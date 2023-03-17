Hands off Snakey — Teacher Grey’s Chinese Lessons

In February 2023, Teacher Grey 格雷老師 Géléi lǎoshī, an American musician with fluent Chinese and a winsome manner, released ‘Chinese Boys, Don’t Masturbate Anymore’, a humorous song with a political punch. He might as well have called it ‘Stop Jerking Off and Save the Nation!’

Teacher Grey’s country of origin, boyish looks and fluent Chinese would, even in these strained times, make him the kind of Friend of China that a Party Secretary might want to introduce to their family. (For a model ‘good caucasian’, see Kumbaya China, 1 September 2020.) However, as the Chinese expression puts it: 人不可貌相 rén bù kě mào xiàng — looks can be deceptive. And so, created with a knowing smile, an affable comedic style and topical lyrics, Teacher Grey’s growing œuvre has seen him banned in the Official China of the People’s Republic even as he has been embraced by The Other China, be it in the PRC, Taiwan or globally.

***

One of the commonplace truisms about Chinese culture is that it is vast and profound 博大精深 bó dà jīng shēn. Such is its breadth and complexity that it has for millennia embraced and been enriched by people, ideas, practices and cultures that have originated beyond the Central Plains 中原 zhōng yuán, or ‘China Proper’. In the present age of Chinese wealth and power, it is inevitable that hybrids of all kinds will flourish. They do so for cultural, commercial, political and complex human reasons.

In a speech addressed to Australian high school teachers in 2008, I observed that:

China is a global presence. Through its history, its peoples, its trade, languages, ways of thinking and, now, as a result of its further economic and diplomatic reach, China (including the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan) features in powerful and complex new ways. … We understand other language-realms (with all that that entails) to enrich ourselves. It is this self-enrichment that we seek to impart to our students and our fellow-citizens. More importantly, in this process, we will also cultivate empathy for truly different ways of being in the world today an enterprise that does, in turn, broaden the possibilities of our own humanity.

The first decade of Xi Jinping’s rule has seen a new era of ‘Chinese escapism’, colloquially referred to as ‘The Art of Running’ 潤學 rùn xué. Many people of means, along with countless others with few means, have decided that of all the ways to cope with troubled times ‘flight is the best strategy’ 走為上策 zǒu wéi shàng cè. ‘To rùn 潤’ is to get out while the going is good, to establish a safe haven and create a life that is not subject to the vicissitudes of China’s mercurial and harsh party-state. In an earlier age, it was known as ‘fleeing the Qin’ 避秦 bì Qín, an expression that dates back to the fourth century CE. The multitudes who ‘fled from the Qin’ — that is escaped from Mao Zedong’s China — created the cultural and commercial miracle of Hong Kong.

[Note: See The Double Ninth in 2019 — Settling Scores, Fleeing The Qin and Eating Crabs, 7 October 2019.]

As was the case in earlier moments of stress in modern Chinese history — during the late-Qing period, the 1930s of the Republic of China, during the Japanese War, in the early 1950s, in the early as well as the late 1980s — yet again China is ‘incarnating out’. That is, individuals and families relocate. The reasons for doing so are multifarious — to safeguard wealth, ensure peace of mind, ‘future-proof’ one’s family, pursue individual goals, and so on — and in the process the world is further enriched.

Some people who went to China to study, work and make a future are also practitioners of ‘The Art of Running’ 潤學. After all, as we noted in You Should Look Back, the introduction to Xi Jinping’s Empire of Tedium:

No matter how grandiloquent the claims or bombastic the pronouncements issuing out of Beijing, a dolorous reality is undeniable: as the country enjoys levels of wealth and achievement unique in the history of the People’s Republic, a cabal of Party leaders and their intellectual courtiers assert that it is their prerogative to determine and define what China is, what being Chinese means (and can mean), as well as what the legitimate aspirations, languages, thoughts and the state of being of all Chinese peoples should be. For those who live in a global Chinese world long nurtured by the riches of Taiwan and Hong Kong, a Mainland revived during the decades of economic reform and the creativity of a plethora of Chinese diasporic communities, it is a tragedy of immense proportions that a clutch of rigid, nay-saying bureaucrats thus holds sway, that it arrogates to itself the power to legislate and police the borders of what by all rights should be a cacophonous multiverse of Chinese possibility. By imposing an educational regime that, to quote Xi Jinping, ‘grabs them in the cradle’, by creating a censorious media monolith that spews forth a carefully curated ‘China Story’ and by pursuing a ‘chilly war’ internationally with the encouragement of battalions of online vigilantes, the Party continues to terraform China and create a monotone landscape. All of this is aided and abetted by a sharp-edged new phase in a century-long contestation with the United States and the Western world. Although Xi Jinping’s enterprise builds on the twisted legacy of the Mao era and the darkest aspirations of the Deng-Jiang-Hu reform decades, it is obvious that his Empire of Tedium is also the handiwork of willing multitudes who travail at the behest of one man and the party-state-army that he dominates.

We suggest that readers pay attention to independent-minded young people who live in the Chinese-language world and are not bound by ‘The China Story’ of Official China.

In the preface to Simon Leys’s Chinese Shadows (1978), the philosopher Jean-François Revel wrote:

Let’s keep reading these works, so that we may see that in the age of the lie, the truth sometimes throws its head back and bursts out laughing. (See also It’s Time for Another Serving of Peking Duck Soup.)

In his music, Teacher Grey teaches this old lesson anew and with an endearingly light touch.

***

This chapter of The Other China features another episode of ‘Who Gets It?’不明白播客, a podcast series created by Li Yuan 袁莉, a noted New York Times columnist whose reporting work focuses on the intersection of technology, business and politics in China and across Asia. Her podcast, the full title of which is Who Gets It — Searching for the Truth and Answers Together 不明白播客：一起探尋真理與答案, presents conversations with a diverse range of people both in- and outside of China.

In the episode A Long Arm — China attempts to be a global censor長臂審查：中國如何影響在海外的藝術家, released on 12 March 2023, Li Yuan spoke with He Huang 黃鶴, a stand up comic, Badiucao 巴丟草, a noted political cartoonist, both of whom are based in Australia, and Teacher Grey 格雷老師, an American musician who is on the road in Taiwan.

We are grateful to Li Yuan for permission to translate this material, to Teacher Grey for going over the draft translation and to our tireless Reader #1 for their close reading and timely corrections. The title ‘Hands off Snakey’ comes from the saying ‘Wakey wakey hands off snakey’, an order that often appears in military-themed films in which the drill sergeant screams the line to wake up his cadets.

In keeping with the typographical style of China Heritage, the ‘Crippled Characters’ 殘體字 (aka Simplified Chinese Characters 簡體字) of the transcription of Li Yuan’s interview have been converted to Traditional or Full-form Chinese Characters 正體字.

— Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritage

16 March 2023

***

Listening to Teacher Grey, Remembering Wu Zuguang In 1977, not long after I met the playwright Wu Zuguang (吳祖光, 1917-2003) in Beijing, he told me that, apart from the crime of hosting his own literary salon, he had been condemned as an ‘Anti-Party Rightist’ for comments he had made during the Hundred Flowers movement two decades earlier. After lambasting the Communists for their increasingly stifling control over culture and the arts in an article published in a 1957 issue of the professional journal Theatre 《戲劇》 titled ‘On the Theatre and Party Leadership’ 談戲劇工作的領導問題, Zuguang asked: ‘Why do people in the arts need your “leadership” anyway? Who among you can tell me the Party Secretary who provided leadership to Qu Yuan? Or, for that matter, Li Bo, Du Fu, Guan Hanqing, Cao Xueqin or Lu Xun? And what about Shakespeare, Tolstoy, Beethoven and Molière?… 對於文藝工作者的‘領導’又有什麼必要呢？誰能告訴我，過去是誰領導屈原的？誰領導李白、杜甫、關漢卿、曹雪芹、魯迅？誰領導莎士比亞、托爾斯泰、貝多芬和莫里哀的？……’ (Among those who denounced these comments the cruelest barbs were launched by Zuguang’s old friend Lao She 老舍, a man now regarded as some kind of martyred cultural saint. Lao She had only just denounced the need for ‘so-called creative freedom’ so now, in an article titled ‘Why is Wu Zuguang’s Fury so Dramatic?’ published in People’s Daily — 老舍,《吴祖光为什么怨气冲天》, 1957年8月20日 — he declared that ‘I feel even to have known someone like Wu Zuguang is like a stain on my character’.) In August 2018, I dedicated my translation of Xu Zhangrun’s essay ‘Imminent Fears, Immediate Hopes’ 我們當下的恐懼與期待 to the memory of Wu Zuguang. He was an outspoken man of principle who, even in the darkling years after 4 June 1989, never abandoned his independent critical stance. Despite China’s relative openness over the past four decades, many other writers, thinkers, public activists and common citizens have been silenced. We will never know what China could have been, or might still become, if this countless multitude was able to speak out, debate and fearlessly participate in that country’s hamstrung public life. — G.R. Barmé, Poetic Justice — a protest in verse, 5 April 2019

***

***

The Long Reach of China’s Cultural Censors

Li Yuan in conversation with Teacher Grey

袁莉對話格雷老師

Translated by Geremie R. Barmé

Li Yuan’s Introduction

Chinese censorship has become increasingly intrusive over the past decade. Books go unpublished, films are denied distribution rights and some artists are refused opportunities to exhibit their work. Established writers and artists feel constrained, unable to express themselves freely, while younger aspiring creators are forced into an accommodation with the upbeat demands of official ‘Keynote Culture’.

Powerful artistic voices are individualistic and unique. In a country that doesn’t tolerate any form of criticism, let alone satire or lampooning, artists who want to express themselves unhindered have limited options: be quiet, be persecuted, or go into exile. Many often have no say as to which of these fates will be theirs. Some cultural creators have chosen to ‘rùn 潤’, or decamp, overseas. Even then, although they are in a freer environment, they often realise that they’re living in the shadow of the censoring state. Some choose to hide, but others decided to confront their oppressors head-on.

In this episode of ‘Who Gets It?’不明白播客 we speak to three artists about their experiences:

He Huang is a stand-up comic who performs in English. She has been attacked by ‘Little Pinks’ [online pro-Party zealots] for pandering to foreign audiences and ‘hurting the feelings of the Chinese people’;

Badiucao is a political cartoonist who has been harassed and forced to cancel exhibitions. Galleries that want to show his work have even come under pressure from the Chinese authorities; and,

Teacher Grey, an American musician who, after having released a number of Chinese songs, was forced to take down two works that mentioned Xi Jinping because his family was concerned by the blowback.

Those interested in learning more about Chinese cultural censorship are strongly encouraged to listen to ‘End of the Beginning’, three episodes in the podcast series ‘Film Criticism Gone Rogue’.

[Note: The three episodes in ‘Film Criticism Gone Rogue’ 反派影評 referred to by Yuan Li are:

近10年來中國的內容審查愈來愈嚴格，很多書無法出版，很多電影拍出來後無法放映，有些藝術作品也不再有公開展覽的機會。有點名氣的中老年作者和藝術家不再能誠實地表達，年輕一代能出名的大多是和主旋律和諧共處，甚至是有貢獻的。 有力量的藝術和表達是要有態度的，在一個不允許批判、諷刺、戲謔的國家，想自由表達的藝術家或者沈默，或者被迫害，或者只有離開，無論是主動還是被迫。一些希望能繼續自由創作的中國藝術家「潤」到了國外，但即便肉身生活在自由社會，他們發現自己依然要生活在不自由的陰影之下，需要繼續躲避或者直面那來自萬里之外的大手。 這期節目我們採訪了三位藝術家，分別讓他們談一談自己的遭遇：黃鶴因為用英文講剩女的脫口秀，被小粉紅攻擊說是在洋人面前跪著表演，傷害了中國人民的感情；畫政治漫畫的巴丟草被跟蹤，被迫取消畫展，給他辦畫展的西方藝術機構也會受到來自中國官方的壓力；最後是音樂人格雷老師，即便是土生土長的美國人，他在寫了幾首中文政治歌曲之後也因為家庭原因而不得不刪除兩首關於習近平的歌。 關於藝術審查，強烈推薦大家去聽「反派影評」去年10月到11月做的三期播客，題目叫《開局的終局》。

***

Li Yuan: My third guest in this episode is ‘Teacher Grey’, a Chinese-speaking American who also writes and sings in Chinese. ‘Chinese Men Should Stop Masturbating’, one of his works recently released online has garnered a lot of attention, though his overnight fame on social media has also caused him some grief, so much so that he took down two other songs that the had posted because of the controversial nature of their lyrics. Teacher Grey, could you say a few words of self-introduction, such as where you are from, what you thought of China when you were young and why you decided to study Chinese?

Teacher Grey: I grew up near Boston and it never occurred to me that I’d end up studying Chinese. I got interested in learning the language for one very specific reason — a girl. But, she disappeared when I was only three weeks into the language.

Li Yuan: What images did you have of China as a child?

Teacher Grey: I’ve always been pretty much all about enjoying freedom but growing up, I mostly disliked the American government. Some Americans have only the most superficial understanding of China, or it’s simply made no impression, though that was not true in my case. I think I was pretty much aware of the nature of the Chinese system from the start and I knew that things were heavily censored, too. I actually felt really uncomfortable on my first trip to China.

Li Yuan: When did you first go to China? Was it like what you had expected?

Teacher Grey: What really struck me was the pollution. Whenever you go to a new country or engage with a new culture you inevitably have to put your prejudices to one side. I found average Chinese people to be quite friendly, though I got a very strong sense that they were not aware that they were living under a totalitarian system. Since the system didn’t impinge on them directly they thought that they were pretty free.

Li Yuan: Did you get the feeling that it was a totalitarian environment?

Teacher Grey: I was always testing things out. One of the main reasons that I persisted with Chinese was that I was really interested in understanding what the people whose culture I was studying really thought about things. I remember a discussion I had with an elderly person about Mao Zedong. As someone who grew up in the West, what I had heard was that Mao was a genocidal ruler who had murdered people on an unprecedented scale. That’s all I knew. What surprised me was that many Chinese felt that, although Mao had made some mistakes, overall he was a good leader. It really shocked me.

Li Yuan: I get it. The Communists evaluate him as having been ’70 percent good and 30 percent flawed’. But, to change the subject, it looks as though you have over 100,000 followers on Bilibili as well as on YouTube, where you’ve posted videos of you teaching guitar. You’re known for guitar tutorials which have no political content or anything to do with current affairs. You were a musician, pure and simple. When did you take this political turn?

Teacher Grey: A good question. I don’t think I’ve ever intentionally censored myself. When you learn Simplified Chinese characters as part of the process of studying Chinese you are in effect absorbing a form of propaganda. I have a strongly antipathy to anyone or anything that tries to infiltrate my mind. Since I like to be able to think things through for myself, it means that I end up objecting to lots of things. Though, as you said, I’m a musician first and foremost and that’s why, when I first set up my Bilibili account, I did so because I wanted to share my knowledge of music.

Initially, I was probably also thinking that it might lead to some money-making opportunities, but that end of things never came to anything. Since I didn’t see much good coming from platforms like that, added to the fact that China was moving in a very particular direction, I gave up any thought that I might make anything from my account. I knew that to make money I’d have to give up my freedom [to do as I pleased]. If you’re making money from something, profiting from it, you’ll always end up being compromised, or you lose your neutrality.

Actually, I’d devoted a considerable amount of resources to putting things online and my reward was the followers that I attracted. I really do appreciate my followers and I enjoyed making content for them. If you want to know if it led to some practical, real-world results, I’d say there was because maybe someone would search me out in Boston to take classes with me, but they were few and far between. The choices I made might not have led to any profitable outcome, but still I really felt proud of what I was doing.

Later, when the social media response to what I was doing went south I started wondering whether I was somehow complicit [in the system] simply by being online in the way I was, or that I’d end up being used: ‘See how foreigners like Teacher Grey are publishing with us. China’s a normal country like everywhere else and our online platforms are the same as those overseas.’

But I don’t think China is a ‘normal country’, nor do I think that online platforms in China are ‘normal’ at all. That’s why I ended up feeling really conflicted.

袁莉：第三位嘉賓是格雷老師，一位會說中文會用中文作詞的美國人。他最近上線的一首諷刺歌曲《中國男生不要打飛機》傳播很廣，但社交媒體上知名度的上升也給他帶來了困惑，他最後不得不下架了兩首最敏感的歌。格雷老師你能不能先介紹一下自己，比如你在哪裡出生長大，從小對中國的印象是什麼樣的，怎麼會想起來學中文，你能不能說一下？ 格雷老師：我出生在美國波士頓附近，之前沒有想到我長大後會學習中文。因為某些原因我畢業於大學以後就開始學習中文，然後因為我喜歡某一個中國的女孩子，但我沒學三個禮拜她就走了。 袁莉：你小時候對中國是什麼樣的印象呢？ 格雷老師：其實我從小就是一個比較愛自由的人，但是我最煩的是美國只關注自己國家的人，有一部分人對中國的印象非常膚淺，或者說視而不見，我從來不是這樣子。我從小我就知道中國這個體系是怎麼樣的，有嚴重的審查，甚至說我第一次去中國是非常的不舒服。 袁莉：你什麼時候第一次去中國？那裡的印象和你想象中的有什麼不同？ 格雷老師：我還記得當時的霧霾非常嚴重。當你進入新的國家、認識的一個新的文化，你肯定要把你一些的偏見放下。我對中國人的印象，他們是比較友好的，我比較深的印象是，他們在那個時候不認為自己處於在一個極權的體系裡面，他們感覺自己很自由，因為他們感受不到極權。 袁莉：但你當時就有感覺到極權嗎? 格雷老師：我一直在摸索。其實可以說，我堅持學習中文的一個主要的因素是我想知道我要瞭解的人到底是怎麼想的。我還記得我在中國和老年人講毛澤東這個事情。因為在西方長大，毛澤東被認為一個前所未有那麼厲害的一個搞種族滅絕的殺手。沒有其他的評價。但我很驚訝的是，很多人在中國都覺得他有犯了一些錯誤，但他總得來講是一個好領袖。我覺得非常的驚訝。 袁莉：共產黨對他的評價三七開呀，七分是好的三分是犯了錯誤的。對那我再問你一下吧，我看你在B站上好像有十幾萬的個粉絲，還有你在B站和YouTube以前都是教吉他的視頻，沒有任何的關於政治的或者甚至新聞時事的東西，好像你就是一個純粹搞音樂的一個人。那你什麼時候決定你想要做一些政治的歌曲呢？ 格雷老師：現在好問題。我覺得我沒有故意地學習如何自我審查。學習中文，只要是簡體字，多多少少是有宣傳的作用。我的意見非常的大，我不喜歡有其他人要滲透我的大腦，我喜歡自己獨立思考，所以我的意見很大。但是你知道我就是一個音樂人，所以我在當時開的Bilibili賬號是為了分享我的知識。那在最開始，我可能有一些希望，我很可能會帶來一些實質性的機會去賺錢，但在後來這些都沒發生，然後我自己也決定，因為我不是很看好這些平台或是說這整個國家的走向，所以我不想在那裡賺錢的，因為我覺得賺錢就沒有自由。賺錢就有利益，有利益，就可能有更少的自由，或者不是中立的。其實我投入了很多這裡的資源在這個東西上，主要的回報就是我喜歡我的粉絲，我喜歡為他們做工作，如果有一些實質性的回報，可能有幾個會偶爾找我在波士頓上課這樣的，但不是特別多。從那個回報來看，不是一個很好的選擇，但我還是很榮幸的做。 但在後來輿論中就從比較糟糕的情況繼續惡化，然後我開始感覺只要我存在在這裡，就等於一種默許，我就會變成一種工具：「你看就都有外國人來中國投稿，我們都是正常的國家，這些都是正常的平台」。但我不認為中國是一個正常的國家，更不認為那個平台是正常的平台，然後我就覺得很尷尬。 袁莉：你不覺得中國是一個正常的國家，比如說你在Bilibili的那些視頻，好像是在一個正常的國家做的一個正常的事情，教吉他這樣的課程，你覺得你就變成了一個大的宣傳機器把它正常化的一部分，你是覺得是這樣嗎？ 格雷老師：沒錯，只要我願意配合，我就覺得是一種有這種正常化的作用。我覺得當你被逼到某個程度，你肯定要有立場，肯定要展現出來你的原則。我在那個時候，就在那個戰狼時代的開始，就感到根本沒有任何希望，我一定要公開我的立場，我一定要讓我這些粉絲知道，他們那個喜歡的那個老師，並不是支持審查平台的這麼一個人，我就想公開這個事情。 我有很多粉絲，我一直在掙扎，我怎麼辦，這個衝突。我的一些朋友們，即便是反賊，他們也是比較隨機應變的，所以我跟他們講，他們說格雷你不要擔心這個，因為他們已經把這個東西當作理所當然的，我想了兩年左右，然後一年半前我想通了。我覺得因為我一直在我的人生，我一直在想我在哪個地方可以用到我所謂的才華。我是為中文的，那個是一個有意思的地方，然後我是會音樂的人，我想我嘗試寫中文歌曲會不會比較有意思。因為我的身份就有點不一樣，所以我寫的內容，或者說我寫的風格，可能有一些不同的地方會令人感興趣。 當然我提出這個概念，我就不是亞洲人嘛，也是那個非母語者。我在當時還沒有開始想做這個調侃這個東西，我第一首歌是比較正常的一個歌，其實我還得花很多時間才學會如何寫中文歌詞。第一首歌我還記得可能有一個小時才跟寫出來一句，然後這一句我又要跟很多人咨詢，然後他們會讓我改變。基本上現在我可以寫一整首歌，然後我去咨詢，然後換幾個地方，就好了，甚至說我寫的，比如《偉大的中國男生不要打XX》…… Li Yuan: So, although posting videos of guitar lessons on Bilibili seemed normal enough, to you China was simply not a ‘normal country’ and that left you feeling as though you were part of a large propaganda operation and your participation contributed to normalising the site. Was that your sense of things?

Teacher Grey: That’s right: my collaboration helped normalise things. I feel that after you’ve been unduly pressured and pushed into a corner, you really have to take a stand, one that reflects your principles. It was the beginning of the ‘Wolf Warrior’ era [around 2018-2019] and I was feeling pretty hopeless about things,. That’s why I felt that I had to come out in public and express my stance. I had to let my followers know that this teacher couldn’t support a site that tolerated censorship. So I wanted to out myself.

I struggled with it: because I have a lot of followers I agonised over what I should do. I really was conflicted. Some of my friends were willing to adapt, even if they were pretty rebellious [in private]. So, when I told them about my inner conflict, they just told me to chill out, but that was because they’d come to an accommodation. I kept mulling things over for a couple of years before I really settled on my position. That was about 18 months ago. I realised that my personal journey was about finding ways for me to use my talents to express myself. Here was what I was working with: I knew Chinese, which is interesting, and I was a musician. I thought maybe the way to go was to write some Chinese songs. Given my background and my particular perspective, I hoped to create things people would find interesting.

I say all of this while knowing full well that, of course, I’m not Asian and Chinese is not my mother tongue. Initially it didn’t occur to me to write satirical songs and the first thing I composed was pretty mainstream. And, to be frank, learning how to write lyrics in Chinese was a really slow process. It took me about an hour or so to write the first line of that first song of mine, even then I sought advice and guidance from a pile of people. Now I can pretty much draft a whole song before I check it with anyone else. Then, after I’ve tweaked it a bit, it’ll be pretty much good to go. Now I can say my songs really are all my own work. One example is ‘Chinese Boys, Don’t XXX Anymore’…

***

***

Li Yuan: Don’t worry, you can say ‘jerking off’ in this podcast.

Teacher Grey: Cool. That song only took me ten or so minutes to write.

Li Yuan: Wow, that’s really fast. What was your inspiration?

Teacher Grey: Maybe the truth is not so interesting. At the time, I was still feeling my way and hadn’t posted that many songs. Nor had I given up on my other pursuits but I knew full well [that after I posted it] I’d be banned, but I hadn’t given up. So I was experimenting with various kinds of content and one of the things I came up with related to the colloquial expression for ‘to masturbate’ in Chinese — that is, ‘take potshots at airplanes’. I’d decided the melody would be my starting point and though I hadn’t made a video to go with it, the idea of a big airplane was very much in my thoughts. Anyway, I thought ‘potshots at planes’ was a pretty funny expression, what was that all about? Sure, it was a bit on the smutty-side of things, but not so much. Everyone did it whenever they had a chance. Starting with this funny idea I had to see how I could work it into a song. Then I thought that I could associate it with China’s aging population and the falling birthrate. I just sat down and came up with a draft. I showed it to a few people and continued revising it until in just over a week I had a final version.