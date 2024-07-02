After the Fall — Hong Kong Apostasy in 2024

Xi Jinping’s Empire of Tedium
Our humble bellies have ingested a surfeit of treachery,
eaten their fill of history, wolfed down legends —
and still the banquet goes on, leaving
an unfilled void in an ever-changing structure.
On 1 July 2017, China Heritage marked the twentieth anniversary of mainland China extending suzerainty over Hong Kong with a series of translations, commentaries and art works. We began by quoting ‘Cauldron’ 鼎 dǐng, a poem by the celebrated Hong Kong writer P.K. Leung (梁秉钧, 1949-2013) from which the lines above are taken.
Written a year prior to the 1997 takeover, ‘Cauldron’ was a meditation on the return of P.K.’s home town to the embrace of China. This was followed by the menu of the welcome banquet held for China’s party-state leader, Xi Jinping, on 30 June 2017, the day prior to the formal celebration and fireworks on the 1st of July. That day marked the beginning of the end of the Beijing’s subjugation of the former British colony.
At the time we still celebrated Hong Kong under the rubric of The Best China. Soon, we were recording what we would call the Hong Kong Apostasy — the popular rebellion of 2019 that flared up for a moment before the lights of the territory were snuffed out by the imposition of the National Security Law in 2020.
In 2024, as Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong, observed,
In yet another violation of the Joint Declaration treaty between China and the UK, which was intended to ensure that Hong Kong’s autonomy and way of life would be safeguarded until 2047, Chief Executive John Lee’s puppet administration recently enacted its own repressive national-security law. The new law, known as Article 23, came into force on March 23 after being pushed through the local government’s rubber-stamp legislature, along with a series of other oppressive measures. Ostensibly, it aims to curb treasonous or seditious activities. In reality, the law’s goal is to suppress any remaining democratic activism in the city and sever all contact between freedom advocates and the outside world.
In the first instalment of ‘Hong Kong, The Best China’, we introduced readers to recent commentaries by the veteran journalist Lee Yee 李怡 (李秉堯). Founding editor of The Seventies Monthly 七十年代月刊 (later renamed The Nineties Monthly) Lee Yee was a prominent commentator on Chinese, Hong Kong and Taiwan politics, as well as the global scene, for over forty-five years. Over time, his evolved from that of being a sympathetic interlocutor with the People’s Republic in the late 1970s to that of outspoken rebel and man of conscience from the early 1980s.
For decades Lao Lee analysed Hong Kong politics and society with a clarity of vision, and in a clarion voice, rare among the territory’s writers. From 2017 to 2020, we translated essays from ‘Ways of the World’ 世道人生, the regular column that Lee Yee wrote for Apple Daily 蘋果日報, until its demise under the National Security Law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong from 1 July 2020 (see Lee Yee, Apple Daily, “The Four Noes” & the End of Chinese Media Independence).
On this day, 1 July 2024, we remind readers of that period by reprinting the contents of Hong Kong Apostasy. We do so in memory of Lee Yee.
— Geremie R. Barmé
Editor, China Heritage
1 July 2024
Hong Kong Apostasy
Starting in March 2019, mass protests against legislation proposed by the territories political leader gained momentum over the summer months. Faced by the insurmountable political nexus between the Hong Kong authorities and their Beijing masters, protests, and the demands of protesters, escalated until the city was overshadowed by a popular uprising. The protests were, in essence, a rejection of the Official China of Xi Jinping and a celebration of The Other China, or The Best China, one repeatedly ignored, misunderstood and threatened by the Communist party-state.
Our humble bellies have ingested a surfeit of treachery,
eaten their fill of history, wolfed down legends —
and still the banquet goes on, leaving
an unfilled void in an ever-changing structure.
Constantly we become food for our own consumption.
For fear of forgetting we swallow our loved ones,
we masticate our memories and our stomachs rumble
as we look outwards.
— from P.K. Leung 梁秉鈞, ‘Cauldron’ 鼎
Translated by John Minford and Can Oi-sum
— The Editor
Proem
- Leung Ping-kwan (P.K.) 梁秉鈞, et al, Cauldron 鼎, China Heritage, 1 July 2017
- P.K. Leung 梁秉鈞, Terracotta Warriors on the Rhine 萊茵河旁的兵馬俑, trans. John Minford, China Heritage, 18 April 2019
- Chan Kin-man 陳健民, ‘A Hong Kong Farewell’, China Heritage, 24 April 2019
- Wang Ke’er 王珂兒, ‘Mother China, a Fatherland for Two Millennia’, China Heritage, 14 June 2019
Contents
- Lee Yee 李怡, ‘Endgame Hong Kong’, China Heritage, 5 July 2019
- Tsang Chi-ho 曾志豪 and Ng Chi Sam 吳志森 (RTHK), ‘Hong Kong Headliner — Kill Bill’, China Heritage, 14 July 2019
- Lee Yee 李怡, ‘Young Hong Kong’, China Heritage, 16 July 2019
- Lee Yee 李怡, ‘Hong Kong Goes Grey for a Day’, China Heritage, 20 July 2019
- Lee Yee 李怡, ‘This is Who We Are — We Are Hong Kong’, China Heritage, 22 July 2019
- Wong Wing-sum 黃泳欣, ‘Hong Kong Headliner Makes Headlines’, China Heritage, 24 July 2019
- Lee Yee 李怡, ‘Living and Learning in Hong Kong 2019’, China Heritage, 29 July 2019
- Lee Yee 李怡, ‘Back in the Year — Hong Kong 1984’, China Heritage, 31 July 2019
- Lee Yee 李怡, ‘Restoring Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times’, China Heritage, 6 August 2019
- He Weifang 賀衛方, ‘Hong Kong — 2019, 2003, 1984, 1979’, China Heritage, 12 August 2019
- Wu Ningkun 巫寧坤, Dylan Thomas, et al, ‘Rage Against the Dying of the Light — poems for tenebrous times’, China Heritage, 13 August 2019
- Ni Kuang 倪匡, ‘The Nobility of Failure’, China Heritage, 14 August 2019
- Canny Leung Chi-Shan 梁芷珊, ‘Like Water, Boiling Water’, China Heritage, 15 August 2019
- Kitty Hung Hiu Han 洪曉嫻, ‘How Dare You Hong Kong People Resist!’, China Heritage, 18 August 2019
- Brian Leung Kai Ping 劉繼平, ‘I am Brian Leung: they cannot understand; they cannot comprehend; they cannot see’, China Heritage, 20 August 2019
- Tsang Chi-ho 曾志豪, ‘Hong Kong’s Acclimation’, China Heritage, 21 August, 2019
- Lester Shum 岑敖暉, ‘Auntie Carrie, Puh-leeze!’, China Heritage, 22 August 2019
- Lee Yee 李怡 and others, ‘Holding Hands in Hong Kong’, China Heritage, 26 August 2019
- Lee Yee 李怡, ‘The Mission of Our Times in Hong Kong’, China Heritage, 28 August 2019
- The Stand News Exclusive Interview, ‘Cockroaches That Would Slay Dragons’, China Heritage, 1 September 2019
- Kitty Hung Hiu Han 洪曉嫻 and Lester Shum 岑敖暉, ‘Freedom-Hi & #ProtestToo’, China Heritage, 4 September 2019
- Concerned Hong Kong Citizens, ‘For We are Like Olives’, China Heritage, 6 September 2019
- P.K. Leung 梁秉鈞, ‘Leaf Margin — a poem by P.K. Leung’, trans. John Minford, China Heritage, 8 September 2019
- The Stand News 立場新聞 Report, ‘A Summer of Blood and Tears — according to six Hong Kong high-school students’, China Heritage, 9 September 2019
- The Stand News 立場新聞 Interview, ‘An Anthem to Restore Hong Kong’, China Heritage, 12 September 2019
- Xu Zhangrun 許章潤 & Yi-Zheng Lian 練乙錚, ‘A Protracted People’s Struggle’, China Heritage, 14 September 2019
- Cecil Clementi & P.K. Leung 梁秉鈞, ‘Hong Kong, 1925; 1997; 2019 — Splendeat Sapientiae Lumen ex Oriente‘, China Heritage, 18 September 2019
- The Extreme Minority Singers of Featherston, ‘Singing for Hong Kong’, China Heritage, 24 September 2019
- Lee Yee 李怡 & To Kit 陶傑, ‘China, The Man-Child of Asia’, China Heritage, 26 September 2019
- ‘Liberate Hong Kong — The Hundredth Day Declaration: Our Resolute Fight for Universal Suffrage and Battle against State Violence’「光復香港」百日宣言, China Heritage, 26 September 2019
- Yangyang Cheng, ‘Writing Home on China’s Seventieth Birthday’, China Heritage, 1 October 2019
- Jason Wong Yiu-pong 黃耀邦, ‘Voiceless, but Not Silent’, China Heritage, 5 October 2019
- Various Hands, ‘The Double Ninth in 2019 — Settling Scores, Fleeing The Qin and Eating Crabs’, China Heritage, 7 October 2019
- Lao Tzu 老子, ‘The Best is Like Water’, trans. John Minford, China Heritage, 16 October 2019
- Lee Yee 李怡, ‘Superfluous Words’, China Heritage, 20 November 2019
- Yangyang Cheng, ‘Talking to My Mother About Hong Kong’, China Heritage, 30 November 2019
- Lee Yee 李怡, ‘The End of Hong Kong’s Third Way’, China Heritage, 22 April 2020
- Lee Yee 李怡, ‘The Road Not Taken by Margaret Ng 吳靄儀, China Heritage, 24 April 2020
- Margaret Ng 吳靄儀, ‘Hong Kong 攬炒 — Burning Down the House’, China Heritage, 1 May 2020
- Tsang Chi-ho 曾志豪 and Lee Yee 李怡, ‘The Mandela Effect — The Unquiet End of Hong Kong Headliner‘, China Heritage, 24 May 2020
- Wu Chun Him 胡俊謙, ‘Cross-Examination — Seven Questions for Those Who Would Teach Hong Kong’s Teachers’, China Heritage, 16 June 2020
- Lee Yee 李怡 & The Editor, ‘Jimmy Lai, the Twilight of Freedom & the Dawn of “Legalistic-Fascist-Stalinism” 法日斯 in Hong Kong’, China Heritage, 12 August 2020
- Tsang Chi-ho 曾志豪 and Ng Chi Sam 吳志森 (RTHK), et al, ‘Hong Kong & 講耶穌 gong2 je4 sou1’, China Heritage, 6 October 2020
- The Editor & Katja Drinhausen (MERICS), ‘The Siege of Hong Kong — The First Hundred Days of the National Security Law’, China Heritage, 8 October 2020
- Lee Yee 李怡, ‘I Hereby Cancel Myself’, China Heritage, 24 April 2021
- Hana Meihan Davis 戴味閒, ‘A Love Letter to a Lost Hong Kong’, China Heritage, 14 June 2021
- Lee Yee 李怡, ‘Lee Yee on the Demise of Jimmy Lai’s Apple Daily’, China Heritage, 23 June 2021
- Lee Yee 李怡, ‘Apple Daily, “The Four Noes” & the End of Chinese Media Independence’, China Heritage, 24 June 2021
- Lee Yee 李怡, three essays, ‘治 Hong Kong — twenty-five years after the fall’, also Appendix XII in Xi Jinping’s Empire of Tedium, China Heritage, 1 July 2022
- ‘You can’t rebel, you can’t start a revolution, and you can’t be independent.’ — How Ni Kuang saw the future of Hong Kong, China Heritage, 4 July 2022
- The Editor, ‘For’ برای — in Memory of Lee Yee, China Heritage, 5 October 2022
- The Passion of Jimmy Lai, China Heritage, 21 April 2023
- A Bitter Aftertaste — Let Them Eat Coronation Quiche!, China Heritage, 6 May 2023
- Huang Yongyu, Lee Yee & Jimmy Lai, China Heritage, 22 June 2023
- Jimmy Lai’s Hong Kong Purgatory, Christmas, 2023, 25 December 2023
The Best China
Contents
- Cauldron 鼎, China Heritage, 1 July 2017
- Yau Ma Tei’s Hong Kong Rhapsody, China Heritage, 4 July 2017
- Twenty Views of Fragrant Harbour, China Heritage, 8 July 2017
- The Floating City 浮城, China Heritage, 12 July 2017
- 1 October 2017 — The Best China, China Heritage, 1 October 2017
- Lee Yee 李怡, Playing by Peking’s Rules, Asian Wall Street Journal, 11-12 July 1986
- The Ayes Have It, China Heritage, 18 October 2017
- Lee Yee, What’s New About Such Thinking? — The Best China, II, China Heritage, 5 November 2017
- Lee Yee, The Unbuilt Wall of Sorrow — on the centenary of the Russian Revolution (The Best China, III), China Heritage, 7 November 2017
- Lee Yee, Who’s on First — China’s Successive Failures (The Best China, IV), China Heritage, 20 November 2017
- Lee Yee, China Bound — meeting and eating (The Best China, V), China Heritage, 15 December 2017
- Lee Yee, Hollow Men, Wooden People (The Best China, VI), China Heritage, Christmas Eve, 2017
- Lee Yee, A Very Hong Kong Xmas (The Best China VII), China Heritage, Boxing Day, 2017
- Lee Yee, The Year 1971 (The Best China VIII), China Heritage, 28 February 2018
- Lee Yee, The Real Man of the Year of the Dog — Dog Days (III) / (The Best China IX), China Heritage, 2 March 2018
- Lee Yee, A Landscape Desolate and Bare (The Best China X), China Heritage, 12 March 2018, also included in New Sinology Jottings
- Lee Yee, My Qingming (The Best China XI), China Heritage, 10 April 2018, also included in New Sinology Jottings and Wairarapa Readings
- Lee Yee, Doubtless and Clueless at Peking University (The Best China XII), China Heritage, 8 May 2018
- Geremie R. Barmé & Lee Yee, Deathwatch for a Chairman, China Heritage, 17 July 2018 (The Best China XIII and Watching China Watching XXXI)
- Lee Yee, Speaking for the State (The Best China XIV), China Heritage, 9 October 2018
- John Minford, Louis Cha’s The Deer and the Cauldron in English (The Best China XV), China Heritage, 16 October 2018
- Lee Yee, Travelling in Opposite Directions — Jin Yong & Me (The Best China XVI), China Heritage, 5 November 2018
- Xu Zhangrun 許章潤, And Teachers, Then? They Just Do Their Thing! (The Best China XVII), introduced, translated and annotated by G.R. Barmé, 10 November 2018
- Lee Yee, Hong Kong Outsiders (The Best China XVIII), China Heritage, 26 December 2018
- Chan Koonchung 陳冠中, Sic transit gloria mundi — Ten Years of a Prosperous Age, trans. Geremie R. Barmé, China Heritage, 14 February 2019
- Yangyang Cheng, ‘Writing Home on China’s Seventieth Birthday’, China Heritage, 1 October 2019
- ‘John Minford Introduces the Hong Kong Literature Series’, China Heritage, 14 August 2020
