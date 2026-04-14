Cheeto Christ Stupid-Czar — Yes, Peter Thiel, Donald Trump is the Antichrist

Contra Trump
無恥之尤
China Heritage first became aware of Randy Rainbow’s talent for political satire during the 2016 Republican Party presidential primaries when he lampooned such drop-in-the-pan wannabes as Carly Fiorina, Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich. It was Donald Trump, the successful GOP presidential nominee, however, who proved to be the ‘gift’ that has kept on giving. In Ya Got Trump Trouble!, Rainbow both skewered Trump during his presidential run and saw the gloom that lay ahead.
China Heritage first featured Randy Rainbow’s work with Gurl, You’re a Karen, a parody based on the song Dentist sung by Steve Martin in the horror-comedy musical film Little Shop of Horrors. Included in Who Goes Nazi Now? — an appendix to the series Xi Jinping’s Empire of Tedium published in April 2022 — Gurl, You’re a Karen took aim at Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) and Lauren Boebert, two radical gun-totin’ right wingers in the US Congress.
Randy went on to create a series of ‘instant classics’ during Trump’s presidential term, including:
- You’re Making Things Up Again, Donald
- Putin and the Ritz
- Covefefe: The Broadway Medley
- Yes! We Have No Steve Bannon
- Desperate Cheeto
- Stand by Your Man (Donald)
- Rudy and The Beast
- A Very Stable Genius
- The Donald Trump Cell Block Tango
- A Spoonful of Clorox
Following Trump’s obdurately unacknowledged loss in the 2020 election, Rainbow released a raft of new songs, such as:
- Don’t Tell Donald He’s NOT RE-ELECTED TODAY
- Rudolf the Leaky Lawyer, and, of course:
- Sedition!
Halloween 2024, the eve of the US presidential election, we featured Randy Rainbow’s comic but dire prediction about America’s future:
Randy’s MAGADU became the first chapter in our Contra Trump series, one that also includes:
- ‘I Think I’m Gonna Hate It Here’ — Randy Rainbow introduces the clown-car cabinet of MAGADU
- ‘We Let This Guy Defy Democracy’ — Randy Rainbow Soars
- It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like F This — Randy Rainbow’s 2025 Xmas Gift
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In light of US President Donald J Trump’s cosplaying Christ (see the image that Trump posted on 13 April 2026 below, since deleted), and his egregious attacks on Pope Leo XIV, we return to one of Randy’s ‘classics’, Cheeto Christ Stupid-Czar, a song parody inspired by Jesus Christ Superstar.
— Geremie R. Barmé
Editor, China Heritage
13 April 2026
Cheeto Christ Stupid-Czar
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‘I make people better.’
— Donald Trump
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While families across the planet are watching their savings evaporate, fuel prices skyrocket, and superannuation/401s bleed out because this stupid bloated bastard started a war he had no plan to finish, the President of the United States is sitting on his gold toilet posting paintings of himself as Jesus fucking Christ. People can’t afford to fill their cars. Small businesses are going under. Global markets are in freefall. And this bloated sack of festering effluent is scrolling through fan art of himself as the Messiah and hitting share. Then when he gets caught, he looks a reporter dead in the eye and says he thought it was him as a Red Cross worker. Thousands of people are dying in a conflict he launched to impress a lobbyist and distract from his own incompetence, and he’s got the spare bandwidth to play dress-ups as the Son of God on social media. This isn’t a president. This is a dementia-addled narcissist with a phone and a God complex so advanced he can’t even tell when he’s the one doing the blasphemy. Half the world is on fire and the man holding the matches is posting selfies in holy robes asking for likes.
PS: You don’t make people better, you make them violently fucking ill.
— I Fucking Love Australia, 14 April 2026