Brainwashing vs. Educating — Dasheng’s Little Lectures

The Other China
Dasheng’s Little Lectures 大生小議 is a series of short videos by Liu Chan 劉蟾, aka Dasheng 大生, an artist and independent scholar based in Beijing.
In his ‘Shorts’ Dasheng comments on language, life and thinking in China today. They are reproduced here both as part of The Other China section of this site and in Lessons in New Sinology.
We have previously featured short videos created by Chen Qiushi 陳秋實, Yuan Tengfei 袁騰飛 and Liang Hongda 梁宏達. See:
- Chen Qiushi 陳秋實, Chen Qiushi’s Gift of the Gab, China Heritage, 28 December 2020;
- Liang Hongda 梁宏達, et al, 5.16 — Sorry, Not Sorry, China Heritage, 16 May 2021; and
- Uncle Nigel, GouGe 狗哥 & Wang Gang 王剛, Celebrating the Egg-fried Rice Festival in West Korea, China Heritage, 1 November 2020.
We are grateful to Callum Smith for his technical assistance.
— Geremie R. Barmé
Editor, China Heritage
17 January 2023
壬寅虎年腊月廿六
***
The Difference between Brainwashing & Educating
洗腦和教育的區別
Dasheng 大生