A Century of Gore

‘We certainly made a mess of the Mandate of Heaven.’

— Gore Vidal, 2008

The 4th of October 2025 marks the centenary of Gore Vidal’s birth. We mark the occasion with a comment on Vidal by Ross Barkan and an essay on the ‘American prophet’ published by Will Lloyd in New Statesman. This is followed by The State of the Union, published in 1975, in which Vidal mulled over the question of ‘who are America’s real enemies?’ On this anniversary in the ninth month of Trump 2.0, the answer to that question is more evident than ever.

Gore Vidal has previously featured in our series Contra Trump. In Trump Redux — Who Goes Nazi Now?, we quoted him to the following effect:

There’s a real fascist strain in the American psyche, which was energized recently by Ollie’s boyish, fascist charm.* He appeals to the vigilante, the lonely Gary Cooper type out there trying to defend the honor of womanhood and property against hoodlums. It has always been part of the American myth, yet it’s a fascist notion, because it goes against the whole idea of law and order and due process.

— Gore Vidal, 1986

* Ollie: Oliver North, of Iran—Contra fame.

The man dubbed by one journalist as ‘the wicked wit of the West’ also featured in An Elegiac Eulogy from Unf*cking The Republic where we quoted Vidal’s observation that ‘Our only political party has two right-wings, one called Republican, the other Democratic… They rotate like crops.’ A prolific author of historical fiction, Vidal also quoted Henry Adams, historian and scion of a leading political family who, in the 1890s, said:

‘We have a single system [and] in that system the only question is the price at which the proletariat is to be bought and sold, the bread and circuses.’

Following the death of William F. Buckley Jr., a noxious conservative who enjoys an albeit minor niche in the MAGA pantheon, Vidal commented that:

I thought hell is bound to be a livelier place, as he joins forever those whom he served in life, applauding their prejudices and fanning their hatred.

— Requiem for the American Empire, 1986

In 2025, the Gates of Hell are open and its denizens mix with the quick with ill-disguised glee.

— Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritage

4 October 2025

Gore Vidal, who would have turned one hundred today, is not always a man easily remembered. There is no simple canon to jam him inside, no well-meaning scholarly societies to huddle around and insist on holding extravaganzas in his memory or at least petitioning the local schoolboards to slip Myra Breckinridge or The City and the Pillar or Burr into the high school curriculums next fall. Politicos in both parties cannot find any comfortable ways to weaponize his memory. If they know anything about Vidal, they would come to understand he probably disdained them and what they were trying to do—unless, somehow, they possessed his withering, Augustan sensibilities. — Ross Barkan, 4 October 2025

Gore Vidal: American prophet

The writer understood better than anyone how far the United States was going to fall

Will Lloyd

Towards the end of his long life, Gore Vidal would just fill up with fluid. The 86-year-old died painfully. The biographers do not record what liquid was drained from Vidal’s body as he rotted away in the ruins of his final home – a Spanish revival mansion on Outpost Drive in the Hollywood Hills – only that he needed to be voided on a daily basis. What was in him? Chyme? Gastric acid? Black phlegm? I suspect it was bile.

By 2010, Vidal was waterlogged, a storied and slowly sinking destroyer. He could no longer control his bladder. He hallucinated. His brain, the doctors said, was “wet”. He had dementia and congestive heart failure and a tendency to excommunicate what few friends remained, or banish once-loved nephews he believed were spying on him for the Central Intelligence Agency. Old comrades turned away.

Christopher Hitchens accused him in Vanity Fair of hawking “crank-revisionist and denialist history”. At the time, Hitchens was the spokesperson for a large constituency that believed liberal democracy could be spread throughout the Middle East by the US Marine Corps and the Fifth Fleet. Vidal thought that elements within the Bush administration might have allowed 9/11 to happen. He also predicted that the US would be run out of Afghanistan and would pave the way for China to resume its historic role as a world power.

Vidal seemed mad and sad and alone and drunk. His writing – his writing, Vidal’s, whose essays had been compared to his hero Montaigne’s – no longer seemed contemporary. It was the early Obama era. The cargo-cult optimism that accompanied the 44th president’s rise was not yet completely dispersed. And there was Vidal, who couldn’t read the room any more, gabbling from his wheelchair about the downfall of the United States, writing and saying everything was bad and would only get worse. Maybe he had nothing left to say, mistaking the decline of his own flesh and mind for the decline of the world itself. His watchful attendants – all of whom would be cut from Vidal’s legacy when he died in July 2012 – approached him wearing surgical gloves, as if to protect themselves from contagion. Vidal had always liked to quote Montaigne on death: “How did the living die and what did they say and how did they look at the end?” Those near Vidal as he lingered on and on noticed that however reduced he was, even when he was wracked and struggling to breathe, his eyes stayed wide open.

Gore Vidal was born 100 years ago. His family had roots in the Irish bog (maternal) and the Austrian Alps (paternal). While Vidal would eventually entertain on two coasts, and in London and Rome, his antecedents were heartlanders; his grandfather was a US senator from Oklahoma, a populist and an isolationist. His self-image was aristocratic: “I belong to the highest class there is: I’m a third-generation celebrity. My grandfather, father and I have all been on the cover of Time. That’s all there is. You can’t go any higher in America.”

The US in 1925 was largely dominated by a north-eastern Wasp establishment which took their manners, clothing, sporting habits, husbands and stylised anti-Semitism from the British aristocracy. The country was ambitious and industrious, driving hard and fast towards an imperial horizon. After the Second World War, Vidal would grow to become the chronicler of that transition from republic to empire. “We have embarked upon empire (Rome born again our heavy fate) without a Virgil in the crew, only tarnished silver writers in a bright uranium age,” he wrote in 1956: part lament, part audition for the role he was destined to play. An essayist, screenwriter, playwright, novelist and occasional ham actor, Vidal’s work adds up to a beguiling, barbed compound of Tacitus and Oscar Wilde.

He confused his contemporaries, the American alpha novelists like Norman Mailer, Saul Bellow and Philip Roth. His art was not as pure or secluded as Roth’s or Bellow’s, less frenzied than Mailer’s. “Art is energy shaped by intelligence,” he wrote. His intelligence was lacerating. His energy was bullying and gratuitous; he liked to goad his targets, to kick and scratch at them when they were down. An irrepressible bitch, he impugned people by questioning their mental acuity. He liked to tell his readers who people really were. Edward VII: “The Duke’s stupidity was of a perfection seldom encountered outside institutions.” F Scott Fitzgerald: “barely literate”. The English: “eccentric Norwegians”. Ronald Reagan: “an indolent cue-card reader”.

He produced trash from time to time in a way that even Mailer, author of an alimony-raising Marilyn Monroe biography, sidestepped. Caligula (1979) was “easily one of the worst films ever made”, Vidal said. He was its screenwriter. In Gore Vidal: A Biography (1999), Fred Kaplan reports how Bellow introduced his son to Vidal with the words, “I want him to meet someone really cynical!” They thought Vidal, when he turned to politics and power – the subject that is the true through-line of his work – was a paranoid bore. Roth, whose overblown late-historical novel sequence has rightly been compared to watching a man chewing, dismissed Vidal as “a society hairdresser who has written a book or two”. While Roth lived like a monk in his forested 150-acre Connecticut estate, Vidal palled around with Tim Robbins and Princess Margaret and Tennessee Williams.

Following Goethe, Vidal did not believe talent could survive if it was solitary. Talent must enter the torrent of the world and fight. That was how real character formed. He laughed at the alphas for their “terrible garrulousness” and their lamely insular writing about writing. Men like Roth and Bellow were chestless talents, not mighty characters. Vidal noted that American authors were, “if not Waldenised solitaries, Darwinised predators constantly preying on one another”. He was a superb and steely predator.

Vidal predicted his own future and those of the other writers he came up with. Their lives – picked over by academics and journalists – would blot out their work. “Novels command neither interest nor affection but writers do, particularly colourful ones who have made powerful legends of themselves. I suspect that eventually novels will be read only to provide clues to the author’s personality…” In the obituaries, the awful prophetic power of Vidal’s novels and essays take a back seat to his mannerisms, sexual habits and friendships. There was naked envy at the way he was able to live. “I interviewed Vidal for the Sunday Times in 1984,” wrote one undoubtedly penurious British novelist in 2012 in a typical death notice. “We had lunch in his room at the Dorchester – A-list authors were well looked after then.” The obituarists were not remembering Gore Vidal. They were wondering why they weren’t as rich or as successful as he was. Otherwise they condemned him, as Gideon Rachman did in a short, curt piece in the Financial Times: “Vidal was an arrogant conspiracy theorist, trading off a reputation he made with novels written decades ago.”

Early on in his valedictory 1,200-page United States: Essays 1952-1992, Vidal tells his readers who he is. “I am at heart a propagandist, a tremendous hater, a tiresome nag,” he declared in 1956. Across reviews, reportage and memoir in that collection, Vidal prosecutes a set of unchanging arguments. America, once a republic, was now a decadent empire doomed to become a tyranny. Literature could not be taught by academics or studied in universities; it existed only to illuminate people and transform them into “archetypes – elemental figures like those wild gods our ancestors peopled heaven with”. Monotheism was “intrinsically funny”. The sexual attitudes of any given society were the result of political decisions. If an argument or personality inspired great hatred, that meant they were usually right about something. (This was convenient for Vidal, who attracted passionate hatred at all times.) History was a set of “crude fictions” agreed by contemporaries, then selected and presented as truth at a later date by unwitting historians and biographers. The world was governed by men’s deeds, not by buried Freudian motives. Events were the work of individuals who were “frivolous, even casual”. We are atoms. All the essential problems of life are the same, generation after generation. There is “no cosmic point to our lives”. Nothing follows us. “No thing. This is it. And quite enough, all in all.”

Like Montaigne or Suetonius, Vidal had the gift of telling us what we ache to know. His birth and breeding gave him access to rooms that careful observers are often barred from. (The powerful and celebrated do not, generally, want to be watched too closely by cruel eyes.) From Vidal we learn that Amelia Earhart had “mild-white eyelashes”; Tennessee Williams once “commented favourably” on John F Kennedy’s arse; Orson Welles patted his stomach “as if it were a dog”; Eleanor and Franklin Roosevelt’s arguments usually ended with her fleeing from the dinner table “in tears”; Anaïs Nin referred to herself as a “legend” in later life; Edmund Wilson, well into his seventies, would begin an evening at the Princeton Club by lining up a sequence of six martinis at its bar, and after a few drinks Clark Gable would “loosen his false teeth, which were on some sort of peg and then shake his head until they rattled like dice”. Vidal relates a public dinner with Harry Truman, with the former president in the middle of “making a particularly solemn point”. Suddenly Truman’s face “jerked abruptly into a euphoric grin, all teeth showing”. Vidal thought Truman had finally lost it, when he saw “photographers had appeared in the middle distance”. The high and the mighty, the commanders of fleets and bombers, the playwrights and artists: to Vidal they were all so many whores.

In late January this year I was in Washington for the second inauguration of Donald Trump. The Golden Horde was moving into the frozen city. There was flu in the air, and the bars began to fill with bearded young men in red hats with running nostrils who told me about the anonymous racist X accounts they ran from their phones. They were about to start working for the Pentagon or the State Department.

At a cocktail party I stood next to a famous Maga essayist dressed in white tie who had been pulled back into working for Trump on national security, while he went through the pros and cons of bombing Iran. On balance he thought it would happen soon. A gala reception was held for one of the released Israeli hostages. I couldn’t hear what she was saying because I was being harangued by somebody who believed 9/11 was an inside job. Trump was spoken of flatly, with no irony, as an emperor. The Golden Horde was not sure it wanted to go through the rigmarole of another election. The hottest party in town was called the “Coronation Ball”. We watched the ceremony in the Capitol rotunda on 20 January in a bar filled with boys hollering at the sight of the oligarchs who owned most of the American economy, men who once turned their newspapers and social platforms against Trump, kneeling and broken before his power. At night the white marble monuments in the centre of the city yellowed under artificial light until their colour was indistinguishable from old skull and bone.

Vidal did not live to see this moment but he would have recognised it. America was “rotting away at a funeral pace” he told the Times in 2009. “We’ll have a military dictatorship pretty soon, on the basis that nobody else can hold everything together.” He believed Obama would be broken by the “madhouse” that the US had become. The Americans were chased out of Kabul in 2021, years after it had become obvious that China had resumed its historic role as a major world power and a peer of the US. The cost of empire that pushed America down with “nukes, bases, debts” had eventually inspired a populist revolt from its immiserated citizenry, opening the gates of the capital to a figure Vidal knew well from history: Caesar.

Extreme sickness had made an extreme remedy inevitable. The conspiracy theories Vidal obsessed over were now truths widely held and cherished throughout America. The madhouse rattled and jabbered to music that he heard first, many years before. When I returned from Washington, I found my old copy of United States. The author portrait showed him in black and white, turning shyly half away, his mouth turning towards a smile, eyes wide open. The years of bile lay far in the future.

The State Of The Union

Wherein the author attempts the most daring lecture of all. Subject: who are America’s real enemies?

Gore Vidal

1 May 1975

How can you say such awful things about America when you live in Italy?” Whenever I go on television, I hear that plangent cry. From vivacious Barbara Walters of the Today show (where I was granted six minutes to comment on last November’s elections) to all the other vivacious interviewers across this great land of ours, the question of my residency is an urgent matter that must be mentioned as soon as possible so that no one will take seriously a single word that that awful person has to say about what everybody knows is not only the greatest country in the history of the world but a country where vivacious Barbara Walters et al. can make a very pretty penny peddling things that people don’t need. “So if you no liva here,” as sly fun-loving Earl Butz might say, “you no maka da wisecracks.”

Usually I ignore the vivacious challenge: the single statement on television simply does not register; only constant repetition penetrates . . . witness the commercials. Yet on occasion, when tired, I will rise to the bait. Point out that I pay full American tax—fifty percent of my income contributes to the support of the Pentagon’s General Brown, statesman/soldier and keen student of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. Remind one and all that I do spend a good part of my time in the land of the free, ranging up and down the countryside for months at a time discussing the state of the union with conservative audiences (no use talking to the converted), and in the process I manage to see more of the country than your average television vivacity ever does. In fact, I know more about the relative merits of the far-flung Holiday Inns than anyone who is not a traveling salesman or a Presidential candidate.

Last fall I set out across the country, delivering pretty much the same commentary on the state of the union that I have been giving for several years, with various topical additions, subtractions. In one four-week period I gave fifteen lectures, starting with the Political Union at Yale and then on to various colleges and town forums in New York, New Jersey, West Virginia, Nebraska, Missouri, Michigan, Washington, Oregon, California… .

October 29. Bronxville, New York. A woman’s group. Ten-thirty in the morning in a movie house where Warhol’s Frankenstein was playing. Suitable, I decide. In the men’s room is a life-size dummy of a corpse that usually decorates the lobby. Creative management.

Fairly large audience—five, six hundred. Very conservative—abortion equals euthanasia. Watergate? What about Chappaquiddick? Our dialectic would not cause Plato to green with Attic envy.

I stack the cards of my text on the lectern. Full light on me. Audience in darkness. Almost as restful as the creative stillness of a television studio. I feel an intimacy with the camera that I don’t with live audiences. Had I played it differently I might have been the electronic Norman Thomas, or George Brent.

I warn the audience: “I shall have to refer to notes.” Actually, I read. Could never memorize anything. No matter how many times I give the same speech, the words seem new to me . . . like Eisenhower in 1952: “If elected in November,” the Great Golfer read dutifully from a text plainly new to him, “I will go to . . . Korea?” The voice and choler rose on the word “Korea.” No one had told him about the pledge. But go to Korea he did, resentfully.

I reassure the audience that from time to time I will look up from my notes, “in order to give an air of spontaneity.” Get them laughing early. And often. Later the mood will be quite grim out there as I say things not often said in this great land of ours where the price of freedom is eternal discretion.

For some minutes, I improvise. Throw out lines. Make them laugh. I’ve discovered that getting a laugh is more a trick of timing than of true wit (true wit seldom provokes laughter; rather the reverse). I tell them that although I mean to solve most of the problems facing the United States in twenty-seven minutes—the time it takes to read my prepared text (question time then lasts half an hour, longer if one is at a college and speaking in the evening), I will not touch on the number one problem facing the country—the failing economy (this is disingenuous: politics is the art of collecting and spending money and everything I say is political). “I leave to my friend Ken Galbraith the solving of the depression.” If they appear to know who Galbraith is, I remark how curious it is that his fame is based on two books, The Liberal Hour, published just as the right-wing Nixon criminals hijacked the Presidency, and The Affluent Society, published shortly before we went broke. Rueful laughter.

I begin the text. Generally the light is full in one’s eyes while the lectern is so low that the faraway words blur on my cards. I crouch; squint. My heart sinks as flashbulbs go off and cameras click: my second chin is not particularly noticeable when viewed straight on but from below it has recently come to resemble Hubert Humphrey’s bullfrog swag. Do I dare to wear a scarf? Or use metal clamps to tuck the loose skin up behind the ears like a certain actress who appeared in a television play of mine years ago? No. Let the flesh fall to earth in full public view. Soldier on. Start to read.

“According to the polls, our second principal concern today is the breakdown of law and order. Now, to the right wing, law and order is often just a code phrase meaning ‘get the niggers.’ To the left wing it often means political oppression. When we have one of our ridiculous elections—ridiculous because they are about nothing at all except personalities—politicians declare a war on crime which is immediately forgotten after the election.”

I have never liked this beginning and so I usually paraphrase. Shift lines about. Remark that in the recent Presidential election (November 7, 1972) sixty-two percent of the people chose not to vote. “They aren’t apathetic, just disgusted. There is no choice.”

Sometimes, if I’m not careful, I drift prematurely into my analysis of the American political system: there is only one party in the United States, the Property party (thank you, Dr. Lundberg, for the phrase) and it has two wings: Republican and Democrat. Republicans are a bit stupider, more rigid, more doctrinaire in their laissez-faire capitalism than the Democrats, who are cuter, prettier, a bit more corrupt—until recently (nervous laugh on that)—and more willing than the Republicans to make small adjustments when the poor, the black, the anti-imperialists get out of hand. But, essentially, there is no difference between the parties. Those who gave Nixon money in ’68 also gave money to Humphrey.

Can one expect any change from either wing of the Property party? No. Look at McGovern. In the primaries he talked about tax reform and economic equality . . . or something close to it. For a while it looked as if he was nobly preparing to occupy a long box at Arlington. But then he was nominated for President and he stopped talking about anything important. Was he insincere in the primaries? I have no idea. I suspect he was just plain dumb, not realizing that if you speak of economic justice or substantial change you won’t get the forty million dollars a Democratic candidate for President needs in order to pay for exposure on television where nothing of any real importance may be said. Remember Quemoy? and her lover Matsu?

Once I get into this aria, I throw out of kilter the next section. Usually I do the Property party later on. Or in the questions and answers. Or not at all. One forgets. Thinks one has told Kansas City earlier in the evening what, in fact, one had said that morning in Omaha.

Back to law and order.

“An example : roughly eighty percent of police work in the United States has to do with the regulation of our private morals. By that I mean, controlling what we drink, eat, smoke, put into our veins—not to mention trying to regulate with whom and how we have sex, with whom and how we gamble. As a result, our police are among the most corrupt in the Western world.”

Nervous intake of breath on this among women’s groups. Some laughter at the colleges. Glacial silence at Atlantic City. Later I was told, “We’ve got a lot of a very funny sort of element around here . . . you know, from Philadelphia, originally. Uh . . . like Italian.” I still don’t know quite what was meant.

“Not only are police on the take from gamblers, drug pushers, pimps, but they find pretty thrilling their mandate to arrest prostitutes or anyone whose sexual activities have been proscribed by a series of state legal codes that are the scandal of what we like to call a free society. These codes are very old of course.”

“The law against sodomy goes back fourteen hundred years to the Emperor Justinian, who felt that there should be such a law because, as everyone knew, sodomy was a principal cause of earthquake.”

“Sodomy” gets them. For elderly, good-hearted audiences I paraphrase; the word is not used. College groups get a fuller discussion of Justinian and his peculiar law, complete with quotations from Procopius. California audiences living on or near the San Andreas fault laugh the loudest—and the most nervously. No wonder.

“Cynically one might allow the police their kinky pleasures in busting boys and girls who attract them, not to mention their large incomes from the Mafia and other criminal types, if the police showed the slightest interest in the protection of persons and property, which is why we have hired them. Unhappily for us, the American police have little interest in crime. If anything, they respect the criminal rather more than they do the hapless citizen who has just been mugged or ripped off.

“Therefore, let us remove from the statute books all laws that have to do with private morals—what are called victimless crimes. If a man or woman wants to be a prostitute that is his or her affair. It is no business of the state what we do with our bodies sexually. Obviously laws will remain on the books for the prevention of rape and the abuse of children, while the virtue of our animal friends will continue to be protected by the S.P.C.A.”

Relieved laughter at this point. He can’t be serious . . . or is he?

“Let us end the vice squad. What a phrase! It is vice to go to bed with someone you are not married to or someone of your own sex or to get money for having sex with someone who does not appeal to you—incidentally, the basis of half the marriages of my generation.”

Astonished laughter at this point from middle-aged women . . . and by no means women liberationists. I speak only to, as far as I am able, conservative middle-class audiences off the beaten track—Parkersburg, West Virginia; Medford, Oregon; Longview, Washington. If the women respond well, I improvise; make a small play: “Marvin may not be handsome but he’ll be a good provider . . . and so Marion walks down the aisle a martyr to money.” Encouraging that “nice” women are able to acknowledge their predicament openly. I got no such response five years ago.

“Let us make gambling legal. Those who want to lose their money gambling should have every right to do so. The principal objectors to legalized gambling are the Mafia and the police. They will lose money. Admittedly a few fundamentalist Christians will be distressed by their neighbors’ gambling, but that is a small price to pay for the increased revenue to the cities, states and Federal Government, not to mention a police force which would no longer be corrupted by organized crime.

“All drugs should be legalized and sold at cost to anyone with a doctor’s prescription.”

Intake of breath at this point. Is he a drug addict? Probably. Also, varying degrees of interest in the subject, depending on what part of the country you are in. Not much interest in Longview because there is no visible problem. But the college towns are alert to the matter as are those beleaguered subs close to the major urbs.

“For a quarter of a century we have been brainwashed by the Bureau of Narcotics, a cancer in the body politic that employs many thousands of agents and receives vast appropriations each year in order to play cops and robbers. And sometimes the cops we pay for turn out to be themselves robbers or worse. Yet for all the legal and illegal activities of the Bureau the use of drugs is still widespread. But then if drugs were entirely abolished thousands of agents would lose their jobs, and that would be unthinkable.”

Aground in here I take to discussing the findings of one doctor who had recently been on television warning of the perils of pot. Apparently too much pot smoking will enlarge the breasts of young males (Myra Breckinridge would have had a lot to say on this subject but I may not) while reducing their fertility. I say, “Isn’t this wonderful?” using a Nixon intonation; and recommend that we get all the males in the country immediately on pot. The women laugh happily; a sort of pill for the male has always been their dream. Equality at last.

I play around with the idea of Southern Senators doing television commercials, pushing the local product: “Get your high with Carolina Gold.” I imitate Strom Thurmond, puffing happily.

“How would legalization work? Well, if heroin was sold at cost in a drugstore it would come to about fifty cents a fix—to anyone with a doctor’s prescription. Is this a good thing? I hear the immediate response: Oh, God, every child in America will be hooked. But will they? Why do the ones who get hooked get hooked? They are encouraged to take drugs by the pushers who haunt the playgrounds of the cities. But if the drugs they now push can be bought openly for very little money then the pushers will cease to push.

“Legalization will also remove the Mafia and other big-time drug dispensers from the scene, just as the repeal of Prohibition eliminated the bootleggers of whiskey forty years ago.”

I feel I’m going on too long. My personal interest in drugs is slight. I’ve tried opium, hashish, cocaine, LSD, and pot, and liked none of them except cocaine, which leaves you (or at least me) with no craving for more. Like oysters. If in season, fine. Otherwise, forget them. Pot and opium were more difficult for me because I’ve never smoked cigarettes and so had to learn to inhale. Opium made me ill; pot made me drowsy.

“The period of Prohibition—called the noble experiment—brought on the greatest breakdown of law and order the United States has known until today. I think there is a lesson here. Do not regulate the private morals of people. Do not tell them what they can take or not take. Because if you do, they will become angry and antisocial and they will get what they want from criminals who are able to work in perfect freedom because they have paid off the police.

“Obviously drug addiction is a bad thing. But in the interest of good law and good order, the police must be removed from the temptation that the current system offers them and the Bureau of Narcotics should be abolished.

“What to do about drug addicts? I give you two statistics. England with a population of over fifty-five million has eighteen hundred heroin addicts. The United States with over two hundred million has nearly five hundred thousand addicts. What are the English doing right that we are doing wrong? They have turned the problem over to the doctors. An addict is required to register with a physician who gives him at controlled intervals a prescription so that he can buy his drug. The addict is content. Best of all, society is safe. The Mafia is out of the game. The police are unbribed, and the addict will not mug an old lady in order to get the money for his next fix.”

Eleanor Roosevelt maintained that you should never introduce more than one “new” thought per speech. I’m obviously not following her excellent advice. She also said that if you explain things simply and in proper sequence people will not only understand what you are talking about but, very often, they will begin to realize the irrationality of some of their most cherished prejudices.

One of the reasons I took the trouble to spell out at such length the necessity of legalizing drugs was to appeal not to the passions of my audience, to that deeply American delight in the punishing of others so perfectly exploited by Nixon-Agnew-Reagan, but to appeal to their common sense and self-interest. If you give an addict his drugs, he won’t rob you. The police won’t be bribed. Children won’t be hooked by pushers. Big crime will wither away. Some, I like to think, grasp the logic of all this.

“I worry a good deal about the police because traditionally they are the supporters of fascist movements and America is as prone to fascism as any other country.

“Individually, no one can blame the policeman. He is the way he is because Americans have never understood the Bill of Rights.”

“Since sex, drugs, alcohol, gambling are all proscribed by various religions, the states have made laws against them. Yet, believe it or not, the United States was created entirely separate from any religion. The right to pursue happiness—as long as it does not impinge upon others—is the foundation of our state. As a modest proposal, this solution to the problem of law and order is unique: it won’t cost a penny. Just cancel those barbarous statutes from our Puritan past and the police will be obliged to protect us—the job they no longer do.

“Meanwhile, we are afflicted with secret police of a sort which I do not think a democratic republic ought to support. In theory, the F.B.I. is necessary. For the investigation of crime. But in all the years that the F.B.I. has been in existence the major criminals—the Mafia, Cosa Nostra—have operated freely and happily. Except for the busting of an occasional bank robber or car thief, the F.B.I. has not shown much interest in big crime. Its time has been devoted to spying on Americans whose political beliefs did not please the late J. Edgar Hoover, a man who hated Commies, blacks and women in more or less that order.”

This generally shocked and never got a laugh. Needless to say, my last lecture was given before the F.B.I.’s scrutiny of “dissidence” became public; not to mention the C.I.A.’s subsequent admission that at least ten thousand Americans are regularly spied upon by that mysterious agency whose charter is to subvert wicked foreigners not lively homebodies.

“The F.B.I. has always been a collaborating tool of reactionary politicians. The Bureau has also had a nasty talent for amusing Presidents with lurid dossiers on the sex lives of their enemies.

“I propose that the F.B.I. confine its activities to organized crime and stop pretending that those who are against undeclared wars like Vietnam or General Motors or pollution want to overthrow the government and its Constitution with foreign aid. Actually, in my lifetime, the only group of any importance that has come near to overthrowing the Constitution was the Nixon Administration.”

A number of cheers on this. When I am really wound up I do a number of Nixon turns. I have the First Criminal’s voice down . . . well, pat. I do a fair Eisenhower, and an excellent F.D.R. Am working on Nelson Rockefeller right now. No point to learning Ford.

“So much, as General Eisenhower used to say, for the domestic front. Now some modest proposals for the future of the American empire. At the moment things are not going very well militarily. Or economically. Or politically.

“At the turn of the century we made our bid for a world empire. We provoked a war with Spain. We won it and ended up owning the Spanish territories of Cuba and the Philippines. The people of the Philippines did not want us to govern them. So we killed three million Filipinos, the largest single act of genocide until Hitler.”

Much interest in this statistic. Taken from Galloway and Johnson’s book, West Point: America’s Power Fraternity. Recently I got a letter from a Filipino scholar who has been working on the subject. She says that no one will ever know the exact number killed because no records were kept. But whole towns were wiped out, every man, woman and child slaughtered. The American Army does admit that perhaps a quarter million were killed during the “mopping up.” The spirit of My Lai is old with us.

“The first and second world wars destroyed the old European empires, and created ours. In 1945 we were the world’s greatest power, not only economically but militarily—we alone had the atom bomb. For five years we were at peace. Unfortunately those industries that had become rich during the war combined with the military—which had become powerful—and together they concluded that it was in the best interest of the United States to maintain a vast military establishment.

“Officially this was to protect us from the evil Commies. Actually it was to continue pumping federal money into companies like Boeing and Lockheed and keep the Pentagon full of generals and admirals while filling the pork barrels of congressmen who annually gave the Pentagon whatever it asked for, with the proviso that key military installations and contracts be allocated to the home districts of senior congressmen.” Tough sentence to say. Never did get it right.

“Nobody in particular was to blame. It just happened. To justify our having become a garrison state, gallant Harry Truman set about deliberately alarming the American people. The Soviet was dangerous. We must have new and expensive weapon systems. To defend the free world. The cold war began. The irony is that the Soviet was not dangerous to us at that time. Millions of their people had been killed in the war. Their industries had been shattered. Most important, they did not have atomic weapons and we did.

“So, at the peak of our greatness, we began our decline.”

Absolute silence at this point.

“Instead of using the wealth of the nation to improve the lot of our citizens, we have been wasting over a third of the federal budget on armaments and on the prosecution of secret and/or undeclared wars. We have drafted men into the Army in peacetime, something the founders of this country would have been appalled at. We have been, in effect, for thirty-three years a garrison state whose main purpose has been the making of armaments and the prosecution of illegal wars—openly as in Vietnam and Cambodia, secretly as in Greece and Chile. Wherever there is a choice between a military dictatorship—like Pakistan—and a free government—like India—we support the dictator. And then wonder why we are everywhere denounced as hypocrites.

“This is not good for character. This is not good for business. We are running out of raw materials. Our currency is worth less and less. Our cities fall apart. Our armed forces have been, literally, demoralized by what we have done to them in using them for unjust ends.

“In a third of a century the only people who have benefited from the constant raid on our treasury and the sacrifice of our young men have been the companies that are engaged in making instruments of war—with the connivance of those congressmen who award the contracts and those generals who, upon early retirement, go to work for those same companies.

“What to do? A modest and obvious proposal: cut the defense budget. It is currently about a quarter of the national budget—eighty-five billion eight hundred million dollars. Unhappily both Ford and Rockefeller are loyal servants of the Pentagon. They will never cut back. They will only increase a military budget that is now projected for the end of the decade to cost us one hundred fourteen billion dollars a year. This is thievery. This is lunacy.

“Conservative estimates say that we can cut the budget by ten percent and still make the world free for I.T.T. to operate in. I propose we aim to cut it by two thirds in stages over the next few years. I propose also a reduction of conventional forces. We need maintain no more than an army, navy, air force of perhaps two hundred thousand highly trained technicians whose task would be to see that anyone who tried to attack us would be destroyed.

“A larger army only means that we are bound to use it sooner or later. To attack others. We have learned that from experience. Generals like small wars because there is a lot of money being spent and, of course, they get promoted. I might be more tolerant of their not unnatural bias if they could actually win a war, but that seems beyond their capacity. They prefer a lot of activity; preferably in an undeveloped country blasting gooks from the air.

“I would also propose phasing out the service academies. And I was born in the cadet hospital at West Point where my father was an instructor.”

To relieve the tension that has started to build, I wander off the track. Describe how I was delivered by one Major Snyder. Later Ike’s doctor. “It’s only gas, Mamie,” he is supposed to have said to Mrs. Eisenhower when the President was having his first heart attack.

“The academies have created an un-American military elite that has the greatest contempt for the institutions of this country, for democratic institutions anywhere. Over the years West Point graduates have caused grave concern. On two occasions in the last century the academy was nearly abolished by Congress. I do not think, despite the virtues of an Omar Bradley, say, that the system which has helped lock us into a garrison state ought to continue.”

Often, at this point, I recall an evening at my family’s house shortly after the second war began. A group of West Point generals took some pleasure in denouncing that Jew Franklin D. Rosenfeld who had got us into the war on the wrong side. We ought to be fighting the Commies not Hitler. But then F.D.R. was not only a kike, he was sick in the head—and not from polio but from syphilis. Anyway, everything could be straightened out—with just one infantry brigade they would surround the White House, the Capitol, remove the Jew. . . .

My lecture tour ended just as General Brown made his memorable comments on international Jewry and its fifth column inside the United States. I’ve since heard from several people who said they’d not believed my story until General Brown so exuberantly confirmed what I’d been saying.

“The motto of the academy is ‘Duty, Honor, Country.’ Which is the wrong order of loyalties. Worse, the West Point elite has created all around the world miniature West Points. Ethiopia, Thailand, Latin America are studded with academies whose function is to produce an elite not to fight wars—there are no wars in those parts of the world—but to limitdemocracy.

“West Point also trains many of these past and future oligarchs—like the present dictator of Nicaragua, Somoza. Retired West Pointers also do profitable business in those nations that are dominated by West Point-style elites.

“Finally, the best result of ceasing to be a garrison state would be economic. Until the energy crisis, the two great successes in the world today were Japan and Germany and they have small military establishments. The lesson is plain: no country needs more military power than it takes to deter another nation from attacking it.

“Now none of these proposals is of much use if we do not reduce our population. The U.S. is now achieving a replacement rate of population. This is a startling and encouraging reduction of population but there are still too many of us and we ought to try by the next century to reduce our numbers by half. The problem is not lack of room. In area we have a big country, though we are gradually covering the best farmland with cement and poisoning the lakes and rivers.

“The problem is our way of living. With six percent of the world’s population we use forty percent of the world’s raw resources. This unnatural consumption is now ending. We are faced with shortages of every kind and we will have to change the way we live whether we want to or not.

“Obviously fewer Americans means less consumption and more for everybody. How do we stop people from breeding? First, by not constantly brainwashing the average girl into thinking that motherhood must be her supreme experience. Very few women are capable of being good mothers; and very few men of being good fathers. Parenthood is a gift, as most parents find out too late and most children find out right away. So a change in attitude will help; and that seems to be happening.

“More radically, I would say that no one ought to have a child without permission from the community. A sort of passport must be issued to the new citizen. How these passports will be allotted I leave to the wisdom of the democracy. Perhaps each girl at birth might be given the right to have one child with the understanding that if she decided to skip the hard work of motherhood she could pass that permission on to a woman who wanted two or three or four children.

“For those who gasp and say that this is interfering with man’s most sacred right to add as many replicas of himself as he likes to the world, let me point out that society does not let you have more than one husband or wife, a restriction which I have heard no conservative complain of, even though any Moslem would find it chilling, and Mrs. Richard Burton would find it square.”

Mrs. Burton is thrown in, cheaply, to reduce the tension that is mounting. Most members of the audience believe that the right to have as many children as they want is absolute; and to limit population by law seems a terrible imposition. Yet most of them take for granted that the government has the right to control most aspects of our private lives (remember the legendary prisoner of Alcatraz who served time for going down on his wife?).

During the question-and-answer period someone invariably says that I have contradicted myself. On the one hand, I would allow free drugs, prostitution, gambling, and all sorts of wickedness while, on the other, I would restrict the right to have children—well, isn’t that interfering with people’s private lives ?

The answer is obvious: adding a new citizen to a country is a public not a private act, and affects the whole community in a way that smoking pot or betting on horses does not. After all, the new citizen will be around a long time after his parents have departed. Doesn’t it then make sense that if there is insufficient space, food, energy, the new citizen ought not to be born?

“In an age of chronic and worsening shortages, I would propose that all natural resources—oil, coal, minerals, water—be turned over to the people, to the government.”

Two years ago when I made this proposal, the response was angry. The dread word “communism” was sounded. Not to mention “free enterprise,” “American way.” Now hardly anyone is much distressed. Even die-hard conservatives have fallen out of love with the oil industry.

“But since none of us trusts our government to do anything right—much less honest—national resources should be a separate branch of the government, coequal with the other three but interconnected so that Congress can keep a sharp eye on its funding and the courts on its fairness. The President, any President, on principle, should be kept out of anything that has to do with the economy.

“Much of today’s mess is due to Johnson’s attempt to conquer Asia without raising taxes, and to Nixon’s opportunistic mucking about with the economy at election time. These Presidential ninnies should stick to throwing out baseballs, and leave the important matters to serious people.”

The hatred Americans have for their own government is pathological, if understandable. At one level it is simply thwarted greed: since our religion is making a buck, giving a part of that buck to any government is an act against nature.

At this point, without fail, a hot-eyed conservative will get to his feet and say that it is ridiculous to nationalize anything since it is not possible for a government agency to operate efficiently or honestly.

I then ask: isn’t this a democratic society? and aren’t those who do the government’s work not an abstract enemy to be referred to as “them” but simply ourselves? Are you trying to say that we are, deep down, a nation of crooked fuck-ups? (Naturally, I euphemize.)

The point still does not penetrate. So I shift ground. Agree that the United States was founded by the brightest people in the country—and we haven’t seen them since. Nice laugh. Tension relaxes a bit.

I agree that most people who go into government are second-raters. The bright ones go into the professions or into moneymaking. This flatters the audience. I suggest that we ought to “change our priorities.” Businesslike phrase. Perhaps our schools should train a proper civil service. Train people who prefer payment in honor rather than in money. England, France, Scandinavia attract bright people into government despite low salaries.

This deeply disturbs the audience. First you must never say that another country handles anything better than we do. Second, although the word “honor makes no picture at all in the American head, “money” comes on a flashing vivid green for go.

Someone then says that socialist Sweden is a failure because everybody commits suicide, the logic being that a society without poverty will be so boring that death is the only way out. When I tell them that fewer Swedes commit suicide than Americans, they shake their heads. They know.

The next questioner says that England’s National Health Service is a flop. This is not true but he would have no way of knowing since the newspapers he reads reflect the A.M.A.’s dark view of socialized medicine. Incidentally, England is always used as an example of what awful things will happen to you when you go socialist.

I point out that England’s troubles are largely due to the energy crisis and an ancient unsolved class war. I mention England’s successful nationalization of steel some years ago. I might as well be speaking Greek. The audience has no way of knowing any of these things. Year after year, the same simple false bits of information are fed them by their rulers and they absorb them, like television commercials.

I do find curious and disturbing the constant hatred of government which is of course a hatred of themselves. Do these “average” Americans know something that I don’t? Is the world really Manichaean? Perhaps deep down inside they really believe that we are all crooked fuckups, and murderous ones, too (thank you, Lieutenant Calley, President Johnson). After all, the current national sport is shoplifting. For once, I am probably too optimistic about my country.

“Now those who object to nationalizing our resources in the name of free enterprise must be reminded that the free enterprise system ended in the United States a good many years ago. Big oil, big steel, big agriculture avoid the open marketplace. Big corporations fix prices among themselves and thus drive out of business the small entrepreneur. Also, in their conglomerate form, the huge corporations have begun to challenge the very legitimacy of the state.

“For those of you who are in love with Standard Oil and General Motors and think that these companies are really serving you, my sympathy. I would propose, however, that the basic raw resources, the true wealth of the country, be in our hands, not in theirs. We would certainly not manage our affairs any worse than they have.

“As for the quality of our life, well, it isn’t much good for most people because most people haven’t got much money. Four point four percent own most of the United States. To be part of the four point four you must have a net worth of at least sixty thousand dollars.”

This projected figure is from the I.R.S., and I find it hard to believe. Surely individual net worth is higher. In any case, recent figures show that most of the country’s ownership is actually in the hands of one percent with, presumably, a much higher net capital.

“This gilded class owns twenty-seven percent of the country’s real estate. Sixty percent of all corporate stock, and so on. They keep the ninety-five point six percent from rebelling by the American brand of bread and circuses: whose principal weapon is the television commercial. From babyhood to grave the tube tells you of all the fine things you ought to own because other people (who are nicer looking and have better credit ratings than you) own them.

“The genius of our ruling class is that it has kept a majority of the people from ever questioning the inequity of a system where most people drudge along, paying heavy taxes for which they get nothing in return while I.T.T.’s taxes in 1970 went down, despite increased earnings.”

For any Huey Long in embryo, I have a good tip: suggest that we stop paying taxes until the government gives us something in return for the money we give it.

“We get freedom!” vivacious Barbara Walters positively yelled into my ear during our six minutes on the Today show. To which the answer is you don’t have freedom in America if you don’t have money and most people don’t have very much, particularly when what they do make goes to a government that gives nothing back. I suppose vivacious Barbara meant that they are free to watch television’s Godawful programming which they pay for when they buy those shoddy things the networks advertise.

“I would propose that no one be allowed to inherit more than, let us say, a half million dollars, while corporate taxes obviously must be higher.

“We should also get something back for the money we give the government. We should have a national health service, something every civilized country in the world has. Also, improved public transport. Also, schools which do more than teach conformity. Also, a cleaning of the air, of the water, of the earth before we all die of the poisons let loose by a society based on greed.

“Television advertising should be seriously restricted if not eliminated. Although the TV commercial is the only true art form our society has yet contrived, the purpose of all this beauty is sinister—to make us want to buy junk we don’t need by telling us lies about what is being sold.

“Obviously, the bright kids know that what is being sold on the screen is a lot of junk but that is corruption, too, because then everyone who appears on the screen is also thought to be selling junk and this is not always true, even at election time.

“Fascism is probably just a word for most of you. But the reality is very much present in this country. And the fact of it dominates most of the world today. Each year there is less and less freedom for more and more people. Put simply, fascism is the control of the state by a single man or by an oligarchy, supported by the military and the police. This is why I keep emphasizing the dangers of corrupt police forces, of uncontrolled secret police, like the F.B.I. and the C.I.A. and the Bureau of Narcotics and the Secret Service and Army counterintelligence and the Treasury men—what a lot of sneaky types we have, spying on us all!

“From studying the polls, I would guess that about a third of the American people at any given moment would welcome a fascist state. This is because we have never been able to get across in our schools what the country was all about. I suspect that the reason for this failure is the discrepancy between what we were meant to be and what we are—a predatory empire—is so plain to children that they regard a study of our Constitution as just another form of television commercial and just as phony. This is sad. Let us hope it is not tragic. The means exist to set things right.”

Now for the hopeful note, struck tinnily, I fear. But the last “solution” I offer is a pretty good one.

“In the end, we may owe Richard Nixon a debt of gratitude. Through his awesome ineptitude we have seen revealed the total corruption of our system. From the Rockefellers and the Kennedys who buy elections—and people—to the Agnews and Nixons who take the money from those who buy, we are perfectly corrupt. What to do?

“How do we keep both the corrupting Kennedys and Rockefellers as well as the corrupted Nixons and the Agnews out of politics?

“I propose that no candidate for any office be allowed to buy space on television or in any newspaper or other medium. This will stop cold the present system where Presidents and congressmen are bought by corporations and gangsters. To become President you will not need thirty, forty, fifty million dollars to smear your opponents and present yourself falsely on TV commercials.

“Instead television (and the rest of the media) would be required by law to provide prime time (and space) for the various candidates.

“I would also propose a four-week election period as opposed to the current four-year one. Four weeks is more than enough time to present the issues. To show us the candidates in interviews, debates, uncontrolled encounters in which we can actually see who the candidate really is, answering tough questions, his record up there for all to examine. This ought to get a better class into politics.”

There is about as much chance of getting such a change in our system approved by Congress as there is of replacing the faces on Mt. Rushmore with those of Nixon and company. After all, the members of the present Congress got there through the old corrupt route and, despite the probity of individual members, each congressman is very much part of a system which now makes it impossible for anyone to be elected President who is not beholden to those interests that are willing to give him the millions of dollars he needs to be a candidate.

Congress’ latest turn to the screw is glorious: when paying income tax, each of us can now give a dollar to the Presidential Election Campaign Fund. This means that the two major parties can pick up thirty million dollars apiece from the taxpayers while continuing to receive, under the counter, another thirty or so million from the milk, oil, insurance, etc. interests.

“Since Watergate, no one can say that we don’t know where we are or who we are or what sort of people we have chosen to govern us. Now it remains to be seen if we have the power, the will to restore to the people a country which—to tell the truth—has never belonged to the ninety-five point six percent but certainly ought to, as we begin our third—and, let us not hope, terminal—century.”

I ended the series with a noon lecture at a college in Los Angeles . . . not U.C.L.A. They told me this so often that now I’ve forgotten what the school was actually called. No matter. They have doubtless forgotten what I’ve said. In a sense, I’ve forgotten, too. The act of speaking formally (or informally, for that matter) is rather like the process of writing: at the moment it is all-absorbing and one is absolutely concentrated. Then the great eraser in one’s brain mercifully sweeps away what was said, written.

But impressions of audiences do remain with me. The young appear to have difficulty expressing themselves with words. Teachers tell me that today’s students cannot read or write with any ease (having read the prose of a good many American academics, I fear that the teachers themselves have no firm purchase on our beautiful language).

Is television responsible? Perhaps. Certainly if a child does not get interested in reading between six and thirteen he will never be able to read or write (or speak) well and, alas, the prepubescent years are the years of tube addiction for most American children.

Naturally that small fraction of one percent which will maintain the written culture continues, as always, but they must now proceed without the friendly presence of the common reader who has become the common viewer, getting his pleasure and instruction from television and movies. A new kind of civilization is developing. I have no way of understanding it.

As I make these notes, I am troubled by the way that I responded to the audiences’ general hatred of the government. Yes, we are the government—but only in name. I realize that I was being sophistical when I countered their cliché that our government is dishonest and incompetent with that other cliché: you are the government.

Unconsciously, I seem to have been avoiding the message that I got from one end of the country to the other: we hate this system that we are trapped in but we don’t know who has trapped us or how. We don’t know what our cage really looks like because we were born in it and have nothing to compare it to, but if anyone has the key to the lock then where the hell is he?

Most Americans lack the words, the concepts that might help them figure out what has happened; and it is hardly their fault. Simple falsities have been drummed into their heads from birth (Sweden = socialism = suicide) so that they will not rebel, not demand what is being withheld them . . . and that is not Nixon’s elegant “a piece of the action” but justice. Social justice.

The myth of upward social mobility dies hard; but it dies. Working-class parents produce children who will be working class while professional people produce more professionals. Merit has little to do with one’s eventual place in the hierarchy. We are now locked into a class system nearly as rigid as the one that the Emperor Diocletian impressed upon the Roman empire.

Yes, I should have said, our rulers are perfectly corrupt but they are not incompetent: in fact, they are extremely good at exercising power over those citizens whom they have so nicely dubbed “consumers.” But the consumers are not as dopey as they used to be and when they have to listen to exhortations from old-style Americans like myself, telling them they are the government and so can change it (underlying message: this bad society is what you dumb bastards deserve), they respond with the only epithets they can think of, provided them for generations by their masters: it’s the Commies, pinkos, niggers, foreigners, it’s them who have somehow fucked up everything.

But the consumers still have no idea who the enemy they are, no idea who really is tearing the place apart. No one has dared tell them that the mysterious they are the rich who keep the consumers in their places, consuming things that are not good for them, and doing jobs they detest. Witness, the boredom and fury of the younger workers on the Detroit assembly lines; no doubt made more furious—if not bored—by the recent mass firings, as the depression deepens.

Not since Huey Long has a political leader come forward and said we are going to redistribute the wealth of the country. We are going to break up the great fortunes. We are going to have a just society whose goal will be economic equality. And we can do this without bloody revolution (although knowing the clever resourcefulness of our rulers, I suspect it will be a terrible time—Attica on a continental scale).

True revolution can only take place when things fall apart in the wake of some catastrophe—a lost war, a collapsed economy. We seem headed for the second. If so, then let us pray that that somber, all-confining Bastille known as the consumer society will fall, as the first American revolution begins. It is long overdue.

Last Words The National Cycle So arrière-garde that it is often avant-garde, t.w.m.i.p. [‘The World’s Most Important Paper’, i.e., The Wall Street Journal] is actually on to something. Although I shouldn’t think anyone on its premises has heard of the eighteenth-century Neapolitan scholar Vico, our readers will recall that Vico, working from Plato, established various organic phases in human society. First, Chaos. Then Theocracy. Then Aristocracy. Then Democracy—but as republics tend to become imperial and tyrannous, they collapse and we’re back to Chaos and to its child Theocracy, and a new cycle. Currently, the United States is a mildly chaotic imperial republic headed for the exit, no bad thing unless there is a serious outbreak of Chaos, in which case a new age of religion will be upon us. Anyone who ever cared for our old Republic, no matter how flawed it always was with religious exuberance, cannot not prefer Chaos to the harsh rule of Theocrats. Today, one sees them at their savage worst in Israel and in certain Islamic countries, like Afghanistan, etc. Fortunately, thus far their social regimentation is still no match for the universal lust for consumer goods, that brave new world at the edge of democracy. As for Americans, we can still hold the fort… — Gore Vidal, 21 July 1997 Frontier Nation, 2001 The United States at once upholds and undermines the established rules of international statecraft in pursuit of its imperial interests. Indeed, the United States is an empire, not a superpower, exceeding the Roman empire in its hegemonic reach and mastery. America may not be, as its catechism proclaims, the most beautiful, the most democratic and the freest country in the world. But it is, without a doubt, the mightiest empire in recorded history, as measured by its military and economic power as well as its ideological and cultural influence. This globalizing imperial ascendancy is all the more impressive and unique for being exercised indirectly and informally, except for the extraterritorial military, naval and airbases which girdle the globe. Not surprisingly this unprecedented and unrivaled omnipotence sustains an uncommon arrogance of power. — Gore Vidal, The Last Empire Legacy Q: ‘What do you think your legacy will be?’

Gore Vidal: ‘I couldn’t care less.’ — from the documentary film The United States of Amnesia

