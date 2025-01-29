Lofty Aspirations & Modest Wishes for the Year of the Snake

努力活著

China Heritage celebrates the First Day of the First Month of the Year of the Snake in the company of Lao Shu 老樹.

See also:

— Geremie R. Barmé

29 January 2025

乙巳蛇年正月初一

Grand Plans for a Modest Life in 2025

2025年偉大理想生活

New Year’s Benediction

a couplet in red

Good fortune is being able to eat your fill and sleep through the night,

Maintaining good health and making a buck will make your heart sing.

Devote yourself to living well.

It’s not really about how much I get paid,

I just really really want to keep my job.

Hope my kids’ll be okay after graduation and,

if I fall sick, that maybe I’ll get legit medicine.

I hope too that I don’t get hit by a car and that

my account isn’t blocked ’cause of a truth bomb.

Depression won’t make me jump off a building,

and, yeah, it’s always smart to smile at everyone.

— Lao Shu, on a winter’s day, Jiachen Year of the Dragon

***