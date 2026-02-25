24.ii.26 — The Fourth Year of the War of Resistance

We mark the anniversary of Ukraine’s War of Resistance Against Russia, which started on this day four years ago, with a tribute by the Beijing-based calligrapher Liu Chan.

— Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritage

24 February 2026

***

‘From the very start, the president chose to lead his warriors courageously rather than trying to save himself.

‘The threnody of mourning resounds through the years. Although victory is elusive, this small nation remains undaunted by Russia.’

Today marks exactly four years since Vladimir Putin, Russia’s tsar, invaded Ukraine in 2022. Regardless of the dramatic developments witnessed since, Ukraine has been steadfast. Victory cannot be far off. This couplet was composed to commemorate this day, the 24th of February 2026.

— Dasheng Liu Chan 大生劉蟾

trans. GRB

***

European Commission Headquarters in Brussels, 24 February 2026

Ukraine’s fight is our fight. Tonight, the colours of Ukraine on our headquarters stand as a reminder of the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people, after four years of war. Not only as a symbol of solidarity, but as a tribute to those who have lost their lives, and a call to redouble our efforts towards a just and lasting peace. Europe’s shared values, strength, and commitment will never waver.

— We #StandWithUkraine