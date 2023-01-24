Rabbiting on with Lao Shu

Lao Shu is the nom de plume of Liu Shuyong (劉樹勇, 1962-), a Beijing-based artist, writer, critic and professor in communications. His artistic voice is unique and personal, its tenor, whimsy and profundity evoke what for decades we have called ‘The Other China’ — a cultural noosphere that is as undeniably local as it is universal.

[Note: See The Whimsy and Wisdom of Lao Shu, in a summer of discontent, 12 August 2022.]

We marked the first day of the Lunar New Year in the company of Liu Chan 劉蟾 (see A Protection Mantra for the Year of the Rabbit, 22 January 2023). Here we celebrate the second day of the Year of the Rabbit with Lao Shu.

In their art and personal style both artists speak to us from The Other China.

— Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritage

23 January 2023

Second Day of the First Month of the

Guimao Year of the Rabbit

癸卯兔年正月初二

***

Further Reading:

***

Would love to send you some Pfizer,

But I have neither power nor connections.

What else might possibly be appropriate?

— A baby white rabbit by express mail.

想搞輝瑞藥，

無權又乏術。

何物可送你？

快遞一小兔。

— Lao Shu 老樹

17 January 2023

***

***

So starts yet another year,

Time for felicitous phrases:

Steer clear of fuck wits and

Find fellowship with the good.

Apply yourself to your work,

But set aside time to chill.

May you be free of illness

And have money to spare.

Spring doth stir the heart

As a new year begins.

一元復始，說句吉言：

遠離傻逼，廣結善緣。

努力幹活，時得清閒。

身體無恙，口袋有錢。

春風在心，又是一年。

— Lao Shu 老樹

21 January 2023

***