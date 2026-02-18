New Years in China Heritage

China Heritage marked the lead-up to the 2026-2027 Bingwu Year of the Horse with a series of essays, a selection of Other People’s Thoughts and a poem by Xu Zhangrun:

Here, we offer an index of and guide to the ways in which we have celebrated Spring Festival 春節 from 2009, first in China Heritage Quarterly, then in The China Story and, since 2017, in China Heritage. My thanks to Lois Conner for permission to include a short video that she made in Beijing on the evening of the First Day of the Year of the Horse and to Catherine Churchman for allowing us to include her New Year’s card, which features the season’s greetings in Chữ Nôm (Vietnamese demotic script), Tai Yo and Romanised Hokkien.

— Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritage

18 February 2026

Second Day of the First Month of

The Bingwu Year of the Horse

丙午馬年正月初二

初一出門拜年，見面一通寒暄。

你好我好他好，再見又得一年。 Visits to others on the First Day of New Year,

meeting up you chat about this and that:

‘You well? I’m good! They’re also all just fine.

see you, then, in another year’s time.’

***

China Heritage Quarterly

2009 己丑牛年

The China Story

2013 癸巳蛇年

Vipers and Beasts in the Year of the Little Dragon, 8 February 2013

2014 甲午馬年

This year we only produced a greeting card and I was at Harvard University for Spring Festival.

2015 乙未羊年

Advent of the Sheep 慶迎羊年, 18 February 2015

2016 丙申猴年

***

Beijing street scene, first night of New Year

(17 February 2026), by Lois Conner:

Click Here

***

China Heritage

2017 丁酉雞年

2018 戊戌狗年

2019 己亥豬年

2020 庚子鼠年

2021 辛丑牛年

February 12 – Ox Herding & the Xinchou Year of the Ox 辛丑牛年

2022 壬寅虎年

2023 癸卯兔年

2024 甲辰龍年

2025 乙巳蛇年

2026 丙午馬年

***