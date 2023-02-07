On the Third Anniversary of the Passing of Dr. Li Wenliang

Viral Alarm is the title of China Heritage Annual 2020. That series focussed on the COVID-19/ Coronavirus/ Wuhan Influenza epi- / pandemic and its significance both in China as well as in China in the world.

Today mark’s three years since the death of Dr Li Wenliang 李文亮 from COVID-19. We commemorate China’s famous epidemic whistleblower with an essay and a translation originally published by The China Project. We are grateful to Jeremy Goldkorn for permission to reprint this material.

— Geremie R. Barmé,

Editor, China Heritage

7 February 2023

***

Further Reading:

Pablo Robles, Vivian Wang, and Joy Dong, In China’s Covid Fog, Death of Scholars Offer a Clue, New York Times, 5 February 2023

Li Wenliang: The man who was wrong to have been right

Dr. Lǐ Wénliàng 李文亮 is the doctor who tried to warn his colleagues about the spread of COVID-19 in Wuhan in early 2020, was silenced by the authorities, and forced to write a self-criticism. This is a translation of that document by renowned Sinologist Geremie Barmé to mark Li’s death three years ago this week.

— Jeremy Goldkorn, 1 February 2023

***