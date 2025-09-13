I Met God at the Supermarket

A mini-anthology of literary and artistic works, both past and present, that are part of the unbroken stream of human awareness and poetic self-reflection, Intersecting with Eternity is a companion to The Tower of Reading and an extension of The Other China section of China Heritage.

This chapter in Intersecting with Eternity features five poems by Lucas Jones in the form of video spoken art. For more on the poet, see Susan Askwith, Introducing Lucas Jones, The Denizen, 7 April 2025.

The Chinese theme of the chapter — 詩言志，歌永言 —

comes from a line in The Book of Documents which reads in full: 詩言志，歌永言，聲依永，律和聲 (《尚書·虞書·舜典》).

— Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritage

12 September 2025

