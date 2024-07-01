Lao Shu — an artist in all seasons

Lao Shu 老樹 is the nom de plume of Liu Shuyong (劉樹勇, 1962-), a Beijing-based artist, writer, critic and professor in communications. His artistic voice is unique and personal, its tenor, whimsy and profundity evoke what for decades we have called The Other China — a cultural noosphere that is as undeniably local as it is universal.

— Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritage

30 June 2024

***

***

Lao Shu in China Heritage:

Bring on the seasonal mugwort,

No real need for meat Zongzi.

Then again, given the malignant air,

Maybe they might do some good.

— Duanwu Festival, Jiachen Year of the Dragon, Lao Shu

***

Filled with boundless Ambition

They soar ever up, skywards.

Hard knocks of reality bring them down

as they realise they’re in a bottle.

— during heavy snow at night, the Guimao Year

***

斷硯殘墨，

禿筆舊紙。

書寫千年，

靠！

哪有信史？

A broken inkstone, leftover ink

Shedding brush and a scrap of paper

This, to write a millennial history:

Fuck that!

What kind of record will remain?

***

In the first blush of youth

Everything went your way.

Then, in retrospect, you know the

Spring zephyrs have given way to age.

***

A tedious week has come to an end.

Hearing the distant rumble of thunder

Knowing I can sleep in tomorrow,

I’m simply overjoyed.

***

Life passes by like a dream

This forlorn city, bound by fog.

As moonlight shimmers in the water

A lone boat finds its way.

— Lao Shu, in the depths of autumn in the Guimao Year

***

夢離自由境地，彷彿一步之遙。

醒來看看自己，已經無處可逃。

In one’s dreams freedom

Is but a hair’s breadth away.

Upon waking, you take stock:

There’s nowhere to flee.

***

世事一日三要，感覺越來越難。

網上高人無數，天天指點江山。

個個無所不懂，樣子都像神仙。

不知神仙自己，是否也有麻煩。

Seems harder and harder

to get through the days, while

There’s no end of people online,

offering all kinds of advice.

They seem to know everything

And they strike sage-like poses.

I wonder if these saints ever

Have any trouble themselves.

***

There’s room to spare in this vast realm,

What need to compete with anyone?

Barley waves in the fields

Winds swirl in the skies.

***

In the breezes of summer,

Blossoms adorn the verdure;

Flowering alone in the wild,

They are like carefree poems.

***

Source: