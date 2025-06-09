A Fierce Independence of Mind — The Other America

直言無諱

It has been a graduation season unlike any other. The Trump administration is investigating elite universities and cutting research funding. Pro-Palestinian activism and claims of antisemitism are shaping campus life. International students are worried about having their visas revoked. In contrast with past generations, what a speaker says on a commencement stage now reaches an audience far larger than the crowd that day. Universities routinely post footage of ceremonies online, giving faraway relatives of graduates a chance to tune in and handing keynote speakers a global stage. … [Many speakers,] including journalists, scientists and politicians from both parties, weighed in directly on the news of the moment. Many of them described 2025 in existential terms, warning about dire threats to free speech and democracy. Others heralded the dawn of a promising new American era.

— Takeaways From Graduation Speeches by Trump, Taraji P. Henson and Others, The New York Times, 8 June 2025

***

We have selected two commencement addresses from May 2025 as part of our miniseries ‘The Assault on Higher Education’ in Contra Trump. See also:

‘Who Are You?’ was delivered by Scott Pelley, a noted journalist, and Christopher L. Eisgruber, President of Princeton University, addressed the need for ‘a fierce independence of mind’. From early 2025, both speakers had been surrounded by Trump-generated controversy.

***

Over the decades we have frequently written about The Other China, here we re-introduce the topic of The Other America, one that was part of Spectres and Souls in 2021.

The Other China and The Other America are contiguous territories in what Stefan Zweig called ‘the invisible republic of the spirit’. In celebration of that invisible republic, we include a video of Maya Angelou reading Still I Rise, a poem quoted by Scott Pelley in his address.

— Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritage

9 June 2025

***

Who Are You?

2025: Commencement

Scott Pelley

19 May 2025

Good morning, everybody. What a beautiful day. What a beautiful North Carolina day for a graduation. Incredible.

Thank you, President Wente, Provost Gillespie, members of the Board of Trustees and Katy Harriger, my faculty sponsor, for this precious Wake Forest honorary degree. I am honored and grateful to be with you today.

Good morning, graduates! A special shout out to our Reserve Officer Training Corps members who are going to be commissioned today in the service of their country. Thank you so much.

Oh, this has been a challenging road. You have worked, you have worried and you have wondered if you could reach this day. I’m not talking about the graduates; I’m talking to the parents and the families.

Why are there so many people here? Because nobody got here alone.

First, a quick word of warning. I was reporting a story for 60 Minutes not too long ago, and I had a chat with a young astronomer. And I asked her, “So, what took you into astronomy?” She said, “Well, you spoke at my college graduation…”

And she went on and she said, “I was graduating with a perfectly sensible degree. But as I heard you speak, I realized my love was astronomy, so I re-enrolled. Now, I have a Ph.D. in astronomy and now I work on the Webb Space Telescope.”

So, if there is anyone here today who does not want to be an astronomer, this is the time to space out.

You know, if we were in London, we might be walking past Portman Square on a beautiful spring day. We would encounter the headquarters of the British Broadcasting Corporation, a nearly 100-year-old building from which Edward R. Murrow, the original CBS News correspondent, stood on the roof and broadcast back to America word of the falling bombs of fascism that fell on that free city month after month. If we walk a little bit further past the BBC, we will encounter another hero in the fight against fascism, George Orwell. He’d be standing there, frozen in bronze with his words carved in the side of a building: “If liberty means anything at all, it means something worth saying that some people don’t want to hear.”

I fear there are some people in the audience who don’t want to hear what I have to say today. But I appreciate your forbearance in this small act of liberty.

I’m a reporter so I won’t bury the lede. Your country needs you. The country that has given you so much is calling you, the Class of 2025. The country needs you, and it needs you today.

As a reporter, I have learned to respect opinions. Reasonable people can differ about the life of our country. America works well when we listen to those with whom we disagree and when we listen and when we have common ground and we compromise. And one thing we can all agree on – one thing at least – is that America is at her best when everyone is included.

To move forward, we debate, not demonize. We discuss, not destroy. But in this moment – this moment, this morning – our sacred rule of law is under attack. Journalism is under attack. Universities are under attack. Freedom of speech is under attack. An insidious fear is reaching through our schools, our businesses, our homes and into our private thoughts. The fear to speak. In America? If our government is – in Lincoln’s words – “of the people, by the people and for the people” – then why are we afraid to speak?

The Wake Forest Class of 1861 did not choose their time of calling. The Class of 1941 did not choose. The Class of 1968 did not choose. History chose them. And now history is calling you, the Class of 2025. You may not feel prepared, but you are. You are not descended of fearful people. You brought your values to school with you and now Wake Forest has trained you to seek the truth, to find the meaning of life.

Let me tell you briefly about three people I have recently met who discovered the meaning of their lives in moments of crisis not unlike what we have today.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine, spent his entire career as an entertainer on television. His first elected office was president of Ukraine. And three years ago, the Russian army came at him from three directions. He had a decision to make. And so he reached for the most lethal weapon in the Ukrainian arsenal: his cell phone.

He walked out in front of the presidential offices in Kyiv and made a video selfie. He told his people, “I’m still here and your army is still here, and we are going to fight.” He galvanized 44 million people instantly. Today, three years later, he is all that stands between a murderous dictator in Russia and the rest of free Europe. I asked him, “Where did that come from?” And he said, “Well, you look in the mirror and you ask, ‘Who are you’”?

Nadia Marad, a woman whom we at 60 Minutes found in a refugee camp in Iraq. Her family was murdered by ISIS and she had been sold for money into slavery. We convinced her to tell her story on 60 Minutes, which she did and she found her voice. Then she began to write, and then she began to speak about the crimes that women suffer in war. And a few years later, this young woman who we had found in a refugee camp won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Who are you?

Finally, Dr. Samer Attar, an orthopedic surgeon in Chicago and a professor of surgery at Northwestern who volunteers to do surgery in war zones. In Gaza. In Ukraine. To save lives of innocent people by using whatever meager supplies he has at hand. I asked him, “Where does this come from?” He told me, “It’s not much, but it beats burying your head in fear and ignorance.”

Who are you?

What is the meaning of life?

Today, great universities are threatened with ruin. So what did President Wente and Provost Gillespie do? They spoke out. They joined other institutions signing the call for constructive engagement, a declaration of the relationship between government and higher education. It reads in part,

“Institutions of higher education share a commitment to serve as centers of open inquiry where, in their pursuit of truth, faculty, students, and staff are free to exchange ideas and opinions across a full range of viewpoints without fear of retribution, censorship, or deportation.”

Who are you? What does this make Wake Forest in this moment? Well, I think we know.

Did you hear that phrase in the Declaration? “Pursuit of truth?” Why attack universities? Why attack journalism? Because ignorance works for power.

First, make the truth seekers live in fear. Sue the journalists. For nothing. Then send masked agents to abduct a college student, a writer of her college paper who wrote an editorial supporting Palestinian rights, and send her to a prison in Louisiana and charge her with nothing. Then, move to destroy law firms that stand up for the rights of others.

With that done, power can rewrite history. With grotesque, false narratives, they can make heroes criminals and criminals heroes. And they can change the definition of the words we use to describe reality.

“Diversity” is now described as “illegal.” “Equity” is to be shunned. “Inclusion” is a dirty word. This is an old playbook, my friends. There is nothing new in this. George Orwell – who we met on the street in London – in 1949, he warned of what he called “new speak.” He understood that ignorance works for power.

But it is ignorance that you have repudiated every single day here at Wake Forest University. Who are you? I think we know.

Can just speaking the truth actually work? Well, consider this day. This day. May 19. May 19, 1963. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” was published for the first time. In that letter, Dr. King says, “The first thing that has to be done in the pursuit of justice is collecting the facts.”

Power was telling him in a jail cell, “Do not speak the truth because power will crush you.”

But consider that just months before that letter was published, Wake Forest University became the first major private institution of higher education in the South to integrate. In 1962.

The year after Dr. King’s letter – 1964 – the Civil Rights Act is passed. And the year after that – 1965 – the Voting Rights Act is passed. Now today both of those are under attack. But can the truth win? My friends, nothing else does. It may be a long road, but the truth is coming.

Did you hear the other phrase in the declaration that was signed by President Wente and Provost Gillespie? “Without fear.”

That does not mean there’s nothing to be afraid of. It’s an affirmation that you know who you are. That you know what you stand for. And that you know in the end – the long end – the Constitution will defend you even in the face of fearsome times.

In the words of one of your former Wake Forest professors:

You may write me down in history with your bitter, twisted lies.

You may tread me into the very dirt, but like dust, I’ll rise.

Leaving behind nights of terror and fear, I rise. …

Into a daybreak that’s wonderfully clear, I rise. Bringing the gifts my ancestors gave me, I am the dream and the hope of the slave.

I rise.

I rise.

I rise.

The poet Maya Angelou taught at Wake Forest. She saw the fear that power sought to impose, yet in her famous phrase, she still knew why the caged bird sings.

This university, old and wise, has seen worse. It has overcome existential threats before to our country. You are not alone. A legion has gone before you. And now it is the Class of 2025 that is called in another extreme time.

Will you permit me another word of advice? I think this is how I created at least one astronomer.

Do not settle. You only get one pass at this. This world is going to tell you no a thousand times, but listen to the song in your heart. If they can’t hear it, that’s on them and not on you.

In the 1980s, I was rejected by CBS News over and over and over again over the years. They told me at one point, “Please stop applying.” They really did. And at the time, I thought “What’s wrong with these people?” They couldn’t hear the song in my heart. Maybe they were smarter. Every time I was rejected, I got better. Maybe that was the plan. But I finally made them hear the music in my heart.

You only lose if you quit. Do not settle.

What is the meaning of life? Who are you? You are the educated. You are the compassionate. You are the fierce defenders of democracy, the seekers of truth, the vanguards against ignorance. You are millions strong across our land.

You might be sorry that you were picked by history for this role. But maybe that was the plan. Hard times are going to make you better and stronger. In a few minutes, when that diploma hits your hand, it’s not a piece of paper you’re holding. We’re handing you a baton. Run with it.

Why am I here today? I’m 50 years farther down the trail than you are, and I have doubled back this morning to tell you the one thing I have learned from Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Nadia Marad and Samer Attar and a thousand others: In a moment like this, when our country is in peril, don’t ask the meaning of life. Life is asking, “What’s the meaning of you?”

With great admiration for your achievements and with confidence that you will rise to this occasion, I thank you very humbly for the honor of being with you.

Thank you very much.

***

Source:

2025: Scott Pelley — Commencement, Wake Forest University, 19 May 2025

***

A Fierce Independence of Mind

Commencement 2025

Christopher L. Eisgruber

27 May 2025

In a few minutes, all of you will walk out of this stadium as newly minted graduates of this University. Before you do, however, long-standing tradition permits the University president to offer a few remarks about the path that lies ahead.

As I began drafting this year’s speech, I found myself reflecting on what I recall from my own graduation — which, alas, is very little: after more than forty years, the day is mostly a blur.

I do remember leaving campus with a new, hard-shell Samsonite briefcase, a gift from my beloved grandmother, intended to mark my transition from backpack-toting undergraduate to office-going adult.

The briefcase would soon yield again to the backpacks that I favored for most of my professorial career.

During that post-graduation summer, though, I proudly carried my books and papers in the briefcase, feeling suitably professional and accomplished. One of the books I was reading at the time, on the recommendation of a Princeton mentor, was Alexis de Tocqueville’s Democracy in America.

The book, but not the briefcase, accompanied me to England where I began my graduate studies. Living outside the United States for the first time since my childhood, I marveled at the 19th century Frenchman’s ability to make perceptive and durable observations about a culture different from his own.

Tocqueville admired some of what he saw during his visits to America in the 1830s, but he was deeply skeptical about the country’s ability to produce humanistic and scientific achievements of the kind that distinguish this University.

For example, he reported that “there is almost no one in the United States who gives himself over to the essentially theoretical and abstract portion of human knowledge.”[1]

He opined that the United States “still does not have a literature, properly speaking,” and he predicted a future dominated by books that could be “procured without trouble” and “quickly read.”[2]

Tocqueville, despite all his truly magnificent insights, did not anticipate the rise of universities like the one from which you graduate today.

He did note that Americans had a “very high and often much exaggerated idea of human reason” and were prone to “conclude that everything in the world is explicable and that nothing exceeds the bounds of intelligence.”[3]

Tocqueville also observed that Americans “constantly unite,” forming organizations and associations “to give fetes, … found seminaries, … build inns, … raise churches, … distribute books [and] create hospitals, prisons, [or] schools.”[4]

If Tocqueville had put together these observations—about Americans’ zealous faith in reason and their incessant associative activity—he might perhaps have predicted the network of research universities that we know today.

Be that as it may, America’s colleges and universities have changed the country for the better. The nation that Tocqueville thought ill-suited to the “theoretical and abstract portion of human knowledge” has become a magnet for the world’s leading mathematicians and scientists.[5]

The country that Tocqueville thought might never produce a literature of its own cultivates brilliant writers and critics not only at this university but at many others, including, for example, at the famous University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop.

Tocqueville wrote that “there is no country in the civilized world where [people] are less occupied with philosophy than the United States,” but New Jersey by itself boasts two of the world’s greatest philosophy departments, at Princeton and Rutgers.[6]

Yet, if Tocqueville did not foresee the rise of America’s universities, his observations about democratic sentiments should alert us to a persistent tension between our scholarly institutions and the broader society upon which they depend.

The creativity that universities cultivate, the idiosyncrasies that we tolerate, and the speculative or esoteric research that we cherish: all of these can put universities at odds with the more pragmatic culture around us and thereby jeopardize the academic freedom on which our institutions vitally depend.

Tensions between the academy, public opinion, and government policy have ebbed and flowed over the course of American history. They are now at an unprecedented high point.

In this tender and pivotal moment, we must stand boldly for the freedoms and principles that define this and other great universities.

We must also, at the same time, find ways to listen to thoughtful critics and steward our relationship with the broader society upon which we depend.

Universities risk losing public support if they deviate from their core mission of teaching and research, or if they appear to become organs of partisan advocacy rather than impartial forums for the pursuit of truth and the dissemination of knowledge.

People sometimes make this point by recommending that universities adopt a posture of “institutional neutrality,” a concept that they take from a report issued in 1967 by the Kalven Committee at the University of Chicago.

Though I agree with much that is said in the Kalven Report, I have never liked the language of “neutrality,” partly because “neutral” has multiple meanings.

“Neutral” can mean “impartial,” which is a more precise way to capture what the Kalven Committee had in mind.

Another meaning of “neutral,” however, is “lacking distinguishing quality or characteristics.”[7]

Synonyms for “neutral” include: “innocuous,” “unobjectionable,” “harmless,” “bland,” and “colorless.”

Some current-day proponents of the neutrality standard seem to relish the term’s double meaning. They want university faculties and students to produce useful inventions, illuminate poetic beauty, and study the virtues of successful leaders, but they appear to become uneasy when, for example, scholars expose and analyze the role of race, sexuality, or prejudice in society and politics.

The actual Kalven Committee was under no such illusion. It described universities this way:

“A university faithful to its mission will provide enduring challenges to social values, policies, practices, and institutions. By design and by effect, [a university] creates discontent with the existing social arrangements and proposes new ones. In brief, a good university, like Socrates, will be upsetting.”[8]

Like Socrates! The reference is telling. As the Kalven Committee certainly knew, Socrates was so upsetting—so colorful, so provocative, so decidedly not neutral—that the Athenians sentenced him to death for disrespecting their most sacred beliefs.

Universities might be less vulnerable to criticism and attack if they were bland, innocuous, and neutral—but then they would not be true universities.

Great universities must have a Socratic spirit.

We aim to encourage and elevate what Tocqueville depicted as the sometimes irritating tendency of Americans, and democratic citizens more generally, to believe that human intelligence can explain, critique, and improve the world.

At the heart of Princeton’s undergraduate and graduate degree programs is a commitment to inculcate a fierce independence of mind. We want you to have the skill and the courage to ask questions that are unsettling and uncomfortable to the world, and, indeed, to you.

I hope you have embraced this independence during your time here, and that you have also learned how to speak up for what you believe even when it may be uncomfortable to do so.

I hope, too, that these habits will stay with you as you venture forth into a world that needs your creativity, your learning, and your valor.

The paths that you follow from this stadium today lead into a world more fraught, turbulent, and uncertain than the one that I entered with my brand-new briefcase four decades ago. Yet, whether you depart carrying backpacks or briefcases or neither of the two, you should know, as my classmates and I did, that you will always be welcome back on this campus.

Indeed, all of us on this platform hope that you will return often to Old Nassau. We will greet you then as we cheer you today, wishing you every success as Princeton University’s Great Class of 2025! Congratulations!

***

***

Source:

Christopher L. Eisgruber, Commencement 2025: ‘A Fierce Independence of Mind’, Office of the President, Princeton University, 27 May 2025

***