Lao Shu’s Scattered Petals

花間

Lao Shu 老樹 is the nom de plume of Liu Shuyong (劉樹勇, 1962-), a Beijing-based artist, writer, critic and professor in communications. His artistic voice is unique and personal, its tenor, whimsy and profundity evoke what for decades we have called The Other China — a cultural noosphere that is as undeniably local as it is universal.

***

For more work by Lao Shu, see The Other China.

— Geremie R. Barmé

10 May 2025

乙巳年辛巳月己卯日

春季漸漸走遠，

花落不必傷悲。

夏天已經來到，

風中開滿薔薇。

The spring is in retreat, but

pine not for falling petals.

Summer is now upon us and

roses blossom in the wind.

***

Tender green on a distant branch,

there a hint of blossom yet lingers.

Still, the true mysteries of spring

are ever hidden deep within us.

— [Lao] Shu, late spring, Year of the Snake

***

相約多少回，

浪遊桃花島。

待到夢醒時，

可憐春已老。

Tried catching up so many times,

wandering on Peach Blossom Isle.

Finally stirring from my dreams

I mourn the loss of spring’s blush.

***

Sitting down after a busy day

to enjoy a simple drink of tea.

When drained, I think: with a simple change

of water, my cup becomes a vase for flowers.

— Lao Shu

***

Waking to a garden drenched by rain,

scattered petals resting where they fell.

Gathering in some garlic chives to stir-fry

with eggs, at least the morning meal satisfies.

— Lao Shu’s record of a scene following a night

of rain, early summer, Year of the Snake