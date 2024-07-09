Intersecting with Eternity

A mini-anthology of literary works, past and present, that are part of the unbroken stream of human awareness and poetic self-reflection. This is a reader’s companion to The Tower of Reading. See Introducing The Tower of Reading.

— Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritage

10 February 2024

The First Day of the First Month of

The Jiachen Year of the Dragon

甲辰龍年正月初一

Contents

Published

***

Forthcoming