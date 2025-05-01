This Fleeting Year

Celebrating New Sinology
時荏苒而不留
Lao Shu 老樹 is the nom de plume of Liu Shuyong (劉樹勇, 1962-), a Beijing-based artist, writer, critic and professor in communications. His artistic voice is unique and personal, its tenor, whimsy and profundity evoke what for decades we have called The Other China — a cultural noosphere that is as undeniably local as it is universal.
***
— Geremie R. Barmé
30 April 2025
啥都沒幹
May 1st is now upon us,
the year nearly half gone.
It really feels as though
I haven’t done a thing.
— Lao Shu, Year of the Snake