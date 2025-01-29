Lofty Aspirations & Modest Wishes for the Year of the Snake

The Other China
努力活著
China Heritage celebrates the First Day of the First Month of the Year of the Snake in the company of Lao Shu 老樹.
See also:
— Geremie R. Barmé
29 January 2025
乙巳蛇年正月初一
Grand Plans for a Modest Life in 2025
2025年偉大理想生活
New Year’s Benediction
a couplet in red
Good fortune is being able to eat your fill and sleep through the night,
Maintaining good health and making a buck will make your heart sing.
Devote yourself to living well.
It’s not really about how much I get paid,
I just really really want to keep my job.
Hope my kids’ll be okay after graduation and,
if I fall sick, that maybe I’ll get legit medicine.
I hope too that I don’t get hit by a car and that
my account isn’t blocked ’cause of a truth bomb.
Depression won’t make me jump off a building,
and, yeah, it’s always smart to smile at everyone.
— Lao Shu, on a winter’s day, Jiachen Year of the Dragon
***
