my head’, 5 December 2023
- So Starts the Spring, 4 February 2024
- In Cloudy Mountains, an Impossible Realm, 30 April 2024
- An Ascension, 28 May 2024
- Kinship of the Soul, 30 May 2024
- Tao Yuanming — Substance, Shadow, Spirit, 12 July 2024
***
Forthcoming
- Perfect Happiness 至樂, Zhuangzi 莊子
- The Bones of Zhuangzi 骷髏賦, Zhang Heng 張衡
- The Orchid Pavilion 蘭亭集序, Wang Xizhi 王羲之
- Tower of the Yellow Crane 黃鶴樓, Cui Hao 崔顥
- On the Red Cliffs 赤壁, Su Dongpo 蘇東坡
- Out of Range 彀外, Zhao Hang 趙珩
- Impressionism in an Unimpressionable Age 亂世寫大意, Lao Shu 老樹
- Presented to a Gentleman in Retirement 贈衛八處士, Zhou Yunpeng 周雲蓬
- A Cat’s Yawn 轉世, Wang Lixiong 王力雄
- …