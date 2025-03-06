‘We Let This Guy Defy Democracy’ — Randy Rainbow Soars

Contra Trump
This is the third chapter in Contra Trump that features a song parody by Randy Rainbow. The others are:
- MAGADU — Kubla Khan, Xanadu & the 2024 American presidential election; and,
- ‘I Think I’m Gonna Hate It Here’ — Randy Rainbow introduces the clown-car cabinet of MAGADU.
In this chapter, Randy starts by interviewing the ‘dime-store dictators’ Donald (Jessica) Trump and Elon Musk, following which he sings a parody version of Defying Gravity, a 2003 song that enjoyed renewed popularity with the release of the film Wicked in November 2024.
China Heritage first featured Randy Rainbow’s work with Gurl, You’re a Karen, a parody based on the song Dentist sung by Steve Martin in the horror-comedy musical film Little Shop of Horrors. Included in Who Goes Nazi Now? — an appendix to the series Xi Jinping’s Empire of Tedium published in April 2022 — Gurl, You’re a Karen took aim at Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) and Lauren Boebert, two radical gun-totin’ right wingers in the US Congress.
— Geremie R. Barmé
Editor, China Heritage
6 March 2025
‘We Let This Guy Defy Democracy’
