Liu Chan’s Calligraphic Comment on 7 October 2023

Liu Chan 劉蟾 is a Beijing-based writer and editor who uses couplets composed on a lapidary style to record the events of the day in a solemn calligraphic hand.

On 8 October, Liu noted news reports about the role of Kim the Third, leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, in supporting the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as the surprise attack on Israel launched by Hamas on 7 October 2023. He concludes that:

Evil is emboldened by appeasement. 綏靖邪惡，必將為禍更甚矣。

It is an observation that had wider, albeit unstated, implications.

For more work by Liu Chan in China Heritage, see The Other China.

— Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritage

8 October 2023

