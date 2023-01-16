On Rumours & Lies — Dasheng’s Little Lectures

The Other China
Dasheng’s Little Lectures 大生小議 is a series of short videos by Liu Chan 劉蟾, aka Dasheng 大生, an artist and independent scholar based in Beijing.
In his ‘Shorts’ Dasheng comments on language, life and thinking in China today. They are reproduced here both as part of The Other China section of this site and in Lessons in New Sinology.
We have previously featured short videos created by Chen Qiushi 陳秋實, Yuan Tengfei 袁騰飛 and Liang Hongda 梁宏達. See:
- Chen Qiushi 陳秋實, Chen Qiushi’s Gift of the Gab, China Heritage, 28 December 2020;
- Liang Hongda 梁宏達, et al, 5.16 — Sorry, Not Sorry, China Heritage, 16 May 2021; and
- Uncle Nigel, GouGe 狗哥 & Wang Gang 王剛, Celebrating the Egg-fried Rice Festival in West Korea, China Heritage, 1 November 2020.
We are grateful to Callum Smith for his technical assistance.
— Geremie R. Barmé
Editor, China Heritage
16 January 2023
壬寅虎年腊月廿五
***
Rumours & Lies
謠言和謊言
Dasheng 大生
***
The Land of Illusion
Truth becomes fiction when the fiction’s true;
Real becomes not-real when the unreal’s real.
太虛幻境
無為有處有還無
假作真時真亦假
—《石頭記》
— The Story of the Stone, trans. David Hawkes and
quoted in Introducing Other People’s Thoughts
14 February 2017