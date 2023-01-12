Liu Chan’s Memorial for the Departed

The Other China

Ten years ago, in late 2012, we published The Five Vermin 五蠹 Threatening China, which was a translation of ‘Where Are the Real Threats to China?’ 中國真正的挑戰在哪裡 by Yuan Peng 袁鵬.

At the time, Yuan was a leading researcher on America at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR) in Beijing, a think tank linked to China’s intelligence establishment. His unsentimental view of Chinese society and the relationship between Beijing and Washington was prescient.

Among other things, he focused on the disruptive potential of five groups within China: rights lawyers, underground religious activities, dissidents, Internet leaders and vulnerable groups 維權律師、地下宗教、異見人士、網絡領袖、弱勢群體. Yuan’s New Five Black Categories 新黑五類 recalled both the social and political segregation of the Maoist era as well as reminding students of Chinese history of the attack by the harsh pre-Qin philosopher Han Fei (韓非, ca.280-233BCE) on the notoriously named Five Vermin or Termites 五蠹 wŭ dù. Listed in Book Forty-nine of Han Feizi 韓非子, the Five Vermin or ‘obnoxious people’ are described by Derk Bodde as including:

…men of learning whose eloquence throws the laws into doubt, talkers who promulgate false statements, wearers of swords who assemble their own adherents, and courtiers who use bribery to advance their own interests.

Han Fei warned that, for the state to survive, these obnoxious people must be eliminated. Over the first decade of Chairman of Everything Xi Jinping’s rule, considerable progress has been made in following Yuan Peng’s cruel advice à la Han Fei in the China of today (see also Jianying Zha, China’s Heart of Darkness Prince Han Fei & Chairman Xi Jinping).

We recalled Yuan’s pitiless advice in 2017 and commemorated the numerous individuals who had been silenced or disappeared since 2012. They had been lost to China’s Memory Hole, a chasm in knowing and remembering that, paradoxical for the present age of graphomania and interconnectivity, has grown larger and has engorged more with a voracious appetite. Even then we noted that what does not disappear is distorted beyond recognition.

It is thirty-five years since I wrote My Friend the Memory Hole. In 2023, as the coronavirus continues to ravage the world, China’s state-engineered Memory Hole is expanding in real time. On 30 December 2022, Liu Chan 劉蟾, scholar, artist and social commentator, published a virtual commemorative monument for the dead. We reproduce it here as an entry in our series The Other China.

As we previously remarked,

‘This is not the China of stentorian slogans, cutting barbs, sarcastic put-downs. It is not the China of clichéd patriotism and exaggerated public performance; nor is it the China of crude stereotypes and bottomless grievance. It is a China of humanity and decency, of quiet dignity and unflappable perseverance. It is a China that finds expression in myriad ways in a country dominated by a political party that would bend all to its will; it is a China that survived the depredations of the Mao era (1949-1978) and increasingly flourished during the decades of reform from 1978 to 2008. ‘The Other China is not limited to the People’s Republic of China, for it is part of a global culture unique to itself but also with universal aspirations and appeal.’

This chapter in The Other China should be read in conjunction with Xi Jinping’s Empire of Tedium.

***

Liu Chan’s work has previously featured in

— Geremie R. Barmé, Editor, China Heritage

12 January 2023

***

Liu Chan’s Twitter Account

Related Material

Further Reading in Xi Jinping’s Empire of Tedium

***

A Memorial Stele to Those Who Succumbed

to the Coronavirus in December 2022

12月染疫亡人碑

Liu Chan 劉蟾

December saw a precipitate increase in the number of Covid deaths. Exact figures cannot be ascertained. On the basis of openly available statistics, however, we know that over one hundred public figures have passed away. The dead with no public profile are far more numerous.

Herein, I record the names of those who are known. Who can tell how many others there may be. Regardless, I have created this memorial to honour their memory as well. Due to limited space, I could only leave three hundred spaces for the anonymous dead. I imagine that even this is far too little.

Those named here have featured on the Internet and I beg forgiveness for any inadvertent errors.

— inscribed by Liu Chan in the early hours of 30 December 2022

12月以來染疫去世者驟增。不知準確人數。然僅就公開信息統計，社會名流去世者已有百餘。知其去世而不知其名者亦數十名——此僅為我所知者。我所末知之普通百姓亡故人數，更有幾何？遂作此碑以為紀念。因紙張所限，僅留三百位置，料來實際必不止此。信息多自網絡，若有錯謬，還請見諒。

***

***

A Month Since Deliverance

and Only Thirty Deaths!

