Celebrating Geng Xiaonan

悲欣交集

In October 2020, having found Xiaonan guilty of ‘illegal business operations’ a Beijing court sentenced Geng Xiaonan 耿瀟男, entrepreneur, humanitarian and cultural activist to three years incarceration. She was scheduled to be released on 8 September 2023

Xiaonan is one of the many victims of the Xi Jinping era’s draconian ‘rule by law’ (as opposed to the ‘rule of law’).

We mark this day by reprinting links to work related to Geng Xiaonan that have previously appeared in China Heritage. These are followed by a poem by Marina Tsvetaeva (Марина Цветаева, 1892-1941), a Russian writer who killed herself following the execution of her husband and fellow poet, Sergei Efron (Сергей Эфрон, 1893-1941). The poem, ‘That Little Rowan’, was recently translated by Roger Pulvers, mentor, friend and inspiration. We are grateful to Roger for permission to publish it here.

The rubric of this commemoration, 悲欣交集 bēi xīn jiāo jí, is a classical expression meaning ‘a tangle of sorrowful and joyous emotions’.

– Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritage

8 September 2023

***

***

Geng Xiaonan 耿瀟男

In August 2018, Geng Xiaonan 耿瀟男, a film producer, publisher and prominent cultural activist, declared in an online post that Xu Zhangrun’s essays were:

Blows directed at their Achilles Heel;

A sword pointed at the very Heart of Power.

直擊七寸, 劍指廟堂。

Xiaonan’s support for Professor Xu and many other persecuted men and women of conscience, including Chen Qiushi, led to her being persecuted in turn.

***

***

That Little Rowan*

Marina Tsvetaeva

3 May 1934

translated by Roger Pulvers

Longing for my motherland! From long ago

Nothing but unmasked trouble!

I couldn’t care less

Where I am more utterly alone

As I make my way with my basket

To the market over some stones

To a home that I don’t recognize any more

Than I do a hospital or some ugly barrack.

I couldn’t care less as I see the faces

On some crowd of people

Me, bristling like a captured lion

Fated to be displaced

Thrown onto myself, into an isolation

Of emotions, a Kamchatka bear with no ice

To stand on, where I don’t belong (without even trying!)

Where there’s humiliation … and I just don’t care.

I’m not seduced either when my native tongue

Beckons with its milky call.

It makes no difference to me the language

I am misunderstood in by whoever I meet …

(By a reader milking gossip from tons of newspaper

Pages rifling down their throat)

They are part of the twentieth century, while I

Belong to every century!

I’m in a stupor, like a log abandoned

By its tree-lined walk

And I don’t care about any of them

About anything … and for what was home to me

I care, perhaps, least of all. Disappeared without a trace

All dates, all signs, all marks

With my soul arising

Elsewhere.

My country has been so meticulous in my neglect

That even the most keen-eyed detective

Examining my soul inside out

Would find no birthmark there!

I recognize no houses, and all the churches

I see are empty … and I couldn’t care less.

But if a tree grows tall by the side of the road

It will be, I know, that little rowan.

* The festive appearance of the rowan tree and its bitter berries are associated in Russia with lost youth, love and solitude. In poetry (Pushkin, Akhmatova, Tsvetaeva, among others) it also represents a symbol of life — tragic, short term, but enduring.

***

Тоска по Родине! Давно

Марина Цветаева