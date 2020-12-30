China’s Virus of Lies in 2020

Viral Alarm

The following material is reprinted from China Digital Times 中国数字时代 with the kind permission of Samuel Wade, the deputy editor. This is a chapter in Viral Alarm: China Heritage Annual 2020.

— Geremie R. Barmé

Editor, China Heritage

29 December 2020

***

The Virus of Lies:

2020’s Top Ten

Ministry of Truth Directives

2020年十大真理部指令

Collated by China Digital Times

Posted by Joseph Brouwer

Our colleagues at CDT Chinese have put together a list of the Top Ten Directives from the Ministry of Truth. We have translated the introductory text and the list of directives, many of which have previously been posted in English on CDT. — Joseph Brouwer

24 December 2020

In 2020, all of our lives have been rewritten by the spread of coronavirus. As of December 20, there have been 76,400,000 confirmed cases globally, and 1,690,000 people have lost their lives.

This public health disaster could have been averted, or at least to largely contained December 30 of last year. Talk of “new SARS cases” was already circulating among the people, but Chinese officials claimed this to be “rumor” and severely punished “rumor mongers” while proclaiming “we have not found clear evidence of person-to-person transmission,” “have not found any infected medical personnel,” and calling the virus a “minor illness” that is “preventable and controllable.” Most ironically, five days before Wuhan locked down, the city’s Baibuting neighborhood held a “10,000 Family Banquet” to welcome the Lunar New Year. Attendees brought fevers back to at least 50 of the neighborhood’s buildings.

But, even more dreadful than the coronavirus is the virus of lies—to this day we still haven’t found out who patient zero of this great plague was. How did it cross from animals to people? Why did the massively expensive public health emergency monitoring system built after SARS completely fail in the face of this virus? Meanwhile, the propaganda organs steadily turned up the volume, propagating “the Miracle of China’s Fight Against COVID-19,” while ridiculing other nations’ pandemic responses, “They can’t even copy homework correctly.” Before his death, in response to a question about his redress for spreading “rumor” about a new illness, Dr. Li Wenliag said, “It is more important for people to know the truth. To clear my name is not that important to me.” Since his passing, citizen journalists and volunteers who have shared the truth have been regularly arrested and detained for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.”

A few days ago, The New York Times and ProPublica published the joint report, “No ‘Negative’ News: How China Censored the Coronavirus.” The report drew on over 32,000 directives and 1,800 memorandums leaked from an office in Hangzhou’s Cyberspace Administration Office to analyze how Chinese authorities manipulated public opinion about the pandemic. One group of documents showed that censorship has become a sort of competition. Each website begins the season with 100 points. If their monitoring of essays or comments is found to be lacking, points are deducted, if their performance is outstanding, points can be added. During the first quarter of 2020, two local websites lost 10 points for “sending out illegal epidemic information.” One government-run portal earned an additional two points for “actively participating in, and guiding, public opinion.”

This all leads to desperation, but not entirely—popular wisdom still sprouts and grows in the cracks between censorship. After the essay “The Whistle Provider” was deleted, internet users used martian language, braille, emojis, Morse code, seal script, Classical Chinese—all sorts of methods—to launch an anti-censorship relay race.The works that remain will surely go down in the annals of internet history. On the night that Dr. Li Wenliang passed away, “There should be more than one voice in a healthy society” reverberated across the Chinese internet and the cries of commenters’ hearts turned his Weibo into an online “Wailing Wall.”

China Digital Times has long monitored internet censorship in China, consistently collecting, archiving, and translating “Directives from The Ministry of Truth” whenever possible. Each and every one of these directives is designed to create a so-called “correct collective memory”—and from this dejected present, it can seem as if they’ve succeeded. A directive is issued, and information is completely wiped out, slaughtered to the last character as if by a hostile army. But when looking back, you find that on the skeleton-littered battlefield, new growth has once again sprouted. Human memory cannot be deleted.

***

January & February: Mystery Pneumonia

Beginning in early January, the Chinese government issued almost daily directives limiting and guiding coverage of the emerging coronavirus. CDT acquired, verified, and translated propaganda directives issued by central Party authorities to state media between January 2 and March 10 of this year which we published in our Minitrue Diary 2020 series. The first directive spoke of a “pneumonia of unknown origin.”

Regarding the pneumonia of unknown origin that emerged in Wuhan, Hubei, use information released by authoritative departments as the standard, do not write baseless conjecture. If in doubt, direct questions to the National Health Commission to prevent fake news reports from triggering mass panic. (January 2, 2020) [Source]

When reporting on confirmed cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus pneumonia, pay attention to protecting privacy. Do not identify patients by name, and do your utmost to avoid using real photos or images of patients unless using appropriate technologies to pixelate the identifying images. When giving the source of information, avoid wording like “doctors believe”; indicate the specific source as far as possible. Do not use “incurable,” “deadly,” etc. in headlines to avoid public panic. (February 1, 2020) [Source]

(1) All media reports on individual cases of relevant organs’ improper management, cadre nonfeasance, or other obstacles in pandemic control measures should be moderate. In general, do not aggregate. (2) “When reporting on limits on travel, controls on movement and other prevention and control measures, do not use formulations like lockdown, road closures, sealed doors or paper seals.” (3) Monitoring of public opinion surrounding the implementation of grassroots virus control measures should be moderate. In general, report through internal channels. (4) Regarding the progress of research into medication for the novel coronavirus, report on the basis of authoritative information published by the national Ministry of Health. Treat the curative effects of medicines that have not entered clinical use with caution and do not freely reprint internet news. [Chinese] (This translation includes text originally published in The New York Times)

All media: Do not use pop-up notifications for any negative news reports about the prevention and control of the ‘novel coronavirus epidemic.’ If you must report, only use authoritative information from People’s Daily, Xinhua, CCTV, as well as departments such as the Health Commission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and related Hubei Province and Wuhan counterparts. Our bureau will increase the intensity of inspection and supervision, if pop-up notification violations are discovered, they will be dealt with seriously. Please speedily implement the contents of the above directive within your jurisdiction with strict secrecy. [Chinese] (This translation includes text originally published in The New York Times)

武汉不明原因肺炎的相关内容，以权威部门发布信息为准，不作无端猜测，不援引外媒报导，不关联非典，防止不实报导引起恐慌。

关于新型冠状病毒感染的肺炎疫情，各网站、新媒体在报道确诊病例、死亡病例情况时，要注意保护隐私、不点名道姓，尽量避免使用患者真实照片和影像，可适当进行技术处理。要规范信息来源，避免使用“医生认为”之类表述，尽量指出具体信息来源。不使用“无法治愈”“致命”等标题，防止引起社会恐慌。

（本条指令内容来自《纽约时报》报道）

1、各媒体对有关部门处理不担当不作为干部和阻碍疫情防控等通报个案的报道要适度，原则上不集纳。

2、各媒体在报道限制出行、受控出入等防控举措时，不使用封城、封路、封门、封条等提法。

3、对基层管控措施落实情况的舆论监督要适度，原则上通过内部渠道反映。

4、关于治疗新型冠状病毒药物研究进展情况，要依据国家卫健部门发布的权威信息进行报道，对尚未投入临床使用的药物其疗效要审慎把握，不随意转载网上消息。

（本条指令内容来自《纽约时报》报道）

***

Early February: Death of Dr. Li Wenliang

The February 6 death of Dr. Li Wenliang—who had been admonished for sharing information about the new virus with medical colleagues—sparked days of mourning and rage online.

Regarding the death of Doctor Li Wenliang of Wuhan Central Hospital, rigidly adhere to standard sources. It is strictly forbidden for reports to use contributions from self-media, and sites may not use pop-up alerts, comment, or sensationalize. Safely control the temperature of interactive sections, do not set up special topic sections, gradually withdraw the topic from Hot Search lists, and strictly manage harmful information. (February 6, 2020) [Source]

To all district, county (and city) Cyberspace Administration bureaus: In accordance with the spirit of the February 7th Provincial Cyberspace Administration video conference, work directives for the current period are as follows: (1) precisely understand the complexity and severity of the past few days’ online rhetoric. Li Wenliang’s death has quickly become a trending topic online. “We must recognize with clear mind the butterfly effect, broken windows effect and snowball effect triggered by this event, and the unprecedented challenge that it has posed to our online opinion management and control work. All Cyberspace Administration bureaus must pay heightened attention to online opinion, and resolutely control anything that seriously damages party and government credibility and attacks the political system.” Guide commentary [on posts] about other manners that are cathartic in nature, paying close attention to both style and method. [Chinese] (This translation includes text originally published in The New York Times)

关于武汉市中心医院李文亮医生去世一事，要严格规范稿源，严禁使用自媒体稿件擅自报道，不得弹窗 PUSH，不评论，不炒作。互动环节稳妥控制热度，不设话题，逐步撤出热搜，严管有害信息。 武汉市中心医院李文亮医生去世一事只允许转载央视电视报道和央视新闻客户端内容。

根据2月7日省网信办视频例会精神，现就近期工作提示如下：一、准确把握网上舆情严峻复杂的形势日前，李文亮医生去世已迅速成为网络热点。我们要清醒认识到此事所引发的蝴蝶效应、破窗效应、雪球效应，对我们的网上舆论管控工作提出了前所未有的挑战。各地网信部门要高度关注网上舆情，对于严重损害党和政府公信力、矛头直指政治体制的，要坚决管控；在其他事情上对于宣泄性的要引导，注意方式方法。

（本条指令内容来自《纽约时报》报道） 新闻背景： 李文亮在疫情初期因在微信群中发出警告而被警方训诫，在签署《训诫书》后又重返工作岗位。1月8日，他在接诊一名患者后出现发热、咳嗽等症状，后在呼吸与重症医学科监护室接受隔离治疗，1月30日被确诊为新冠肺炎，并在2月7日凌晨病逝，年仅34岁。

李文亮在住院期间接收了《财新》的采访，他在采访中表示，是否给他平反已经不那么重要，因为真相比这更加重要，一个健康的社会不应该只有一种声音。

李文亮病逝掀起了新冠肺炎疫情以来中国全网范围最大的一次舆论海啸。人们在各类社交平台哀悼他的死，要求政府道歉，更罕见出现了争取“言论自由”的呼声。根据端传媒统计，在李文亮去世4小时内，微博话题#李文亮医生去世#获得了6.7亿阅读，73.7万讨论；#李文亮去世#收获了2.3亿阅读、20.9万讨论；话题#我要言论自由#收获了286.1万阅读、9684讨论。

宣传部门迅速出台指令，要求对李文亮去世相关新闻，“要严格规范稿源，严禁使用自媒体稿件擅自报道，不得弹窗 PUSH，不评论，不炒作。互动环节稳妥控制热度，不设话题，逐步撤出热搜，严管有害信息。”，沃民高科沃德网情研究院也在李文亮去世当天向“中央有关部门”报送了一份《重大网情专报》，提出了“肯定、追责、封堵、减负、恢复秩序、发布利好、保持定力”七点建议。

***

Early March: Whistleblower

In an interview with People (Renwu 人物), Dr. Ai Fen recalled being disciplined by hospital administrators after sharing information about a SARS-like virus spreading in Wuhan in late December:

Concerning the “whistle provider” and this type of reporting, do not place on home pages and remove if there. Reference links: The Great Whistle provider! Should be received by top leaders. https://www.toutiao.com/i1660753158812676/ The first to discover the virus, only she is the whistle provider! http://baijiahao.baidu.com/s?id=1660752612649836777 People reported today on whistle provider Ai Fen, director of the ER at Wuhan Central Hospital. The introduction has been cut. https://www.toutiao.com/i1660744486232078/ The Whistleblower: If these doctors could get prompt alerts, maybe this wouldn’t have happened http://www.yyrw.org.cn/e/action/ShowInfo.php?classid=5&id=2256&from=timeline&isappinstalled=0″ (March 10, 2020) [Source]

***

Early June: Walk Back on “Street Vendor Economy”

After Premier Li Keqiang posited that the “street vendor economy” might be able to spark China’s post-COVID economic recovery, the phrase caught fire online, until Beijing authorities decided that street stalls were unbecoming of the capital city:

All previously posted content on the “street vendor economy” must be deleted. Please do not hype further. (June 5, 2020) [Source]

已发的有关“地摊经济”内容要清理删除，不要再炒作。 新闻背景： 5月28日，在今年“两会”后的总理记者会上，中国国务院总理李克强披露，中国当前有6亿人口的每个月收入只有1000元人民币左右，又表示在当前形势下，“保就业”是头等大事，并赞扬中国西部有城市通过流动商贩的摊位解决了大量就业。6月1日，他在考察山东烟台一处老旧小区时又表示：“地摊经济、小店经济是就业岗位的重要来源，是人间的烟火，和‘高大上’一样，是中国的生机。”

由此，“地摊经济”一词成为网络热议话题，各家互联网企业也推出政策扶持小商贩的发展，中国许多城市也出现了摆地摊的风潮。然而，这一情况持续不到一周时间，6月6日《北京日报》就发表社论《地摊经济不适合北京》，称“地摊经济”于北京不仅不利于树立良好的首都形象和国家形象，也不利于促进经济高质量发展；次日，中央电视台也发表社论《地摊经济”不能一哄而起》，肯定了《北京日报》的观点。宣传部门此时也开始行动，在全网为“地摊经济”进行降温。

***

Late June: Shandong Village Relocations

In late June, a scandal rocked Shandong when a sociologist’s essay exposed how villagers had their homes razed as part of the provincial government’s “village consolidation” policy.

Notice: From June 28 onward, all reports on village planning and construction must use the standard wording “building a beautiful and livable countryside,” and must no longer use phrases like “village consolidation.” When propagating reports employing the concept of “rural community,” don’t touch on the spheres of village autonomy or rural administration. In general, don’t broaden the focus. Rigorously follow authoritative information from authoritative departments on sensitive issues and mass incidents involving village abolition and consolidation, whole-village relocation, and rural building rights. Increase management of online and self-media within the province, and WeChat, Weibo and media apps under the control of relevant departments. Strictly adhere to the new phrasing requirements. Existing content on “village consolidation” in all media and on all platforms should be pulled offstage. (June 30, 2020) [Source]

***

November: U.S. Presidential Election

The Chinese government stayed silent on the United States’ election until November 13, ten days after the election. The media likewise stayed silent.