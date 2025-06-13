Donald Trump’s Celebration of Civil War

呐喊

In America’s Real Cold War, an earlier chapter in Contra Trump & America’s Empire of Tedium, we used the Chinese rubric 苦迭打 kǔdiédǎ, or coup d’état, a term famously employed by Lin Biao, Mao Zedong’s key military co-conspirator in the Cultural Revolution, in a speech he made on 18 May 1966. After Lin’s untoward death in September 1971 his speech has generally been referred to as ‘The Coup Sutra’ 政變經 zhèngbiàn jīng.

In his rambling address to the Politburo of the Communist Party, Lin adumbrated Mao’s plot against the party-state. Within weeks, the Chairman launched an auto-golpe, or self-coup; it was a ‘cultural revolution’ aimed at purging his enemies while ostensibly saving the nation.

In At a Crossroad — protests, birthdays and boiling frogs we recalled how Mao celebrated the state of ‘all-out civil war’, one that he had fomented, on the occasion of his seventy-third birthday. Here, we note the disturbing resonances of Lin Biao’s ‘coup sutra’ and US President Donald Trump’s speech at Fort Bragg, only days before his own militarised birthday celebration on 14 June 2025.

Lin and Mao claimed that they would save China from internal enemies and external threats; Trump told an audience of soldiers that:

Very simply, we will liberate Los Angeles and make it free, clean and safe again, it’s happening very quickly. […] Generations of army heroes did not shed their blood on distant shores only to watch our country be destroyed by invasion and third world lawlessness here at home like is happening in California. […] What you’re witnessing in California is a full-blown assault on peace, on public order and on national sovereignty carried out by rioters bearing foreign flags with the aim of continuing a foreign invasion of our country.

Writing the day after Trump’s address in an essay titled Let There Be War, the conservative commentator Jonah Goldberg observed that:

If you look under the hood at the arguments that Trump, his administration, and his cheerleaders have been making in courts, executive orders, interviews, and speeches, the single most important through line is Trump’s desire to be a wartime president without a war. When he accuses political opponents of “treason,” as he invokes the Alien Enemies Act and similar laws, when he insists everything is a crisis and an emergency, the logical and psychological next step from that—not to mention the implicit and explicit legal and political arguments he and his defenders have been making—is that he should be an American Cincinnatus, or what some of his intellectual enablers have dubbed a “Red Caesar.” … Trump wants war powers for statist reasons. Patrimonial government is still statism. He doesn’t want faceless bureaucrats hammering out trade deals. He wants that power all for himself. And it’s no coincidence that he is using laws intended for war or some other crisis to push his mercantilist view of trade which, by the way, is fundamentally martial in its assumptions. As Henry George famously said, “What protection teaches us, is to do to ourselves in time of peace what enemies seek to do to us in time of war.” Trump doesn’t want courts ensuring due process, he wants to make such calls on his own. He doesn’t want the market to determine what products to manufacture, he wants to run America like a big department store. And he certainly doesn’t want local authorities and elected officials to decide when to impose order on their cities. That’s a call for the commander in chief. But that’s the thing. The president isn’t your commander in chief or mine. He’s not even Gavin Newsom’s commander in chief. He’s the commander of the armed forces, and that’s it. But like all statists before him, he thinks he can convince you otherwise—if he can first convince you that we’re at war.

We would note, however, that militaristic rhetoric has been a feature of American politics for many years. In 2012, for example, Doug Macatonis wrote that ‘the prevalence of militaristic rhetoric in American politics is something that helps reinforces the imperialistic view of the Presidency that has come to dominate American politics, and that alone is reason to be concerned about it.’

In keeping with our interest in the parallels between Chinese and American authoritarianism, we would note that, following a decade of modest post-Mao de-militarisation, since 4 June 1989, militaristic rhetoric has been a constant feature of Chinese life. Under Xi Jinping, who personifies the Chinese party-state-army, absolute fealty is demanded of the People’s Liberation Army, just as it is expected both of the public sector and the private realm.

In this chapter of Contra Trump we reprint an essay by Timothy Snyder, an historian and political commentator whose work has previously featured in this series. Our rubric is 呐喊 nàhǎn, ‘call to arms’, or ‘anguished scream’, an expression made famous by the May Fourth writer Lu Xun over a century ago.

— Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritage

13 June 2025

***

***

Trump’s Civil War

and our new birth of freedom

Timothy Snyder

12 June 2025

Earlier this week Donald Trump called for a second civil war at a US military base. This scenario can be resisted and prevented, if we have the courage to listen, interpret, and act. And this Saturday we will have the occasion to act.

The listening is important. The speech was given at the base now known again as Ft. Bragg. The fort was named for a confederate general. It was renamed Ft. Liberty. Under this administration, it was renamed Fort Bragg, now ostensibly to honor another American serviceman, not the confederate general. It is a dishonest pretense that dishonors everyone. The fort is now named again after a confederate general, as Trump made clear. The tradition that is now in fact being honored, that of oathbreakers and traitors.

In Trump’s speech, the existence of the United States is placed in doubt. We are not a country but a divided society in which some of us deserve punishment by others. He made no mention of the world today, nor of any common American interest that might necessitate national defense. There was no concern about threats from China or Russia. Middle Eastern dictatorships, the only countries that Trump singled out, garnered great praise because their leaders gave Trump money. There was no mention of any wars that are actually underway, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Trump invoked battlefields across the decades to create a sense of individual heroism, in which of course the history the US Army is very rich. But that individual heroism is usually cited by commanders in chief as evidence of a nation that is worthy of defense. No such America figured in Trump’s speech. America did not exist Trump’s speech, except as a cult to him personally.

In the actual history of the United States, one war is central: the Civil War. Trump, who has never seen the point of the Union Army defending the republic, now seems now to have moved on to the position that the Confederacy should have won. He promised to rename Fort Gregg-Adams, the first base named for African-Americans, to Fort Robert E. Lee. The base in question hasn’t been known by the full name of the confederate commander since 1950. Lee was a traitor, an oathbreaker, a defender of slavery and the commander of a force whose mission was to break up the United States of America.

In his speech, Trump claimed that seizing undocumented migrants in 2025 shows the same courage as fighting in the Revolutionary War, or the First World War, or the Second World War, or Korea or Vietnam. It would have been news to the soldiers at the time that charging a trench or jumping from a plane is no different than ganging up on a graduate student or bullying a middle-aged seamstress.

But here we see the magic of Trump’s rhetoric: he seeks to transform the courage of the past into the cowardice of the future. He is preparing American soldiers to see themselves as heroes when they undertake operations inside the United States against unarmed people, including their fellow citizens.

All of this, of course, trivializes actual US military achievements. The actual battles of our history just become a “show,” to use one of Trump’s keywords. They are deeds performed for the pleasure of a Leader who then invokes them to justify his own permanent power. Denuded of all context, military glory becomes a spectacle into which any meaning can be injected. And he who injects the meaning is he who rules. That is the fascist principle that Trump understands.

There is no politics except struggle, and he who can define the enemy in the struggle can stay in power. But whereas historical fascists had an enemy without and an enemy within, Trump only has an enemy within. The world is too much for him. The army is just for dominating Americans.

In his speech, Trump was trying to transform a legacy of battlefield victory around the world into a future willingness to take illegal orders regarding his own policy on the territory of the United States. The defiance of the law was clear. Trump cannot, for example, legally just rename those bases. The forts were named by an act of Congress. And he cannot legally deploy the Marines to Los Angeles. He has no authority to do so. The president is expressly forbidden by law from using the armed forces to implement domestic policies.

Trump defined himself not as a president but as a permanent Leader. In repeatedly mocking his predecessor, he was summoning soldiers to defy the fundamental idea that their service is to the Constitution and not to a given person. “You think this crowd would have showed up for Biden?” Whether or not it is unprecedented, as I believe it is, such mockery is certainly dangerous. It suggests that something besides an election, something like individual charisma, some personal right to rule, is what matters. That soldiers should follow Trump because he is Trump, and not for any other reason.

In general, we imagine that the US Army is here to defend us, not to attack us. But summoning soldiers to heckle their fellow Americans is a sign of something quite different. Trump seized the occasion to summon soldiers to join him in mocking the press. Reporters, of course, as the Founders understood, are a critical check on tyranny. They, like protestors, are protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution. Trump was teaching soldiers that society does not matter, and that law does not matter. He “loves” soldiers. He is personally responsible for the pay raises: “I gave you so much money for four years it was crazy.” “We’re giving you an across-the-board raise” This is the way a dictator speaks to a palace guard, or a fascist to a paramilitary.

Trump is putting himself above the army and the army above the country: “we only have a country because we first had an army, the army was first.” That’s ridiculous: the Continental Army was formed in 1775 from the people, for the very specific and time-limited purpose of ending colonial oppression. Trump wants the armed force to be the end in itself, and freedom to be its enemy. Generally, presidents who speak to soldiers of military glory have had in mind the defense of American freedoms, such as the freedom of expression, including the freedom of the press and the freedom to assemble. Trump said nothing about freedom, except as a “flame” or a “shield.” He said nothing about rights. There was not a word about democracy.

We are witnessing an attempt at regime change, rife in perversities. It has a historical component: we are to celebrate the oathbreakers and the traitors. It has a fascist component: we are to embrace the present moment as an exception, in which all things are permitted to the Leader. And of course it has an institutional component: soldiers are meant to be the avant-garde of the end of democracy. Instead of treating the army as defenders or freedom, Trump presented soldiers as his personal armed servants, whose job it was to oppress his chosen enemies — inside the United States. Trump was trying to instruct soldiers that their mission was to crush fellow Americans who dared to exercise their rights, such as the right to protest.

Referring to migration as an “invasion,” as Trump did during the speech, is meant to blur the distinction between his immigration policy and a foreign war. But it is also meant to transform the mission of the US Army. The meaningful border here is that between reality and fantasy. If soldiers and others are willing to accept that migration is an “invasion,” then they enter into an alternative reality. Inside that alternative reality, they will see those who do not accept the invasion fantasy as enemies. And this is exactly what Trump called for when he portrayed elected officials in California as collaborators in “an occupation of the city by criminal invaders.”

The US Army, like other American institutions, includes people of various backgrounds. It depends heavily on African-Americans and non-citizens. One can try to transform the army into a cult of the Confederacy and a tool to persecute migrants, but this will cause, at a minimum, great friction. Beyond this, using the Army to enforce domestic policy risks ruining its reputation. Deploying the armed forces in cities risks US soldiers killing US civilians. It also risks that provocateurs, including foreign ones, including allies of Trump, will try to kill an American soldier to provoke a disaster. (Trump’s birthday parade seems practically designed for such an incident, by the way.)

Trump will welcome and exploit such situations, of course. He doesn’t have the courage to say things clearly or start conflict directly, but instead sets up others for situations in which they suffer and he profits. The question is whether civil war is the future Army officers and soldiers want. When Trump promises to celebrate Robert E. Lee, he is telling the Army that oath-breakers and traitors will be celebrated in the future. This is not in his gift. Officers who bring the US armed forces to battle American civilians will be remembered by the heirs of a broken republic and as the people who started a second American civil war.

It is clear what Trump is trying to do. He wants to turn everything around. He wants an army that is not a legal institution but a personal paramilitary. He wants it not to defend Americans but to oppress them. He wishes the shame of our national history to become our pride. He wants to transform a republic into a fascist regime by transforming a history of courage into a future of cowardice.

This can only succeed if it goes unchallenged. All of us can think about his words and their implications. Officers and soldiers can remember that not all orders are legal orders. Those in the media can interpret Trump’s speeches clearly rather than just repeating them or seeing them as one side in a partisan dispute. Our courts can name the limits of his authority. And even a Republican Congress can recognize when its powers are being usurped in a way that risks the end of our country.

Though he did not mention the Civil War, Trump did refer to “the sacred soil of Gettysburg.” It is worth recalling Lincoln’s very different sense of the sacrifice of American soldiers in his Gettysburg Address:

The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

In the end, and in the beginning, and at all moments of strife, a government of the people, by the people, for the people depends upon the awareness and the actions of all of us. A democracy only exists if a people exist, and a people only exists in individuals’ awareness of one another of itself and of their need to act together.

This weekend Trump plans a celebration of American military power as a celebration of himself on his birthday — military dictatorship nonsense. This is a further step towards a different kind of regime. It can be called out, and it can be overwhelmed.

Thousands of Americans across the land, many veterans among them, have worked hard to organize protests this Saturday — against tyranny, for freedom, for government of the people, by the people, for the people. Join them if you can. No Kings Day is June 14th.

***

Source:

Timothy Snyder, Trump’s Civil War, 12 June 2025

***

On Saturday, Trump may not show up to his parade in full Saddam regalia; he’s more likely to wear a suit and a red maga hat than the shades and medal-bedecked uniform of one of those thugs, such as Kim Jong Un, whom he so admires. But I’d say watch out just the same: All this dictator cosplay may, sooner or later, persuade him to try out the real thing. Happy seventy-ninth, Dear Leader! — Susan Glasser, Donald Trump’s Dictator Cosplay, The New Yorker, 12 June 2015

***