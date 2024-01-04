Lao Shu’s New Year

坐觀

China Heritage marked the last day of 2023 in the company of Lao Shu 老樹, among others. We featured a painting by the Beijing-based artist with the following inscription:

It’s a nightmare out there,

assholes wherever you go.

I’ll just hang at home and

enjoy the company of a cuddly cat. 外面世界太亂，

經常碰到混蛋。

索性閉門不出，

養匹肥貓作伴。 ​​​

— from You Want It Darker — Farewell 2023, Roll in 2024, 31 December 2023

Having welcomed the year 2024 with The Obsessions of Zhang Dai and drawn salutary lessons about politics from the past, here we find refuge once more in the company of Lao Shu.

— Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritage

4 January 2024

Looking On with Ice-block Eyes

冷眼坐觀

In the wake of Covid,

There was no time to waste.

Busied myself this way and that,

But didn’t end up making much.

I’ve long been off my game

And repeatedly censored online.

Everyone’s pretty anxious with

No time to feel sorry for themselves.

What’s the new year going to bring?

Doesn’t look like thing’s will improve.

Best to just seek out company,

And look on with ice-block eyes. 疫情過去之後，

一刻不敢偷閒。

儘管努力折騰，

沒掙幾個小錢。

心情總是不好，

網上常被禁言。

朋友普遍焦慮，

沒空顧影自憐。

明年什麼情況？

感覺越來越難。

只好抱團取暖，

冷眼坐觀明年。

***

Plum Blossom for the New Year

送梅花過新年

It really was a tough year,

And really hard to make a buck.

Flowering new year’s plum-blossom

Picked in the mountains for you

— a leisurely composition by Lao Shu, made in the winter of the Guimao Year of the Rabbit

***

Staying Put for the Advent of the Dragon

坐待風起龍行

A dramatic year might have come to an end

Still it’s hard to feel any sense of relief.

Look at the darkling clouds, feel the bitter cold

I’m gonna stay put and wait for Year of the Dragon

to take flight amidst the clouds. 一歲跌宕終了，

時感心意難平。

四顧雲晦寒徹，

坐待風起龍行。

***