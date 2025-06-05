Searching for Solitary Fellowship — paintings and poems by Lao Shu

The Other China

何處覓知音

Lao Shu 老樹 is the nom de plume of Liu Shuyong (劉樹勇, 1962-), a Beijing-based artist, writer, critic and professor in communications. His artistic voice is unique and personal, its tenor, whimsy and profundity evoke what for decades we have called The Other China — a cultural noosphere that is as undeniably local as it is universal.

***

— Geremie R. Barmé

5 June 2025

Atop this Solitary Crag

我坐在危岩上

Paintings and Poems by Lao Shu

Translated by Geremie R. Barmé

我坐在危岩上，

餐風飲露，渾然坐忘，

貌似一個隱士的模樣。

其實心裡清楚，

假裝清高，到處亂晃，

只是失去了活著的方向。

銅版+水彩

Atop this solitary crag,

surviving on precarity itself,

a recluse lost in blissful forgetfulness.

Who am I fooling:

for all of my lofty pretence

I’m still a shaky mess inside.

Added to that, my life’s adrift.

— Lao Shu, watercolour on copperplate

***

A melody that breaks your heart — who else in this wide world really gets me?

— Lao Shu, late spring, Year of the Snake

***

西溪待了幾天，

住在荷塘旁邊。

有只青蛙鼓譟，

歲數應是中年。

Spent a few days at Xixi

living close to the lotuses.

The croaking of a frog though

really made me feel my age.

[Note: Xixi 西溪 is a wetland park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province.]

***

As the lotus bud in the pond and

rose buds hang on the trellis,

friends gather here for tea,

misbeliefs for a snack.

— Lao Shu’s record of a gathering of friends at Xixi in early summer

***

A weary week is over now,

back home I crash on the sofa.

My mind is a complete blank,

last thing I want is to think.

— exhausted at week’s end, I turn off my phone and let everything go.

— a painted record made by Lao Shu after getting back from Hangzhou in early summer, Year of the Snake

***

昨日事甚多，

忙完到夜半。

遙聞布穀聲，

亙古未曾變。

Busy as, yesterday

deep into night.

Lo, a distant cuckoo —

eternity is calling.

***

我看紅塵之事，

兩件最為美好：

壯士殺掉仇敵，

美人咬破櫻桃。

Of all worldly things

two stand out as glorious:

a warrior slaying an enemy;

a beauty biting into a cherry.

***

日子雖操蛋，

咬牙不言愁。

假裝挺快活，

銜花江湖游。

Life’s may be bullshit, but

I’m keeping things under control.

Pretending to be free and easy —

a flower in my mouth —

I wander in the wilds.