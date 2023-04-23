Vale — Edna, Les, Sandy & Barry

John Barry Humphries 17 February 1934-22 April 2023

‘You mustn’t judge Australia by the Australians.’

― Dame Edna Everage

It was not just Barry Humphries who died on Saturday.

It was that towering skewerer of pomposity and humbug, and gate-crasher of Royal boxes, Dame Edna Everage. It was Australia’s roving cultural attaché and Australian Minister for the Yartz, Sir Les Patterson. It was pathetic Melbourne suburban pensioner, Sandy Stone. It was colonial hellraiser Barry McKenzie. It was a host of other characters, who burst forth from Humphries’s determination to be different in a world that worshipped conformity, and his witheringly sharp eye for the absurdities of the human condition. …

Over eighty years, from his schooldays, Humphries reflected Australia to Australians, and to the wider world. It’s no coincidence that Dame Edna and Sir Les became ever more larger presences, ever more confident, ever more brash, as the Australia for which they held transformed from the semi-colonial backwater of Humphries’s solidly middle-class suburban youth, to the influential, complex, and independent-minded nation it is as he leaves it. …

Australians may not always have appreciated just what Barry Humphries showed us to ourselves through his art. But this unique and complex man, Dame Edna and the entire extended Humphries character family, have gone, never to return, just when they are needed more than ever. Humphries and his wonderful art will be sorely missed in a dark age of humour, in Britain as much in Australia, when even comedians are afraid to lampoon pretension, pomposity and humbug in the face of a dangerous new puritanism of thought and expression that loathes dissent, let alone being ridiculed.