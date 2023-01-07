Xi Jinping’s Harvest — an anthem for China’s disaffected Huminerals

An Annexure to

Appendix XXXI

人礦

‘People With No Ideals Don’t Feel a Thing’ 沒有理想的人不傷心 is a song written and performed by Peng Lei 彭磊 from 2013. It enjoyed a renewed popularity in late 2019. Three years later it appeared yet again amidst the ‘fireworks protests’ 煙火運動 of 2023.

On New Year’s Eve, crowds in Luyi county, Henan province 河南省鹿邑縣 flouted a ban on fireworks during a mass celebration. When the authorities attempted to quell the raucous masses, crowds surrounded, trashed and overturned a police vehicle. Despite a number of arrests and official attempts to ‘educate the masses’, crowds continued to gather and set off fireworks, as they did in many other Chinese cities well into the new year (see Fed up with a nationwide fireworks ban, crowds in Henan overturn police car, Radio Free Asia, 3 January 2023).

In Xi Jinping’s Harvest — from reaping Garlic Chives to exploiting Huminerals (China Heritage, 6 January 2023), an appendix to our series Xi Jinping’s Empire of Tedium on the topic of 人礦 rén kuàng — ‘human mines’ or Huminerals — we included a video clip of the fireworks protest in Luyi county on 5 January 2023. The soundtrack featured Peng Lei’s ‘People With No Ideals Don’t Feel a Thing’.

As we noted in the introduction to Xi Jinping’s Harvest:

A significant byproduct of the stultifying and erratic zero-Covid policy of Xi Jinping which was in place for sixteen months from August 2021 to December 2022 was a new awareness among China’s ‘Huminerals’. Workers of all kinds freed of the daily grind of 996 jobs, shopping, taking children to school, as well as socialising and in-person family interactions were becalmed at home and left to their own devices. Among the most important devices of all were mobile phones which allowed people to follow obsessively the main scandals and stories of the year. Despite the best efforts of the censorate, online reports and rambunctious discussions tracked the fate of the Woman in Chains, the April Lockdown of Shanghai, the female diners being assaulted in Tangshan, the woes of the Chinese economy and real estate market, the appearance of Bridge Man on the eve of the Twentieth Communist Party Congress in October, the ejection of former Party General Secretary Hu Jintao from the closing session of the Congress, the apartment fire in Urumqi in November and the callous response to it by local government officials, the protests at Urumqi Middle Road in Shanghai and the Blank Paper rebellion on campuses throughout the country… Isolated at home, forbidden from going out, subject to harsh treatment by state functionaries (the ‘Big Whites’ in PPE gear who were the seen as the equivalent of Mao’s Red Guards) and yet with 24/7 access to online chatter, some people experienced an existential crisis, others experienced a kind of ‘consciousness raising’ that for all the tireless Party education and propaganda had failed to achieve. Wide swathes of people had an unprecedented opportunity to reflect on their condition as ‘Huminerals’. This was part of a new ‘awakening’ 覺醒 juéxǐng, or ‘arousal’, unfolding in China, as well as among some Chinese people outside the People’s Republic (see, for example, Awakenings — a Voice from Young China on the Duty to Rebel).

The song ‘People With No Ideals Don’t Feel a Thing’ features in ‘Ecce Homo! — Hopium & China’s Hopioid Crisis’, a forthcoming chapter in the present series. We are also publishing our translation of it, along with a video of a performance by Peng Lei and his group New Pants, as an annexure to Xi Jinping’s Harvest.

— Geremie R. Barmé, Editor, China Heritage

Distinguished Fellow, Asia Society

7 January 2023

***

People With No Ideals Don’t Feel a Thing

《沒有理想的人不傷心》

Music and Lyrics by Peng Lei 彭磊

Performed by New Pants 新褲子樂隊

translated by Geremie R. Barmé

The record store that I love

Closed shop just yesterday

Albums I was obsessed with

Lie broken on the ground The bookstore that I love

Didn’t make it through the summer

All I have are the pages of my memory

Though there’s nothing there to long for All those treasured dreams of yours

Are now nothing but a blur

And the struggles for your ideals

Are after all about love

Then there’s that person I most despise

They didn’t die before my eyes

They’ve grown old, though they were never young

A life that’s just confounding There’s no space for me The person you were passionate about

You will never see again

You’re waiting atop a culture of ruins

No one even can tell how wild you are

Those sacred halls that people so revere

Only really work on the hearts of the ignorant

Living in this pigsty of mine

Passing this sleepless night I don’t wanna die alone in my sleep, defeated

I don’t want to always live these fantasies

Materialism is a scam, see all those busy ants

People with no ideals don’t feel a thing

I don’t want to die alone in my sleep, defeated

I don’t want always to live in my fantasies Materialism’s a scam, see all those busy ants

A person with no ideals doesn’t feel a thing

They doesn’t feel anything … 我最愛去的唱片店

昨天是她的最後一天

曾經讓我陶醉的碎片

全都散落在街邊 我最愛去的書店

她也沒撐過這個夏天

回憶文字流淌著懷念

可是已沒什麼好懷念 可是你曾經的那些夢

都已變得模糊看不見

那些為了理想的戰鬥

也不過為了愛

可是我最恨的那個人

他始終沒死在我面前

還沒年輕就變得蒼老

這一生無解 沒有我的空間 你曾熱愛的那個人

這一生也不會再見面

你等在這文化的廢墟上

已沒人覺得你狂野

那些讓人敬仰的神殿

只在無知的人心中靈驗

我住在屬於我的豬圈

這一夜無眠 我不要在失敗孤獨中死去

我不要一直活在幻想裡

物質的騙局 匆匆的螞蟻

沒有理想的人不傷心

我不要在失敗孤獨中死去

我不要一直活在幻想裡 物質的騙局 匆匆的螞蟻

沒有理想的人不傷心

他不傷心…

***

Source:

彭磊, ‘沒有理想的人不傷心’, 新褲子樂隊, 2013; 電影《縫紉機樂隊》(City of Rock, 2017) 插曲. Note: The published lyrics differ from those in this video

***

网友投稿

1月5日晚 鹿邑 迎宾大道

民众继续燃放烟火进行狂欢 pic.twitter.com/tJJqmVT8gF — 李老师不是你老师 (@whyyoutouzhele) January 5, 2023