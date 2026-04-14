Cheeto Christ Stupid-Czar — Yes, Peter Thiel, Donald Trump is the Antichrist

無恥之尤

China Heritage first became aware of Randy Rainbow’s talent for political satire during the 2016 Republican Party presidential primaries when he lampooned such drop-in-the-pan wannabes as Carly Fiorina, Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich. It was Donald Trump, the successful GOP presidential nominee, however, who proved to be the ‘gift’ that has kept on giving. In Ya Got Trump Trouble!, Rainbow both skewered Trump during his presidential run and saw the gloom that lay ahead.

China Heritage first featured Randy Rainbow’s work with Gurl, You’re a Karen, a parody based on the song Dentist sung by Steve Martin in the horror-comedy musical film Little Shop of Horrors. Included in Who Goes Nazi Now? — an appendix to the series Xi Jinping’s Empire of Tedium published in April 2022 — Gurl, You’re a Karen took aim at Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) and Lauren Boebert, two radical gun-totin’ right wingers in the US Congress.

Randy went on to create a series of ‘instant classics’ during Trump’s presidential term, including:

Following Trump’s obdurately unacknowledged loss in the 2020 election, Rainbow released a raft of new songs, such as:

Halloween 2024, the eve of the US presidential election, we featured Randy Rainbow’s comic but dire prediction about America’s future:

Randy’s MAGADU became the first chapter in our Contra Trump series, one that also includes:

***

In light of US President Donald J Trump’s cosplaying Christ (see the image that Trump posted on 13 April 2026 below, since deleted), and his egregious attacks on Pope Leo XIV, we return to one of Randy’s ‘classics’, Cheeto Christ Stupid-Czar, a song parody inspired by Jesus Christ Superstar.

— Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritage

13 April 2026

Cheeto Christ Stupid-Czar

***

***

‘I make people better.’

— Donald Trump

***