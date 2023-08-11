Voices from The Other China — Ten Podcasts & Twenty YouTube Channels

眾說紛紜

This chapter in The Other China consists of two parts. In the first, we offer an idiosyncratic selection of twenty Chinese-language YouTube channels. The second section features ten podcasts recommended by Andrew Methven, creator of Slow Chinese 每週漫聞, a unique guide to modern Chinese that is suited both to beginners and advanced learners of the spoken and written language.

10 Podcasts you should listen to is reproduced with the kind permission of Andrew Methven and Jeremy Goldkorn, editor of The China Project, who first published it.

We also recommend:

As we have previously noted, The Other China finds expression in myriad ways in a country dominated by a political party that would bend all to its will; it is a China that survived the depredations of the Mao era (1949-1978) and increasingly flourished during the decades of reform from 1978 to 2008. For decades, Hong Kong was a global nexus for The Other China (for more on this, see Hong Kong Apostasy in this journal) and, while doggedly resilient on mainland China, it flourishes too elsewhere. Indeed, The Other China, or what could also be called ‘Other Chinas’, is not limited to the People’s Republic, for it is part of a global culture unique to itself but also with universal aspirations and appeal.

The selection of podcasts and YouTube channels recommended below are part of the cacophony of Chinese voices that persists regardless of the cheerless machinations of the party-state.

This material is also included in the series Watching China Watching.

— Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritage

10 August 2023

A red alert is posted to warn against discussing politics, for wagging tongues can only court disaster. Always beware of strangers lingering outside: they’re there to eavesdrop on what is being said. 莫談國事貼紅條，信口開河禍易招；仔細須防門外漢，隔牆有耳探根苗。 Two agents are standing outside a teashop listening in, one is even peering through a hole poked into the rice-paper lattice window. Around the time of Yuan Shikai’s short-lived restoration of dynastic rule in the early years of the Republic of China, the proprietors of Beijing’s teashops like this one — ‘In the Face of Rain’ 雨前 — concerned about the seditious political actors who gathered in their establishments, often put up a warning. As Tong Danian (童大年, 1874-1955), the artist’s friend, observes in the colophon to ‘Walls have Ears’ 牆有耳, a painting Chen Shizeng 陳師曾 included in Paintings of Everyday Beijing 北京風俗畫, published in 1914:

防民之口 甚于防川

It’s Easier to Dam a River Than

to Shut People Up

Geremie R. Barmé

In October 1974, Beijing was an eerily silent city. Apart from the tinkle of bicycle bells, the only sound that penetrated daily life was the bellowing broadcasts spat out from the ubiquitous loudspeakers in workplaces, factories and schools. They crackled to life like clockwork. After a blast of militant music a stentorian voice would provide the surround sound for early morning calisthenics and return at regular intervals — early morning, mid morning, lunchtime, mid afternoon, early evening and again just before bedtime — to bark reports from the Xinhua News Agency. These interventions were supposed to update the populace on ‘the latest fluctuations in ongoing class struggle’ 階級鬥爭的新動向.

Otherwise, in public at least, silence reigned.

As an exchange student in the People’s Republic of China who had studied modern and classical Chinese in Australia, from the moment I arrived in Beijing in October 1974 I was anxious to hear unscripted colloquial Chinese, to speak to people as well as make friends. Apart from our teachers, political commissars and a handful of approved classmates, it was all but impossible to speak with ‘civilian comrades’. Clerks in bookstores, shops, restaurants and department stores were brusque and laconic, at best. Whenever you got on a bus, the muted conversations between passengers died away entirely and the gruff commands shouted out by ticket-sellers were all but impossible to understand. (See Something In The Air — Watching China Watching (XXV), China Heritage, 8 June 2018.)

It wasn’t long before I learned the real-life relevance of the old expression 病從口入，禍從口出 bìng cóng kǒu rù, huò cóng kǒu chū: ‘illness enters the mouth, disaster flows from it’.

Mao Zedong died on 9 September 1976. The following month, a military coup saw the fall of his radical supporters and, within days, the floodgates of long suppressed speech in China began to creak open. I experienced it first hand when some of our teachers tentatively started speaking to us, sotto voce of course, about what they thought was going on. Thankfully, not long after, I was introduced to members of The Layabouts’ Lodge 二流堂 in Beijing and my Chinese life changed forever. Now I would learn the truth of another old saying: 聽君一席話，勝讀十年書… ‘I can learn more from talking with you than I could after ten years of study’.

Work in Hong Kong and frequent lengthy trips to Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, introduced me to a world of lively discussion, debate and disagreement. Although Deng Xiaoping and his comrades refused to exonerate in full all of the victims of the Hundred Flowers Campaign, and the devastating repression that followed in its wake, China once more saw dozens of schools of voice contend. Apart from the Communist party-state they were, of course, all politically impotent, but they flourished to a greater or lesser extent for nearly four decades.

My work with the oral historians Sang Ye, Zhang Xinxin and Dai Qing helped me appreciate the bristling soundscape of post-Mao China and its historical antecedents. Other projects — my own career as a writer of Chinese essays in the Hong Kong press, translation work focussed on contemporary thought and the arts, and doctoral research that was focussed on the suppressed tradition of non-partisan culture — allowed me to listen to and learn from a world that was not dominated by Official China. In a myriad of ways, I was in conversation with The Other China.

In October 1986, at the height of the Pax Hu Yaobang, a time of relatively benign cultural and political rule in China, the state-controlled Chinese Writers’ Association organised an international symposium on contemporary literature at Jinshan, the steel town outside Shanghai. Hosted by Wang Meng, a prominent novelist and the recently appointed minister of culture, the gathering was a canny effort at arts public relations. Many of the international participants were leading translators of Chinese letters and Sinologists; one was even a member of the Nobel Academy. Some of China’s most popular and faddish writers — men and women who had risen to prominence as pathbreaking novelists, poets, and essayists in the 1980s — also were present, although there were a few notable absences. Over the ensuing days, much of the discussion centered on a common obsession on the mainland: the Nobel Prize for literature, that international stamp of cultural approval. Amid the lobbying of the Nobel academician, there also were recriminations from among disgruntled local participants that the Chinese arts — which, they contended, had come of age in the decade since the end of the Cultural Revolution in 1976 — had been badly served by the academics and professionals who translated mainland literature into Western languages. If only Sinologues could do justice to the cutting-edge Chinese works through their translations and critiques, it was argued, then mainland culture would be sure to find the international recognition it so richly deserved.

In their speeches, many of my overseas colleagues concentrated on the literary innovations that had led to the appeal of post-Maoist literature to an increasingly sophisticated and demanding audience in China. For my part, I chose to reflect on the revival of individualistic prose, in particular the casual essay, from the late 1970s. This was a development that showed how more intimate and personal concerns in literature were being overwhelmed by newly unleashed market forces and literary sensationalism. Having just spent a year in Hong Kong working on a volume of contemporary Chinese writing (Seeds of Fire: Chinese voices of conscience), I felt that the publishing furor and writing fever that had followed in the train of political relaxation and the recent commercialization of the arts had led, among other things, to a wave of national graphomania. In my concluding remarks, I quoted a passage from Milan Kundera, a writer who was then relatively unknown in China (although after 1989, much of his work was published in translation, and he become something of a literary paragon, if not a cliché):

The irresistible proliferation of graphomania among politicians, taxi drivers, childbearers, lovers, murderers, thieves, prostitutes, officials, doctors, and patients shows me that everyone without exception bears a potential writer within them, so that the entire human species has good reason to go down into the streets and shout: “We are all writers!” For everyone is pained by the thought of disappearing, unheard and unseen, into an indifferent universe, and because of that everyone wants, while there is still time, to turn himself into a universe of words. One morning (and it will be soon), when everyone wakes up as a writer, the age of universal deafness and incomprehension will have arrived.

When my speech was reprinted in Literary Gazette (Wenyi bao) [文藝報], the main official cultural newspaper in Beijing at the end of 1986, the Kundera quotation was inexplicably deleted.

— these paragraphs, including the quotation from Kundera, are taken from the introduction to my book

In the Red, on contemporary Chinese culture, New York, 1999

For all of the cacophony, and the boundless excitement of being able to hear a raucous concert of voices, even then the ‘universal deafness and incomprehension’ about which Milan Kundera had warned, seemed to be on the horizon. In the ‘universe of words’ that characterises the Xi Jinping era, a new silence also reigns.

China Heritage was launched online in December 2016. At the time, I quoted a famous line from the Annals of Tacitus, ‘Solitudinem faciunt, pacem appellant’, which Lord Byron translated as:

Mark where his carnage and his conquests cease!

He makes a solitude, and calls it — peace.

The Xi Jinping era has, above all, been characterised by an increased policing both of public speech and private expression. The term often used to describe the quelling of China and its voluble population is 被禁言 bèi jìn yán, ‘to be silenced’.

China Heritage, however, along with numerous other publications and sources has demonstrated that China’s restless, voluble and thoughtful world continues to express itself in irrepressible and irascible ways. (These paragraphs are taken from Five Years Ago Today — Xu Zhangrun’s Sublime Madness in the Soul, 24 July 2023.)

Twenty YouTube channels you should watch

Geremie R. Barmé

The expression 聆聽 lìng tīng means to listen attentively. Here I use 聆 lìng as a shorthand for the practice of paying attention to diverse voices and to listen — to really listen — to what they have to say. To do so is not for the sake of some utilitarian purpose, careerist aim, or short term advantage, but so as to learn and to seek to understand. For those who wish to hear and know how to listen, China is far from silent. The droning monotone of Xi Jinping’s Empire of Tedium can’t drown out the roiling cacophony of an unquiet reality.

Here we introduce a selection of twenty podcasts that offer, in sum, a fusion of politics, news and entertainment. Like the old tea houses which were revived for a short time after Mao and silenced (or rather forced to conform) under Deng, these podcasts offer a rich, rambling and diverting array of approaches to and views of contemporary China. Some are produced in China and they artfully skirt around the increasingly egregious restrictions imposed on online publishing. Others issue from Japan, North America and Taiwan. For them, the byword is that 百無禁忌 bǎi wú jìn jì, anything goes and nothing is taboo.

However, YouTube is a commercial operation and, ultimately, the trade involves ‘attracting eyeballs’ 博眼球 and carving out a niche in the ‘attention economy’ 注意力經濟. Despite the relaxed style of many of these creators, as we eavesdrop in on the monologues we are mindful that of the complex political and economic forces lurking at every turn.

Serious people may well dismiss these yammering tongues and readers would be well advised to revisit our old essay Rumour — a Pipe Blown by Surmises, Jealousies, Conjectures and read Eating Watermelon with Wu Guoguang — a summer seminar in China Watching, The China Project, 1 August 2023. The mainstream media in China has long been given to ‘stuffing the ears of men with false reports’ and there is a universal zest for truth, or at least making sense of things.

Some of the YouTube channels featured below are converted into MP3 files and shared anonymously by WeChat groups in China (although I am no longer on WeChat, I sometimes receive copies of such files from friends). The surveillance state of Chinese socialist-capitalism engenders in its turn the tireless surveillance of its subjects. While conspiracy theories flourish with abandon internationally, in China, where the state is the main source of conspiracy thinking, unofficial conjecture is a key weapon in the arsenal of the powerless. As it may be deadly to ‘speak truth to power’, people still do their best to whisper their speculations behind power’s back.

The following Chinese-language YouTube channels are arranged by the alphabetical order of the Romanised names of their presenters or titles. They are selected on the basis of my own listening/ viewing habits, for which I make no apology:

To this raucous mix, we would add two notorious Beijing-based blackguards, both of whom wrap themselves in the blood-red of the Chinese flag:

Hu Xijin 胡錫進《胡侃》— a voluble sophist who rose to fame as the editor of The Global Times, the preeminent model for party-state yellow journalism; and,

Sima Nan 司馬南《司馬南頻道》— a noxious but engaging ultra-nationalistic influencer

Apart from the twenty YouTube channels mentioned in the above, we also recommend the archive of EYECTV 眼睛中央電視 produced in Taiwan, a double-entendre-laden comic take on the news in both Chinas (see, for example, October 1 & October 10 — Two Chinas, Whose Fatherland?, 1 October 2022). Wen Tzu-yu (溫子渝, 1994-), a Taiwanese YouTuber known by the moniker 八炯 bā jiǒng who is based in Hualien, continues the irreverent tradition on his channel 攝徒日記Fun TV. Wen takes particular delight in goading ‘Little Pinks’ 小粉紅. Other media commentators relevant for students of contemporary Chinese society, politics, the economy and culture include Lizzi C. Lee 李其, Ho Pin 何頻 《想點就點》 and Bei Ming 北明, a journalist at Radio Free Asia who was active from 1997 t0 2022, as well as Manya Koetse’s What’s on Weibo. For some apolitical diversion, two go-two sites focus on Old Peking (see 北京瑞姐) and the cringe-worthy and vapid lives of Crazy Rich Beijingers (see 田田小阿姨).

In conclusion, we would note the competition for attention among YouTube channels hosted by international Chinese-speakers is also considerable. It can be entertaining and occasionally even informative. Pro-PRC foreign influencers, mocked as ‘Foreign 50 Centers’ 洋五毛, churn out clunky propaganda in which they parrot Beijing’s ‘China Story’ talking points, as well as ‘China-is-oh-so-normal’ travelogues. They are derided by their more independent rivals as publicity shills for the party-state, or 大外宣 dà wài xuān. The rivalry between ‘Afu’ Thomas阿福 (Thomas Derksen) and ‘Lao Lei’ 老雷 (Christoph Rehage), two German vloggers, illustrates the signature style and vitriol of this rancorous niche market. Meanwhile, the songs of Teacher Grey 格雷老師 which float above the fray have proved to be popular (see Hands off Snakey — Teacher Grey’s Chinese Lessons, 16 March 2023) while the indefatigable LeLe Farley 樂樂法利 (aka ‘MC樂兒’) jokes, raps and dances around them all on his burlesque YouTube channel. And so it is that a Manichaean clash between the Shills 洋五毛 and their nemeses 洋反賊 rages online around China’s Great Firewall. For those who retain a vestigial belief in human progress, the good news is that maybe, just maybe, by the time Xi Jinping’s fourth term in office comes around a Sino-Occidental avatar of Randy Rainbow will be spawned.

Additional Recommendations

Among numerous non-Beijing-affiliated news outlets in Chinese and English, including Radio Free Asia, RFI, BBC and VOA, we also recommend, in alphabetical order:

Ten Chinese-language podcasts you should listen to Andrew Methven The China Project, 17 July 2023