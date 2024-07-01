Lao Shu — an artist in all seasons

The Other China
Lao Shu 老樹 is the nom de plume of Liu Shuyong (劉樹勇, 1962-), a Beijing-based artist, writer, critic and professor in communications. His artistic voice is unique and personal, its tenor, whimsy and profundity evoke what for decades we have called The Other China — a cultural noosphere that is as undeniably local as it is universal.
— Geremie R. Barmé
Editor, China Heritage
30 June 2024
***
***
Bring on the seasonal mugwort,
No real need for meat Zongzi.
Then again, given the malignant air,
Maybe they might do some good.
— Duanwu Festival, Jiachen Year of the Dragon, Lao Shu
***
Filled with boundless Ambition
They soar ever up, skywards.
Hard knocks of reality bring them down
as they realise they’re in a bottle.
— during heavy snow at night, the Guimao Year
***
斷硯殘墨，
禿筆舊紙。
書寫千年，
靠！
哪有信史？
A broken inkstone, leftover ink
Shedding brush and a scrap of paper
This, to write a millennial history:
Fuck that!
What kind of record will remain?
***
In the first blush of youth
Everything went your way.
Then, in retrospect, you know the
Spring zephyrs have given way to age.
***
A tedious week has come to an end.
Hearing the distant rumble of thunder
Knowing I can sleep in tomorrow,
I’m simply overjoyed.
***
Life passes by like a dream
This forlorn city, bound by fog.
As moonlight shimmers in the water
A lone boat finds its way.
— Lao Shu, in the depths of autumn in the Guimao Year
***
夢離自由境地，彷彿一步之遙。
醒來看看自己，已經無處可逃。
In one’s dreams freedom
Is but a hair’s breadth away.
Upon waking, you take stock:
There’s nowhere to flee.
***
世事一日三要，感覺越來越難。
網上高人無數，天天指點江山。
個個無所不懂，樣子都像神仙。
不知神仙自己，是否也有麻煩。
Seems harder and harder
to get through the days, while
There’s no end of people online,
offering all kinds of advice.
They seem to know everything
And they strike sage-like poses.
I wonder if these saints ever
Have any trouble themselves.
***
There’s room to spare in this vast realm,
What need to compete with anyone?
Barley waves in the fields
Winds swirl in the skies.
***
In the breezes of summer,
Blossoms adorn the verdure;
Flowering alone in the wild,
They are like carefree poems.
***
Source:
- 老樹畫畫，微博，2024年5至6月