Cancel Culture

The Chinese rubric of this chapter in Contra Trump is 禁言 jìn yán, ‘to muzzle speech’. This has also long been characteristic of Xi Jinping’s Empire of Tedium, 習近平無奈之帝國: see, for example,

— Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritage

20 September 2025

***

“Remote Control”

— The President’s watch list.

For the cover of the September 29, 2025, issue, the cartoonist Barry Blitt attempted to capture, in one image, Donald Trump’s unprecedented series of attacks on the media, destruction of federal programs, and abuses of executive power that have ushered in a new era of political vengeance. “When voting for President,” Blitt said, “I, of course, want someone who will not only run the country but also help narrow down our media diet.”

— Françoise Mouly and Barry Blitt, Remote Control, The New Yorker, 18 September 2025