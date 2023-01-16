On Rumours & Lies — Dasheng’s Little Lectures

Dasheng’s Little Lectures 大生小議 is a series of short videos by Liu Chan 劉蟾, aka Dasheng 大生, an artist and independent scholar based in Beijing.

In his ‘Shorts’ Dasheng comments on language, life and thinking in China today. They are reproduced here both as part of The Other China section of this site and in Lessons in New Sinology.

We have previously featured short videos created by Chen Qiushi 陳秋實, Yuan Tengfei 袁騰飛 and Liang Hongda 梁宏達. See:

We are grateful to Callum Smith for his technical assistance.

— Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritage

16 January 2023

壬寅虎年腊月廿五

***

