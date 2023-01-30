So long as men can breathe or eyes can see,

Appendix XXXIV

水中撈月

The 28th January 2023 marks the Seventh Day of the First Lunar Month of the guimao Year of the Rabbit. In China, ‘The Seventh of the First’ 正月初七 is celebrated as ‘The Festival of Humanity’ 人日節 rén rì jié.

According to popular Chinese tradition, on the seventh day of creation Nüwa 女媧, having fashioned a zoomorphic menagerie, created human beings.

China Heritage marks this day by noting the fate of some of the peaceful protesters involved in the Blank Page Movement 白紙運動 of November 2022. Following a report on the subject from China Digital Times, we feature Sonnet 18 by William Shakespeare recited by Xin Shang 辛賞, a film student, during the protests at Liangmahe in Beijing on 27 November 2022.

On 28 January 2023, it was reported that Xin, who had previously studied photojournalism at the University of Westminster in England, had been arrested on the 7th of January.

‘To catch the reflection of the moon in water’ 水中撈月 shuǐ zhōng lāo yuè, which is the rubric of this appendix to Xi Jinping’s Empire of Tedium, is an ancient Buddhist expression used to mock futile and vainglorious efforts.

— Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritage

28 January 2023

Seventh Day of the First Month of the

Guimao Year of the Rabbit

Festival of Humankind

癸卯兔年正月初七

人日節

***

Related Material in Xi Jinping’s Empire of Tedium:

Media Reports:

Picking Quarrels, Provoking Trouble

On 27 January 2023, Cindy Carter of China Digital Times reported that:

— from Cindy Carter, Increasing Calls to Release Detained “A4” Protesters, China Digital Times, 27 January 2023

Xin Shang’s Shakespearean Protest

Sonnet 18

William Shakespeare

Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?

Thou art more lovely and more temperate:

Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May,

And summer’s lease hath all too short a date;

Sometime too hot the eye of heaven shines,

And often is his gold complexion dimm’d;

And every fair from fair sometime declines,

By chance or nature’s changing course untrimm’d;

But thy eternal summer shall not fade,

Nor lose possession of that fair thou ow’st;

Nor shall death brag thou wander’st in his shade,

When in eternal lines to time thou grow’st:

So long as men can breathe or eyes can see,

So long lives this, and this gives life to thee.

***