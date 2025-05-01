This Fleeting Year

時荏苒而不留

Lao Shu 老樹 is the nom de plume of Liu Shuyong (劉樹勇, 1962-), a Beijing-based artist, writer, critic and professor in communications. His artistic voice is unique and personal, its tenor, whimsy and profundity evoke what for decades we have called The Other China — a cultural noosphere that is as undeniably local as it is universal.

***

For more work by Lao Shu, see The Other China.

— Geremie R. Barmé

30 April 2025

啥都沒幹

May 1st is now upon us,

the year nearly half gone.

It really feels as though

I haven’t done a thing.

— Lao Shu, Year of the Snake